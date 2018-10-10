Kenya Fifth Richest

Kenya Ranked Fifth Wealthiest Country in AfricaKenya is among the top 10 wealthiest countries in Africa ranking at position 5 with US$104 billion.This is according to the latest instalment of the AfrAsia Bank Africa Wealth Report.South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Morocco lead the pack on the total wealth table at US$722 Billion, US$330 Billion, US$253 Billion and US$122 Billion respectively.The report defines total wealth as private wealth held by all the individuals living in each country. It includes all their assets such as property, cash, equities and business interests less any liabilities.Nairobi is also included on the list of wealthiest cities in the continent, coming in at sixth position on the report.Nairobi's wealth is valued at US$54 billion whose major sectors include financial services, real estate and construction, retail, tourism, FMCG, telecoms and basic materials.In first place is Johannesburg at $276 billion, followed by Cape Town at $155 billion with Cairo coming third at $140 billion.In fourth place is Lagos at $108 billion followed by Durban at $55 billion.In seventh place is Luanda at $49 billion followed by Pretoria, Casablanca, and Accra at $48 billion, $42 billion, $38 billion respectively.Mombasa comes at a distant 23rd with wealth valued at $8 billion.The report projects that total private wealth in the continent will rise by 34 percent over the next 10 years, reaching US$3.1 trillion by the end of 2027."We expect Mauritius, Ghana, Rwanda and Uganda to be the strongest performing wealth markets in Africa during this period," reads the report.Read the original article on Capital FM.SEE WHAT EVERYONE IS WATCHINGCopyright2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous oppon.Kwa wafanyabiashara, wawekezaji, watunga sera, wataalam wa diplomasia ya kiuchumi na watawala, ni muhimu sana kuufahamu ukweli huu kuhusu jirani yetu, rafiki yetu, mwanachama mwenzetu katika EAC na mshindani wetu.Maendeleo ya uchumi ya Dunia ya sasa ni sayansi, mbinu na mipango thabiti. Watanzania tuwekeze zaidi kwenye fikra za sayansi ua uchumi kuliko fikra za ngumu kwenye uchumi.