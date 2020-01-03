Kabendera Saga

M

Msengi Kiula

Senior Member
Joined
Jan 10, 2008
Messages
158
Points
225
M

Msengi Kiula

Senior Member
Joined Jan 10, 2008
158 225
The criminal law regime is silent with regards to right of *unconvicted prisoner* or *rumandee* to attend the Burial Ceremony of his parent or any other relative. Both *the Prisons(Management) Regulations, 1968* and *the Prisons Act, Cap. 58* are silent on the matter. Also, the Criminal Procedure Act, Cap. 20 as well as the Magistrates Court Act, Cap. 11 too are silent on the matter.

It is impriginable legal principle of ages in all common law jurisdictions that _*“Everything is permitted except what is forbidden by the law”*_, in other words, we as citizens, we are permitted or entitled to do things not only which the law expressly or impliedly permits or entitles us to do but also citizens are permitted or entitled to do even those *"things which the law is silient"*.

This principle was well elucidated by Justice Laws in the case of _*R Vs Somerset County Council, Experte Fewings [1995] 1 All ER 513*_ (specifically at page 524) and Justice Robert Meggary in case of *Malone Vs Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police [1979] Ch 344*.

With the absence of express or implied provisions of law that outlaws or prohibits rumandee from attending burial ceremony of his parent or relative, therefore, it goes without saying that the rumandee is entitled such right.

Last year in Kenya, the accused of murder case one *Sarah Wairimu Cohen* sought and obtained order of the Court to attend burial ceremony of his late husband one *Tob Cohen* and the said order was granted by the High Court (Criminal Division) at Nairobi in the case of *Republic Vs Sarah Wairimu Cohen, Criminal Case No. 60 of 2019* as per *Matuka, J*.

*Sarah Cohen* attended the burial ceremony of her late husband one *Tob Cohen*

2/1/2020

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Kasimba G

Kasimba G

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2011
Messages
3,252
Points
2,000
Kasimba G

Kasimba G

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 19, 2011
3,252 2,000
Here in Tz is like a jungle court! Had you been fair you would relate this jungle court with the Russians and the like! Kenyans are prudes not like here!

In here is a finger court, jungle court, one office court and the like, I doubt if there is a rule of law here! Just survival for the fitest!!
 
Alexander The Great

Alexander The Great

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2018
Messages
2,657
Points
2,000
Alexander The Great

Alexander The Great

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 28, 2018
2,657 2,000
Sheria inapokua "KIMYA" kuhusiana na jambo fulani, lugha ya kisheria panapokua na "LACUNA", basi mwenendo wa kimahakama hua ni "KUCHUKUA au KURITHI" maamuzi ya jambo hilo katika nchi za madola (Common Wealth Countries). Hilo swala la kurithi au kuchukua sheria kwa wenzetu lipo wazi na halipingwi.

Yaani mahakama huangalia nchi za wenzetu kama vile Kenya, Uganda, Uingereza, Australia, India katika sheria zao kama jambo hilo linaruhusiwa au haliruhusiwi. Na kama mahakama ikijithibitisha jambo hilo linaruhusiwa kwa wenzetu baada ya kuangalia "Leading Cases au Landmark Decisions" , basi hulikubali na kulithiri na linakua sheria ya kurithi sio sheria ya bungeni (Case Law).

Cha kushangaza, Hakimu Wa Mahakama Ya Kisutu baada ya kugundua sheria ipo kimya katika ruhusa ya mtuhumiwa kwenda kufanya/kuhudhuria jambo lolote (Sheria Ina Lacuna), hakutumia "BUSARA" ya kimahakama na mwenendo wa kuangalia katika nchi za mataifa ya kidola na wala hakutumia kigezo chochote kisheria (RATIO DECIDENDI) kutokuangalia "Sheria Za Kenya, Uganda, India, Uingereza na Nchi nyingine za Common Wealth".

# Mwendelezo wa "KUIBAKA" katiba na sheria nchini. katiba ya nchi mpaka sasa itakua na "MIMBA YA MIAKA MITANO" labda, baada ya kubakwa kwa muda mrefu, na pengine hata katiba itakua imeshapata "MAGONJWA YA ZINAA".
 
Mtumishi Wetu

Mtumishi Wetu

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2010
Messages
5,428
Points
2,000
Mtumishi Wetu

Mtumishi Wetu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 12, 2010
5,428 2,000
Huu ni unyama uliokithiri kama Mahakama Kenya inaruhusu mtuhumiwa wa mauwaji azike mmewe, kwa nini Eric Kabendera azuiwe kuzika mama yake??
Mahakama zimebakwa zinasikiza matakwa ya muhimili dora!!
Waone aibu basi maana hata hayo mashitaka mahakama zichambue sio kumeza na mifupa ili haki za watu zilindwe!!
 
Demi

Demi

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 22, 2016
Messages
18,652
Points
2,000
Demi

Demi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 22, 2016
18,652 2,000
Mtumishi Wetu said:
Huu ni unyama uliokithiri kama Mahakama Kenya inaruhusu mtuhumiwa wa mauwaji azike mmewe, kwa nini Eric Kabendera azuiwe kuzika mama yake??
Mahakama zimebakwa zinasikiza matakwa ya muhimili dora!!
Waone aibu basi maana hata hayo mashitaka mahakama zichambue ili haki za watu zilindwe!!
Click to expand...
Hivu mahabusu wengine huwa wanarusiwa au haijawahi tokea mahabasu akafiwa na mtu wake wa karibu? Labda kwanza tujiulize hili.
Hii haki aliyonyimwa kabendera ni yeye tu au imeshawahi tokea kwa wengine?

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
B

Bishweko

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 29, 2011
Messages
1,059
Points
2,000
B

Bishweko

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 29, 2011
1,059 2,000
Demi said:
Hivu mahabusu wengine huwa wanarusiwa au haijawahi tokea mahabasu akafiwa na mtu wake wa karibu? Labda kwanza tujiulize hili.
Hii haki aliyonyimwa kabendera ni yeye tu au imeshawahi tokea kwa wengine?

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Click to expand...
Kuna uwezekano hakuna mahabusi aliewai kuomba au kutaka hii haki yake itimizwe..Kutokuwepo watu wa hivyo aimanishi kua huyu asipewe hiyo haki

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
T

THE SEAL

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 29, 2019
Messages
846
Points
1,000
T

THE SEAL

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 29, 2019
846 1,000
Alexander The Great said:
Sheria inapokua "KIMYA" kuhusiana na jambo fulani, lugha ya kisheria panapokua na "LACUNA", basi mwenendo wa kimahakama hua ni "KUCHUKUA au KURITHI" maamuzi ya jambo hilo katika nchi za madola (Common Wealth Countries). Hilo swala la kurithi au kuchukua sheria kwa wenzetu lipo wazi na halipingwi.

Yaani mahakama huangalia nchi za wenzetu kama vile Kenya, Uganda, Uingereza, Australia, India katika sheria zao kama jambo hilo linaruhusiwa au haliruhusiwi. Na kama mahakama ikijithibitisha jambo hilo linaruhusiwa kwa wenzetu baada ya kuangalia "Leading Cases au Landmark Decisions" , basi hulikubali na kulithiri na linakua sheria ya kurithi sio sheria ya bungeni (Case Law).

Cha kushangaza, Hakimu Wa Mahakama Ya Kisutu baada ya kugundua sheria ipo kimya katika ruhusa ya mtuhumiwa kwenda kufanya/kuhudhuria jambo lolote (Sheria Ina Lacuna), hakutumia "BUSARA" ya kimahakama na mwenendo wa kuangalia katika nchi za mataifa ya kidola na wala hakutumia kigezo chochote kisheria (RATIO DECIDENDI) kutokuangalia "Sheria Za Kenya, Uganda, India, Uingereza na Nchi nyingine za Common Wealth".

# Mwendelezo wa "KUIBAKA" katiba na sheria nchini. katiba ya nchi mpaka sasa itakua na "MIMBA YA MIAKA MITANO" labda, baada ya kubakwa kwa muda mrefu, na pengine hata katiba itakua imeshapata "MAGONJWA YA ZINAA".
Click to expand...
Thanks sir, you are always on point, you really educated people here, yes the kisutu magistrate could have looked at other rulings in commonwealth countries, like recently our neigbour kenya where just last year one sarah cohen got permission to go and burry her hubby, and mind you this sarah is suspect in the murder of the said cohen her hubby, but hapa kwetu tz sio sheria inafanya kazi, kile kinafanya kazi ni MAANGIZO TOKA JUU,
 
T

THE SEAL

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 29, 2019
Messages
846
Points
1,000
T

THE SEAL

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 29, 2019
846 1,000
Demi said:
Hivu mahabusu wengine huwa wanarusiwa au haijawahi tokea mahabasu akafiwa na mtu wake wa karibu? Labda kwanza tujiulize hili.
Hii haki aliyonyimwa kabendera ni yeye tu au imeshawahi tokea kwa wengine?

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Click to expand...
i dont blame you, i blame your inability to comprehend what is being discussed here, this discussion my sister is WAY BEYOND YOU, try other places or things to comment on, not this issue of kabendera pls, good luck
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Cicero Boeing 737 max saga: Tanzania should ditch Boeing for good News & Current Events 0
Similar threads
Boeing 737 max saga: Tanzania should ditch Boeing for good

Forum statistics

Threads 1,375,313
Members 523,946
Posts 33,624,214

FOLLOW US

Top