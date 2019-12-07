I blame my self for letting you in Dear love

I can forgive when I realize carrying around anger is pointless. That being said, however, true me never forgets, not someone who intentionally tried to harm Me or hurt Me. Never. The truth is that when people I trust deceive or betray me I tend not to blame them. I blame myself, for allowing it to happen. I have control, and I let them get past my guard. It's also why when someone from my inner circle does this, I eject Them from My circle of trust and never allow them back. I may have gotten caught off guard once, but I will never allow it to happen again. People who betray Me and then try to be My friend again are wasting their time. I can forgive, but I don't ever forget.