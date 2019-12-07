I blame my self for letting you in Dear love

I can forgive when I realize carrying around anger is pointless. That being said, however, true me never forgets, not someone who intentionally tried to harm Me or hurt Me. Never. The truth is that when people I trust deceive or betray me I tend not to blame them. I blame myself, for allowing it to happen. I have control, and I let them get past my guard. It's also why when someone from my inner circle does this, I eject Them from My circle of trust and never allow them back. I may have gotten caught off guard once, but I will never allow it to happen again. People who betray Me and then try to be My friend again are wasting their time. I can forgive, but I don't ever forget.
 
It's okay if you choose to forgive and not to forget, it'll help you to not open yourself up to the same issue again.
If someone did something wrong the first time, there is the chance it'll happen again.

Personally, I don't tend to hold grudges. I am a forgiving and forgetful person, only if he/she has admitted that they are wrong. I hate when I allow idiots live in my head rent-free.
 
