Is Mufuruki suffering the colonial legacy or nobility syndrome?


I have come across the below article , not sure from which exactly media house or social media network, but most important is the way it has not only caught and drew my attention lather allure my curiosity to the maximum.
I cant discount the fact that i have had great respect to Mr. Mufuruki for quite sometime, and this is not because i know him personally, but firmly because he has successfully built his personal brand and character as A MAN OF RESPECT, which is also attributed by his successful business empire and affluence

Its today that I HAVE QUESTIONED my supposedly respect to this noble man and got more curious to know him personally after seeing these quotes, which are alleged coming from him or maybe his office. I cant believe that Ally may choose to openly insult the TANZANIA education system, professionals and youngsters with energy and zeal to excel to higher positions, the same people he mingle with, hang with and proudly living with in the same country.
So to Ally, out of 55 million Tanzanian, there is no a single well trained, talented leader who can be trusted with the position in VODA TZ, instead he finds all those value to a lady in the neighboring country. If at all this is true , then how can he ,as a board chairman still brag of excellence, nobility, leadership, or mentor.

I remember when Mwalimu Nyerere was advocating for free and independent Tanganyika, the ALLY MUFURUKI alike rushed to the queen accusing Nyerere of in-sighting violence, murmuring that TANZANIAN were too premature to rule and manage the country(some northern chiefs to be specific) . However we have proven them wrong just like how Tanzanian will prove him wrong if at all he wants to be proven wrong

But before he throw stones to his fellow comrades in Tanzania on their supposedly illiteracy to manage huge corporation, I strongly resonate his inability and failures as aboard chairman on the followings, which (in case he is here) i would prefer his comments
  1. As a successful business man and entrepreneur, why has he failed to run leadership and management PROGRAM which will see youth and executives being ready for higher position. at least as a social responsibility program
  2. As a Boarder Chairman why has he failed to groom his internal Voda Tanzanian executive to be ready for the position, given that he knew Ian had a short term contract. So he runs a corporation without SUCCESSION plan
  3. One of the main responsibility of the board is to steer the company to the right direction, including hiring and mentoring the CEO, why he is retracting from this responsibility by choosing to hire someone who has been mentored by another board of directors.
  4. IF THE board knows the direction they want the company to Go, why all these fears for Tanzanian, or they want someone who will tell them where to go. Why dont he set standards and bring someone to steer through the standards instead he wants someone who will steer the company independently.
  5. Is the board suffering inferiority complex, hence fearing that fellow Tanzanian will prove to be powerful and umbrella their nobility.
  6. everyone knows how Kenyan are corrupt, why is he eagerly insisting on hiring them instead? and choose to insult fellow Tanzanian? anything below the curtain here?
Ally , the fitting background your talking here is built and not manufactured, hence if your so on your excellency, why dont you build that fitting background from within.

I know your very busy but am inviting you for a coffee this weekend so that i get out my curiosity, your name is too big for these cheap, unpopular and irrespectable comments .

whatsapp-image-2018-10-12-at-6-34-26-am-jpeg.895249
 
That thieving CEO. He never had humble beginning and possibly, he is still part of that set of corrupted mind. Never listen to people who firstly met Lucifer, before realizing God's norms. He must have been promised something in acceptance of that lady as the Voda CEO. I suspect! Kwanza yeye mwenyewe atueleze alichokifanya CRDB hadi ikafa kabla haijafufuliwa na akina Kimei.

Kuna katabia ka hawa wafanyabiashara kujiona wako juu, Wakiandika hata vitabu na kusimulia historia za maisha hawasemi walivyoiba, hawasemi walivyouza madawa ya kulevya. Eti wamefanikiwa kwa bidii, yes, but through unethical pathway! Anataka nasi tupitie njia hiyo, au tumsaidie kufanikisha udhaifu huo? Noooo!

He blames Tanzania, he blames the system, he blames education system. Now, let us learn from this insensitive bussinesscreature. Where or which institution did that lady went before qualifying for the nomination?
 
eh eh naona mmeanza kuparurana sasa......Mwalim nyerere alisema Ubaguzi ni kama kula nyama ya mtu ukianza hauachi..
 
You have decided to attack mr. Mufuruki on purely political correctness and narrow "patriotic" sentiments, rather than business exigencies on which Ally's decisions ought to be based. It is also ironic that our local commercial banks have hired CEOs from Ghana, Netherlands etc and yet some people find it unacceptable to recruit a competent lady from a neighbouring country with which we share many binding political, social, legal and commercial protocals under the east african community treaty. You see we cannot have our cake and eat it. If have joined the eac we are bound by its treaties therein or else we should quit. In any case what harm would a lady from kenya pose as vodacom tz head bearing in mind the board and most of managemet are under competent tanzanians like Ally as correctly state? None in my opinion.
 
Mkiambiwa ukweli mnatoka mapovu. Jadili hayo aliyoyatoa kuwa ndivyo au sivyo ilivyo hapaTanzania na sio kumnanga. Kuwepo kwa watu wazuri kwa nafasi ni jambo moja na kupatikana kwa mtu sahihi kwa nafasi husika ni jambo jingine.
 
danimutta said:
You have decided to attack mr. Mufuruki on purely political correctness and narrow "patriotic" sentiments, rather than business exigencies on which Ally's decisions ought to be based. It is also ironic that our local commercial banks have hired CEOs from Ghana, Netherlands etc and yet some people find it unacceptable to recruit a competent lady from a neighbouring country with which we share many binding political, social, legal and commercial protocals under the east african community treaty. You see we cannot have our cake and eat it. If have joined the eac we are bound by its treaties therein or else we should quit. In any case what harm would a lady from kenya pose as vodacom tz head bearing in mind the board and most of managemet are under competent tanzanians like Ally as correctly state? None in my opinion.
Click to expand...
have you critically scanned the alleged comments from ally? he doesn't find even a single Tanzanian fit to be CEO? he wonders what our universities are teaching? seriously ....
if we have managed to find two tanzanian who can be president and prime minister are we still short of capable people to be CEOs?/ Thats typical insult to the national.

NONE THE-LESS, he has been a chairman of the CEO round table, current chairman of the VODA board, if he finds this void in terms of CEOs pull, what has he been doing all along ? why wouldn't he groom three or four tanzanian to be on those qualities he wants?

This guy suffers from colonial legacy , which is characterized by inferiority complex, he still believes that its in Kenya where there is good education, dedicated workers, and professionals. Poor him
 
danimutta said:
You have decided to attack mr. Mufuruki on purely political correctness and narrow "patriotic" sentiments, rather than business exigencies on which Ally's decisions ought to be based. It is also ironic that our local commercial banks have hired CEOs from Ghana, Netherlands etc and yet some people find it unacceptable to recruit a competent lady from a neighbouring country with which we share many binding political, social, legal and commercial protocals under the east african community treaty. You see we cannot have our cake and eat it. If have joined the eac we are bound by its treaties therein or else we should quit. In any case what harm would a lady from kenya pose as vodacom tz head bearing in mind the board and most of managemet are under competent tanzanians like Ally as correctly state? None in my opinion.
Click to expand...
Poor thinking! When did you ever had business friendship with Kenya? When will you ever be acceptable as an equal EAC partner in Kenya. All along, in the EAC Kenya is a competitor of everyone! Never will she be a partner.

If you are a Kenyan, get that from our knowledge. No single company in TZ had ever been successful under a Kenyan CEO. What next do you want? What should we expect from that suspected criminal? Rubbish!
 
SONGOKA said:
I have come across the below article , not sure from which exactly media house or social media network, but most important is the way it has not only caught and drew my attention lather allure my curiosity to the maximum.
I cant discount the fact that i have had great respect to Mr. Mufuruki for quite sometime, and this is not because i know him personally, but firmly because he has successfully built his personal brand and character as A MAN OF RESPECT, which is also attributed by his successful business empire and affluence

Its today that I HAVE QUESTIONED my supposedly respect to this noble man and got more curious to know him personally after seeing these quotes, which are alleged coming from him or maybe his office. I cant believe that Ally may choose to openly insult the TANZANIA education system, professionals and youngsters with energy and zeal to excel to higher positions, the same people he mingle with, hang with and proudly living with in the same country.
So to Ally, out of 55 million Tanzanian, there is no a single well trained, talented leader who can be trusted with the position in VODA TZ, instead he finds all those value to a lady in the neighboring country. If at all this is true , then how can he ,as a board chairman still brag of excellence, nobility, leadership, or mentor.

I remember when Mwalimu Nyerere was advocating for free and independent Tanganyika, the ALLY MUFURUKI alike rushed to the queen accusing Nyerere of in-sighting violence, murmuring that TANZANIAN were too premature to rule and manage the country(some northern chiefs to be specific) . However we have proven them wrong just like how Tanzanian will prove him wrong if at all he wants to be proven wrong

But before he throw stones to his fellow comrades in Tanzania on their supposedly illiteracy to manage huge corporation, I strongly resonate his inability and failures as aboard chairman on the followings, which (in case he is here) i would prefer his comments
  1. As a successful business man and entrepreneur, why has he failed to run leadership and management PROGRAM which will see youth and executives being ready for higher position. at least as a social responsibility program
  2. As a Boarder Chairman why has he failed to groom his internal Voda Tanzanian executive to be ready for the position, given that he knew Ian had a short term contract. So he runs a corporation without SUCCESSION plan
  3. One of the main responsibility of the board is to steer the company to the right direction, including hiring and mentoring the CEO, why he is retracting from this responsibility by choosing to hire someone who has been mentored by another board of directors.
  4. IF THE board knows the direction they want the company to Go, why all these fears for Tanzanian, or they want someone who will tell them where to go. Why dont he set standards and bring someone to steer through the standards instead he wants someone who will steer the company independently.
  5. Is the board suffering inferiority complex, hence fearing that fellow Tanzanian will prove to be powerful and umbrella their nobility.
  6. everyone knows how Kenyan are corrupt, why is he eagerly insisting on hiring them instead? and choose to insult fellow Tanzanian? anything below the curtain here?
Ally , the fitting background your talking here is built and not manufactured, hence if your so on your excellency, why dont you build that fitting background from within.

I know your very busy but am inviting you for a coffee this weekend so that i get out my curiosity, your name is too big for these cheap, unpopular and irrespectable comments .

View attachment 895249
Click to expand...
Mufuruki yuko sahihi. Tusilazimishe mambo. tutumie fursa kufanya kazi na wengine toka nje ili tupate ujuzi zaidi. Ni kweli vyuo vyetu vimejikita zaidi katika vyeti na kufaulu mitihani. hakuna training ya managers ya kiwango cha juu.
 
Mindi said:
Mufuruki yuko sahihi. Tusilazimishe mambo. tutumie fursa kufanya kazi na wengine toka nje ili tupate ujuzi zaidi. Ni kweli vyuo vyetu vimejikita zaidi katika vyeti na kufaulu mitihani. hakuna training ya managers ya kiwango cha juu.
Click to expand...
uko katika level gani ya kazi au kama ni entrepreneur ni wa level ipi?
 
SONGOKA said:
kama haoni watu wa kariba hiyo namshangaa kuendelea kuishi katika nchi ya wajinga wakati yeye tayari ni mwerevu
Click to expand...
Huyu jamaa nikwambie tu kiukweli ni muhaya mwenye pesa halafu anadharau sana ,namfahamu kindakindaki,niliwahi hudhuria msiba wa baba yake.

Kingine kuna ziara moja rais Magufuli allifanya Uganda ,nakumbuka wakikutana marais wa afrika mashariki,jamaa alipewa nafasi ya kuongea kuhusu biashara,aliponda bongo kiana, Baadae Magufuli alimwambia Mufuruki kuhusu vikwazo unavyokutana navyo njoo uniambie kipi kikwazo tujue namna ya kufanya mimi niko tayari,lakini alikua anainanga nchi .
Huyu kama ulvyosema ukoloni umemjaa
 
Mindi said:
Mufuruki yuko sahihi. Tusilazimishe mambo. tutumie fursa kufanya kazi na wengine toka nje ili tupate ujuzi zaidi. Ni kweli vyuo vyetu vimejikita zaidi katika vyeti na kufaulu mitihani. hakuna training ya managers ya kiwango cha juu.
Click to expand...
Watu mmejikatia nia namna hii,Kuna watu wenye uwezo mkubwa sana, Kivip unasema hakuna managers wanaoweza kusimamia biashara Tanzania, How many Tanzania have foreign business education na wamesoma chuo kimoja na huyo dada? Huu ni upungufu wa Kufikiri kwa mtu mkubwa kama huyo, pia hana ujuzi wa kutafuta mkurugenzi mzuri, tena anaweza kusema madini ya shaba ya tanzania hayapo sawa na madini ya shaba ya nchi zingine
 
Is Sylvia a product of Business School? I mean she obtained her business leadership skills straight from school? For what I know she was given an opportunity to excel from her Bsc in Food Science and Technology.

Looking into her education background with eagle's eyes you will see she had best mentors in Business and Finance career while she was on job, and not from the best school of business.

Mr. Mafuruki's comments are totally based on personal perception, and attitude towards fellow Tanzanians. They should not be considered as the outcomes of oberservations from formal reaserch.

Kama watu waliompa nafasi kubwa akiwa Unilever kule South Afrika wangekuwa na mawazo ya Mafuruki basi Slyvia asingepewa nafasi ile. Because she had no background in Business leadership. But those guys in SA waliona leadership traits in her and they gave her a chance.

Forgive my poor english. Just concentrate on substance in my comment.
 
danimutta said:
You have decided to attack mr. Mufuruki on purely political correctness and narrow "patriotic" sentiments, rather than business exigencies on which Ally's decisions ought to be based. It is also ironic that our local commercial banks have hired CEOs from Ghana, Netherlands etc and yet some people find it unacceptable to recruit a competent lady from a neighbouring country with which we share many binding political, social, legal and commercial protocals under the east african community treaty. You see we cannot have our cake and eat it. If have joined the eac we are bound by its treaties therein or else we should quit. In any case what harm would a lady from kenya pose as vodacom tz head bearing in mind the board and most of managemet are under competent tanzanians like Ally as correctly state? None in my opinion.
Click to expand...
his comments on Tanzania being unable to produce the kind of CEOs Vodacom is looking for are insulting. Pointing this out isn't attacking him, we are simply challenging him in the same manner by asking where is his contribution in making sure the good CEOs are produced in Tanzania?
 
