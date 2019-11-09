Kenya 7s maul Uganda to punch Tokyo 2020 Olympics ticket

Kenya Sevens Nelson Oyoo (second right) is tackled by a Senegalese player during their Africa qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg on November 8, 2019. Kenya won 50-0. PHOTO | RUGBY AFRIQUE

Kenya Sevens Saturday qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a 29-0 win over Uganda in the final of the Africa qualifier at Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg.
More to follow...


In africa the only obstacle to Kenya 7's is south africa, the rest are walk overs there to watch Kenya and south africa battle it out.
Hilo nalo halina ubishi, angalia scoreline. Tries 50-0 dhidi ya Senegal na 29-0 dhidi ya Uganda. Hongera kwa Shujaa, wenzao kina dada, Kenya Lionesses, walishafuzu pia kushiriki kwenye Raga 7's Tokyo Olympics 2020.
 
Wanaosema eti Kenya hatuna chakula cha kutosha, mbona sisi tunapiga kila timu ya rugby hapa Africa hata pia na wenye chakula cha kutosha?
 
Stupid, timu ya Waluo hiyo. Wakikuyu endeleeni kupekejeng.
Hahaha! :D Unateseka sana mzee wa majungu ya kibinti binti. Hebu tuchanganulie, mchezaji kwa mchezaji, tuelewe hayo makabila ya Kenya ambayo ndio yanacheza raga. Alafu kumbuka makabila ya Kenya ni 43, sio waluo na wakikuyu pekee yake.
 
Hahaha! :D Unateseka sana mzee wa majungu ya kibinti binti. Hebu tuchanganulie, mchezaji kwa mchezaji, tuelewe hayo makabila ya Kenya ambayo ndio yanacheza raga. Alafu kumbuka makabila ya Kenya ni 43, sio waluo na wakikuyu pekee yake.
Raga ni Waluo kwa zaidi ya 95 %. Siwezi kuteseka wakati Waluo sina shida nao. Mimi vita vyangu na Wasapere tu, nyie ndiyo wasema ovyo.
 
Raga ni Waluo kwa zaidi ya 95 %. Siwezi kuteseka wakati Waluo sina shida nao. Mimi vita vyangu na Wasapere tu, nyie ndiyo wasema ovyo.
Wacha zako, lete orodha ya hiyo kikosi utapata waluhya wengi humo. Hata all best try scorer sio jaluo. Tukisema mbio mnasema wakalenjin, tukisema raga mnasema ooh wajaluo. Na volleyball mtasema nini?, hujaweka kandanda ya akina dada. Mbona kusitokee hata angalau kabila moja kutoka huko inawiri kwa lolote lile.
 
Raga ni Waluo kwa zaidi ya 95 %. Siwezi kuteseka wakati Waluo sina shida nao. Mimi vita vyangu na Wasapere tu, nyie ndiyo wasema ovyo.
Wacha zako, lete orodha ya hiyo kikosi utapata waluhya wengi humo. Hata all best try scorer sio jaluo. Tukisema mbio mnasema wakalenjin, tukisema raga mnasema ooh wajaluo. Na volleyball mtasema nini?, hujaweka kandanda ya akina dada. Mbona kusitokee hata angalau kabila moja kutoka huko inawiri kwa lolote lile.
 
Wacha zako, lete orodha ya hiyo kikosi utapata waluhya wengi humo. Hata all best try scorer sio jaluo. Tukisema mbio mnasema wakalenjin, tukisema raga mnasema ooh wajaluo. Na volleyball mtasema nini?, hujaweka kandanda ya akina dada. Mbona kusitokee hata angalau kabila moja kutoka huko inawiri kwa lolote lile.
Muziki Tanzania tupo juu.
 
Muziki Tanzania tupo juu.
Hahahaaa muziki mko juu wapi? in Africa ama ulimwengu mzima?. Sisi tukiongelelea mambo na riadha ni ulimwengu mzima. Tuzo la world 7s liko kibindoni. Wanadada wetu ndio kusema afrika nzima kwenye voliboli, nakadhalika. Bila hata kuutaja ulimwengu, huo muziki wenyu unashikilia nambari ngapi hapa afrika?🤣🤣
 
