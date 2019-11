Belo said: Nasikitika sana kuwaona Juventus wakiwa kwenye kiwango kibovu,walikuwa na timu nzuri sana huko nyuma wakikutana na Real Madrid,Madrid ilikuwa lazima apigwe bao.Baada ya kukumbwa na skendo ya kupanga matokeo baada ya kurudi Serie A wamekuwa vibonde nawakumbuka kina Cirro Ferara,Mark Iuliano,Lilian Thuram,Pavel Nedved,Didier Deschamps ,Edgar Davids,David Trezegoal hii ndio ilikuwa Juventus chini ya Capello then Lippi.Tangu Lucciano Moggi amefungiwa naona wameshindwa kabisa kupata Kocha na wachezaji wanaowafaa zaidi ya kupoteza pesa Diego,Felipe Mello,Mohamed Cissocko,wamechemsha kabisa kuibebba Juventus naona mchezaji aliyebaki ni Chielini

AC MILAN msimu huu watachukua ubingwa kiulaini Click to expand...

Since we came back we had Del Neri & nafikiri ndio kikwazo kwa Juve i think Del Neri should go cos he is not juve quality. Del Piero still has a lot left in him but with nobody to play off of him, that limits what he can do and he's never been a one man show. The midfield is solid, probably the strongest point of the team. With Marchisio, Melo, Krasic, and Aquilani, there's not a whole lot that can go wrong for Juve except for when Melo gets hot headed. The defense is becoming a problem though. Del Neri is pushing his ways, his players, and his systems and they just aren't working. Barzagli does not belong on the pitch. Yes, there were problems that Fabio Grosso couldn't address but now there's a problem in the centre of the defense because you have Chiellini, one of the top 5 centrebacks in the world, playing out of position. Sorenson shows a ton of promise, especially against Inter when he made Samuel Eto'o basically nonexistant. The problem is that there isn't much consistency. You see flashes of greatness but any given week, you can see them fall apart as well. I hope Next season Juve itakuwa ile Juve Uliyoitaja hapo juu