Kenyan artist nominated for Grammy

Mekatilili

Mekatilili

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 16, 2011
Messages
1,243
Points
1,500
Mekatilili

Mekatilili

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 16, 2011
1,243 1,500
Meet J.S Ondara, the Kenyan singer nominated for a Grammy Award

1574343379895.gif

An album by a US-based Kenyan singer, J.S Ondara, has been nominated for the 62nd Grammy Awards slated for January 26, 2020.

Released on February 2019, Ondara’s debut album Tales of America has been nominated for a Grammy under the Best Africana Album category.

The 27- year old's album has a total of 11 songs; all of which are based on the life of an immigrant in America. He had written more than 100 songs for it.

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, before moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota, after winning a green card, Ondara has also been nominated for Best Emerging Act at the 2019 Americana Music Honors and Awards.

He was featured on Billboards Emerging Artist in March 2019 and landed on the Billboard Heatseekers Album, Americana/Folk Album Sales, and Rock Album Sales charts.

Chanzo: CDE
 
iam_paco

iam_paco

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2019
Messages
330
Points
1,000
iam_paco

iam_paco

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 28, 2019
330 1,000
Usifananishe Tz aartists na hao waatoto wa kenya. Kwe swala la music industry in Africa its only Nigeria NG, Tanzania TZ, S.Africa SA na Congo CD. Kisa huyo kachaguliwa isiwe dharau bhasi na kisa Tz tupo vzur haimanishi na wengne wasiwe na nafasi
bhachu said:
Meanwhile in Tanzanian Artists are busy Praising Songs For Majizi Ma-CCM
Click to expand...
 
Mekatilili

Mekatilili

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 16, 2011
Messages
1,243
Points
1,500
Mekatilili

Mekatilili

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 16, 2011
1,243 1,500
Anyone who thinks bubble gum pop music & YouTube views are the measure of industry development & success in music is off the mark.

Kenya has the most diverse music scene in the region. From Benga to Ohangla and regular pop music and this grammy nomination is a testament to the diversity and maturity of our talents.

From authentic African sounds of Ayub Ogada, Winyo to JB Kariuki, Octopizzo, Nameless and the new Gengetone genre. The diversity and maturity of Kenyan music is there for everyone to enjoy.

You Kwangaru away since it is the extent of your culture.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
NairobiWalker After stealing a Kenyan song, Harmonize's Uno has been pulled from Youtube Kenyan News and Politics 5
MK254 Riara, Airtel lab to teach Kenyan students robotics, AI skills Kenyan News and Politics 0
MK254 Haya sio madafu - Kenyan Shilling at 23-week high against dollar Kenyan News and Politics 10
ForeverMore Kenyan debt is 15% beyond recommended Kenyan News and Politics 5
Geza Ulole Middle income Kenyans to pay more in taxes as govt seeks funds to pay debts, salaries Kenyan News and Politics 0
Similar threads
After stealing a Kenyan song, Harmonize's Uno has been pulled from Youtube
Riara, Airtel lab to teach Kenyan students robotics, AI skills
Haya sio madafu - Kenyan Shilling at 23-week high against dollar
Kenyan debt is 15% beyond recommended
Middle income Kenyans to pay more in taxes as govt seeks funds to pay debts, salaries

Forum statistics

Threads 1,358,062
Members 519,198
Posts 33,159,271

FOLLOW US

Top