Kenya 7s maul Uganda to punch Tokyo 2020 Olympics ticket

MK254
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- May 11, 2013
- Messages
- 15,210
- Points
- 2,000
MK254
JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
15,210 2,000
Kenya Sevens Nelson Oyoo (second right) is tackled by a Senegalese player during their Africa qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg on November 8, 2019. Kenya won 50-0. PHOTO | RUGBY AFRIQUE
Kenya Sevens Saturday qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a 29-0 win over Uganda in the final of the Africa qualifier at Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg.
More to follow...
Kenya 7s punch Tokyo Olympics ticket
Kenya 7s join the Lionesses who will also participate in the Summer Games.
www.nation.co.ke