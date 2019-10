KDF hits Al-shabab - hapana mchezo hapa

Geza Ulole said: Wait for their response in Nairobi! Remind urself It's nipe nikupe affair! Click to expand...

OVER 1,600 Rounds of Ammos, Grenade, G3 Rifle among other Assorted Weapons were early today confiscated at Majengo Mapya Area in Likoni in a resolute Operation by a Multi-Agency Team led by #ATPU Detectives. THREE Terror Suspects also Fatally Injured in a Shootout & Seven Arrests effected.Also recovered were the following;68 Air Rifle Pellets5KG of Ammonium NitrateNine BalaclavasMilitary/Police UniformsMilitary Holsters & PorchesRifle OilOne GPSSix MachetesThree Knives among other assortments.Those arrested currently undergoing Investigative Interviewing.