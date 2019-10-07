Hongera Kagame - ‘made in Rwanda’ phones

MK254
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- May 11, 2013
- Messages
- 14,729
- Points
- 2,000
MK254
JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
14,729 2,000
Haya ndio mambo tunataka kuskia Afrika, sio watu kila uchao kuonea wengine wivu na wao hawataki kufanya chochote, uzembe tu. Wamezoea kusema Rwanda ni saizi ya mkoa, hamna kitu pale.
-----------------------------
Rwandan President Paul Kagame Monday officiated the launch of Mara Phones manufacturing plant, which will make smartphones in the country.
The first ‘made in Rwanda’ phones rolled off the assembly line last week, the presidency said, through a partnership with Mara Group.
“The Mara Phone joins a growing list of high-quality products that are made in our country… It is another milestone on our journey to high-tech, ‘made-in-Rwanda’ industry,” President Kagame said.
In a series of tweets from the presidency, Kagame was quoted saying: “The introduction of Mara Phones will put smartphone ownership within reach of more Rwandans.”
-----------------------------
Rwandan President Paul Kagame Monday officiated the launch of Mara Phones manufacturing plant, which will make smartphones in the country.
The first ‘made in Rwanda’ phones rolled off the assembly line last week, the presidency said, through a partnership with Mara Group.
“The Mara Phone joins a growing list of high-quality products that are made in our country… It is another milestone on our journey to high-tech, ‘made-in-Rwanda’ industry,” President Kagame said.
In a series of tweets from the presidency, Kagame was quoted saying: “The introduction of Mara Phones will put smartphone ownership within reach of more Rwandans.”
Kagame launches phone factory in Rwanda
The first made-in-Rwanda phones rolled off the assembly line last week.
www.theeastafrican.co.ke