Ipo wapi Bobgo Fleva yetu?

it's fleva za bongo before bongo fleva wayback in 1990s and breakthrough of hip hop in Tanzania.



When Afande sele relesed hit songs



When Fid Q relesed hits songs



When Rado realesed best diss track ever to his enemies.(2006 if i'm correct)



When TMK wanaume was TMK.



When Jay d and Ray C were most hitted female artists in Tanzania



Those are golden musics days



After all replacement is there and must take place.