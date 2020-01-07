Hivi hiki ndicho Kiingereza cha Profesa Ndalichako?

Hapa Waziri wa Elimu, Profesa Ndalichako akitoa maagizo ya kukamatwa Mhandisi Mchina.


KWA WASIOSIKIA VIZURI AMESEMA

‘’Advance payment ya hi nanii milioni mia moja hamsini ,your going to stay on the cell until you provide serious explanation on matter ,because now you cannot play with the government like this ,last time I came here equipment like this ,then you take to another site so your going to stay inside until your give instruction for the equipment you have taken to Dodoma to come back here make sure you have sufficient people to work on the site mheshimiwa sasa kawaweke hawa siwezi kuwa ….’’

CURRICULUM VITAE

Early life and education[edit]
She was born on May 21, 1964, in Musoma, Mara Region in Tanzania. She attended University of Dar Es Salaam from 1987–1991, where she graduated with Bachelor of Science with education, majoring in mathematics. During 1993–1997 she went to University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, where she obtained a PhD in educational psychology, major in educational statistics & measurement and evaluation.[2]

Career[edit]
  • From 2000 to 2005 she was the senior lecturer at the University of Dar Es Salaam teaching educational measurement and evaluation, research methods, and educational statistics, supervising dissertation of the students.[3][2]
  • From 2014 to date she has been the associate professor and deputy head researcher at Agha Khan University Institute for Educational Development, East Africa [2][3]



Kiingereza si lugha yetu

KIINGEREZA SI LUGHA YETU __________________ Kumbukumbu zinanirudisha zaidi ya miaka 10 nyuma tukiwa kwenye vimbweta vya Tegeta High school na wanangu Mdax, DVd pamoja na kizazi tukikata topic ya colonialism in Africa. Tayari tumeishakula mihogo yetu ya kukaanga na kachumbari nyingi yenye...
Wakuu Kiingereza na Uprofessor vina uhusiano gani?
Professor wa Mathematics na Fluent English kuna uhusiano gani?
Almost my whole university life nimefundishwa na Ma Prof. Wengi ambao ni wa mambo ya sayansi.. wote wanaongea kiingereza cha kawaida tu.

I see no problem there.

The only said:
Hapa Akitoa maagizo ya kukamatwa muhandisi mchina
Mbona kajitahidi sana kuongea kizungu, tatizo ni mifumo yetu ya elimu ni mibovu, watoto tunapokuwa nyumbani ni kiswahili kwa kwenda mbele, tukifika shuleni (sekondari) ni kiswahili kwa kwenda mbele tukiingia darasani ni Kiswanglish (kiswakinge) kwa kwenda mbereee, sasa ni lini tunaweza kuwa good at English??!🤣
 
