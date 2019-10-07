Hongera Kagame - ‘made in Rwanda’ phones

Haya ndio mambo tunataka kuskia Afrika, sio watu kila uchao kuonea wengine wivu na wao hawataki kufanya chochote, uzembe tu. Wamezoea kusema Rwanda ni saizi ya mkoa, hamna kitu pale.
-----------------------------

Rwandan President Paul Kagame Monday officiated the launch of Mara Phones manufacturing plant, which will make smartphones in the country.
The first ‘made in Rwanda’ phones rolled off the assembly line last week, the presidency said, through a partnership with Mara Group.
“The Mara Phone joins a growing list of high-quality products that are made in our country… It is another milestone on our journey to high-tech, ‘made-in-Rwanda’ industry,” President Kagame said.
In a series of tweets from the presidency, Kagame was quoted saying: “The introduction of Mara Phones will put smartphone ownership within reach of more Rwandans.”
I have never known what is the excitement of Electronics assembly where all parts are manufactured in china.
The economies of scale are so bad that any electronic device assembled in kenya/Rwanda is so costly & outdated it can only be afforded by the same government only.
No one in kenya has ever bought a device made in kenya..They are all bought in inflated GoK tenders for corruption purposes
 
Congratulations to Rwandans
 
Yale magali mliyoanza kutengeneza na kuunga, yaliishia wapi au mlikula? Maana wakenya wote ni hadithi za nyani na kundule
 
