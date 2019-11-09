Kenya 7s maul Uganda to punch Tokyo 2020 Olympics ticket

Kenya 7s punch Tokyo Olympics ticket Kenya 7s join the Lionesses who will also participate in the Summer Games.

Kenya Sevens Nelson Oyoo (second right) is tackled by a Senegalese player during their Africa qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg on November 8, 2019. Kenya won 50-0. PHOTO | RUGBY AFRIQUEKenya Sevens Saturday qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a 29-0 win over Uganda in the final of the Africa qualifier at Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg.