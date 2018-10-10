Kenya Fifth Richest


Bams

Bams

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Oct 19, 2010
Messages
4,731
Likes
5,285
Points
280
Bams

Bams

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 19, 2010
4,731 5,285 280
#1
Kenya Ranked Fifth Wealthiest Country in Africa

Kenya is among the top 10 wealthiest countries in Africa ranking at position 5 with US$104 billion.

This is according to the latest instalment of the AfrAsia Bank Africa Wealth Report.

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Morocco lead the pack on the total wealth table at US$722 Billion, US$330 Billion, US$253 Billion and US$122 Billion respectively.

The report defines total wealth as private wealth held by all the individuals living in each country. It includes all their assets such as property, cash, equities and business interests less any liabilities.

Nairobi is also included on the list of wealthiest cities in the continent, coming in at sixth position on the report.

Nairobi's wealth is valued at US$54 billion whose major sectors include financial services, real estate and construction, retail, tourism, FMCG, telecoms and basic materials.

In first place is Johannesburg at $276 billion, followed by Cape Town at $155 billion with Cairo coming third at $140 billion.

In fourth place is Lagos at $108 billion followed by Durban at $55 billion.

In seventh place is Luanda at $49 billion followed by Pretoria, Casablanca, and Accra at $48 billion, $42 billion, $38 billion respectively.

Mombasa comes at a distant 23rd with wealth valued at $8 billion.

The report projects that total private wealth in the continent will rise by 34 percent over the next 10 years, reaching US$3.1 trillion by the end of 2027.

"We expect Mauritius, Ghana, Rwanda and Uganda to be the strongest performing wealth markets in Africa during this period," reads the report.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

SEE WHAT EVERYONE IS WATCHING

Copyright 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous oppon.

Kwa wafanyabiashara, wawekezaji, watunga sera, wataalam wa diplomasia ya kiuchumi na watawala, ni muhimu sana kuufahamu ukweli huu kuhusu jirani yetu, rafiki yetu, mwanachama mwenzetu katika EAC na mshindani wetu.

Maendeleo ya uchumi ya Dunia ya sasa ni sayansi, mbinu na mipango thabiti. Watanzania tuwekeze zaidi kwenye fikra za sayansi ua uchumi kuliko fikra za ngumu kwenye uchumi.
 
mkorinto

mkorinto

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Jun 11, 2014
Messages
8,792
Likes
5,167
Points
280
mkorinto

mkorinto

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 11, 2014
8,792 5,167 280
#4
Bams said:
Kenya Ranked Fifth Wealthiest Country in Africa

Kenya is among the top 10 wealthiest countries in Africa ranking at position 5 with US$104 billion.

This is according to the latest instalment of the AfrAsia Bank Africa Wealth Report.

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Morocco lead the pack on the total wealth table at US$722 Billion, US$330 Billion, US$253 Billion and US$122 Billion respectively.

The report defines total wealth as private wealth held by all the individuals living in each country. It includes all their assets such as property, cash, equities and business interests less any liabilities.

Nairobi is also included on the list of wealthiest cities in the continent, coming in at sixth position on the report.

Nairobi's wealth is valued at US$54 billion whose major sectors include financial services, real estate and construction, retail, tourism, FMCG, telecoms and basic materials.

In first place is Johannesburg at $276 billion, followed by Cape Town at $155 billion with Cairo coming third at $140 billion.

In fourth place is Lagos at $108 billion followed by Durban at $55 billion.

In seventh place is Luanda at $49 billion followed by Pretoria, Casablanca, and Accra at $48 billion, $42 billion, $38 billion respectively.

Mombasa comes at a distant 23rd with wealth valued at $8 billion.

The report projects that total private wealth in the continent will rise by 34 percent over the next 10 years, reaching US$3.1 trillion by the end of 2027.

"We expect Mauritius, Ghana, Rwanda and Uganda to be the strongest performing wealth markets in Africa during this period," reads the report.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

SEE WHAT EVERYONE IS WATCHING

Copyright 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous oppon.

Kwa wafanyabiashara, wawekezaji, watunga sera, wataalam wa diplomasia ya kiuchumi na watawala, ni muhimu sana kuufahamu ukweli huu kuhusu jirani yetu, rafiki yetu, mwanachama mwenzetu katika EAC na mshindani wetu.

Maendeleo ya uchumi ya Dunia ya sasa ni sayansi, mbinu na mipango thabiti. Watanzania tuwekeze zaidi kwenye fikra za sayansi ua uchumi kuliko fikra za ngumu kwenye uchumi.
Click to expand...
Ni kawaida kabisa.
 
kilambalambila

kilambalambila

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Nov 16, 2013
Messages
7,727
Likes
3,859
Points
280
kilambalambila

kilambalambila

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 16, 2013
7,727 3,859 280
#5
Hiyo source ua taarifa yenyewe inatia mashaka
 
B

BEHOLD

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
2,592
Likes
3,401
Points
280
B

BEHOLD

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 17, 2013
2,592 3,401 280
#7
Wakenya wasiwatishe, tunawakamata soon.
"We are on right track, tuko vizuri saanaa" Dkt Magufuli
 
IamLee

IamLee

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Apr 23, 2017
Messages
3,272
Likes
2,313
Points
280
IamLee

IamLee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 23, 2017
3,272 2,313 280
#8
and growing....

1539156144890-png.892790
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,210,906
Members 460,637
Posts 28,386,976

FOLLOW US