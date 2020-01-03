Kabendera Saga

Alexander The Great said: Sheria inapokua "KIMYA" kuhusiana na jambo fulani, lugha ya kisheria panapokua na "LACUNA", basi mwenendo wa kimahakama hua ni "KUCHUKUA au KURITHI" maamuzi ya jambo hilo katika nchi za madola (Common Wealth Countries). Hilo swala la kurithi au kuchukua sheria kwa wenzetu lipo wazi na halipingwi.



Yaani mahakama huangalia nchi za wenzetu kama vile Kenya, Uganda, Uingereza, Australia, India katika sheria zao kama jambo hilo linaruhusiwa au haliruhusiwi. Na kama mahakama ikijithibitisha jambo hilo linaruhusiwa kwa wenzetu baada ya kuangalia "Leading Cases au Landmark Decisions" , basi hulikubali na kulithiri na linakua sheria ya kurithi sio sheria ya bungeni (Case Law).



Cha kushangaza, Hakimu Wa Mahakama Ya Kisutu baada ya kugundua sheria ipo kimya katika ruhusa ya mtuhumiwa kwenda kufanya/kuhudhuria jambo lolote (Sheria Ina Lacuna), hakutumia "BUSARA" ya kimahakama na mwenendo wa kuangalia katika nchi za mataifa ya kidola na wala hakutumia kigezo chochote kisheria (RATIO DECIDENDI) kutokuangalia "Sheria Za Kenya, Uganda, India, Uingereza na Nchi nyingine za Common Wealth".



# Mwendelezo wa "KUIBAKA" katiba na sheria nchini. katiba ya nchi mpaka sasa itakua na "MIMBA YA MIAKA MITANO" labda, baada ya kubakwa kwa muda mrefu, na pengine hata katiba itakua imeshapata "MAGONJWA YA ZINAA". Click to expand...

Thanks sir, you are always on point, you really educated people here, yes the kisutu magistrate could have looked at other rulings in commonwealth countries, like recently our neigbour kenya where just last year one sarah cohen got permission to go and burry her hubby, and mind you this sarah is suspect in the murder of the said cohen her hubby, but hapa kwetu tz sio sheria inafanya kazi, kile kinafanya kazi ni MAANGIZO TOKA JUU,