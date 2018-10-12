Is Mufuruki suffering the colonial legacy or nobility syndrome?

As a successful business man and entrepreneur, why has he failed to run leadership and management PROGRAM which will see youth and executives being ready for higher position. at least as a social responsibility program As a Boarder Chairman why has he failed to groom his internal Voda Tanzanian executive to be ready for the position, given that he knew Ian had a short term contract. So he runs a corporation without SUCCESSION plan One of the main responsibility of the board is to steer the company to the right direction, including hiring and mentoring the CEO, why he is retracting from this responsibility by choosing to hire someone who has been mentored by another board of directors. IF THE board knows the direction they want the company to Go, why all these fears for Tanzanian, or they want someone who will tell them where to go. Why dont he set standards and bring someone to steer through the standards instead he wants someone who will steer the company independently. Is the board suffering inferiority complex, hence fearing that fellow Tanzanian will prove to be powerful and umbrella their nobility. everyone knows how Kenyan are corrupt, why is he eagerly insisting on hiring them instead? and choose to insult fellow Tanzanian? anything below the curtain here?

I have come across the below article , not sure from which exactly media house or social media network, but most important is the way it has not only caught and drew my attention lather allure my curiosity to the maximum.I cant discount the fact that i have had great respect to Mr. Mufuruki for quite sometime, and this is not because i know him personally, but firmly because he has successfully built his personal brand and character as A MAN OF RESPECT, which is also attributed by his successful business empire and affluenceIts today that I HAVE QUESTIONED my supposedly respect to this noble man and got more curious to know him personally after seeing these quotes, which are alleged coming from him or maybe his office. I cant believe that Ally may choose to openly insult the TANZANIA education system, professionals and youngsters with energy and zeal to excel to higher positions, the same people he mingle with, hang with and proudly living with in the same country.So to Ally, out of 55 million Tanzanian, there is no a single well trained, talented leader who can be trusted with the position in VODA TZ, instead he finds all those value to a lady in the neighboring country. If at all this is true , then how can he ,as a board chairman still brag of excellence, nobility, leadership, or mentor.I remember when Mwalimu Nyerere was advocating for free and independent Tanganyika, the ALLY MUFURUKI alike rushed to the queen accusing Nyerere of in-sighting violence, murmuring that TANZANIAN were too premature to rule and manage the country(some northern chiefs to be specific) . However we have proven them wrong just like how Tanzanian will prove him wrong if at all he wants to be proven wrongBut before he throw stones to his fellow comrades in Tanzania on their supposedly illiteracy to manage huge corporation, I strongly resonate his inability and failures as aboard chairman on the followings, which (in case he is here) i would prefer his commentsAlly , the fitting background your talking here is built and not manufactured, hence if your so on your excellency, why dont you build that fitting background from within.I know your very busy but am inviting you for a coffee this weekend so that i get out my curiosity, your name is too big for these cheap, unpopular and irrespectable comments .