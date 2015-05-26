Hidden cancer cures

Deception

Cancer is a condition/disease characterized by abnormal uncontrolled cell growth in the body. Most cancer related deaths are due to metastasis, malignant cells penetrates through circulatory system and establish colonies/tumor in other parts of the body. If abnormal cells grow in a limited area, are called benign tumors, if abnormal cells spread to other parts of the body, they constitute a malignant tumor one that is cancerous.

For so many years now we hear from media broadcasting that cancer cure is still unknown. Richard Nixon announced the war against cancer in 1971,38 years later,Obama again announced the war against cancer in 2009, and all ended in vain.Sloan Kettering has been involving itself in the search for cancer cure since 1884, at least one century has passed without any flash of light that we are even approaching to the cure for cancer.WHY?

In order to know the real reason one must know the history about different suppressed cancer cures at least from 1920's.

There are so far many causes of cancer. In-fact it is easy to say that cancer is due to weak body immunity plus external toxic agents entering in the body. Weak body immunity can be caused due to lack of essential nutrients in the body while external agents can include toxins/environmental toxins and free radicals.

Our bodies reverse different types of cancers everyday in our lives without our knowledge due to strong immune system. Those with weak immune systems will find out this battle in the hospitals. So the basic and important thing in our life to fight cancers is immunity. The next important thing is to avoid environmental toxins and free radical sources such as processed foods.

Is there cure for cancer?
Yes, contrary to what you have been told by the mainstream, there are so many different cures for cancer. But it is not easy for you to know them since you will never hear about these cures from the mainstream media.

If there is cure for cancer then, why people don't know about it/ them?
As explained above, cancer is a very big business just like HIV/AIDS. The pharmaceutical industries receive trillions of dollars per year on selling drugs and related cancer treatments, so they can't let you know about the very cheap cures that can not cost you much. There are many cancer cures around you that you have never been told because pharmaceutical industries can not patent them and make money.

Why the mainstream cancer treatments rarely cure cancer?
To answer this question,we must know that,the definition of cancer for mainstream/ allopathic doctors is very different from that of naturopathic doctors.Therefore,these two treatments are based on their definition of cancer. For allopathic/mainstream doctors,cancer is a tumor/lump of malignant abnormal cells.So what they do is to concentrate on the ways of removing away the tumors/malignant cancer cells from the body.

There are mainly 3 ways of doing that which are:
i/. To poison the cancer cells by using chemotherapy,
ii/. To burn the cancer cells by using radiations/mionzi,
iii/. To cut away the tumors if possible by surgery.

Among the three ways only one is safe to a patient, and that is surgery. When I say safe I don't mean it heals the patient,no,but I mean it can not cause new cancer to a patient. The remaining two methods above,all can cause new cancer to a patient, that means the kill previous cancer cells and cause new cancer cells.That is why many times people seem to be well after treatment,but sometimes later the cancer returns which is more fatal than before.

Allopathic treatment have very very low success in healing even stage I cancers.That is why up to now we are told there is no known cure for cancer.Its is because they don't deal with cancer but rather they deal with the symptoms of cancer.Tumor/lump/malignant cells are just symptoms of cancer.

For naturopathic doctors, tumor/lump/malignant cells are just symptoms of cancer. So what naturopathic doctors do is deal with the real cause of tumors/malignant cells.When they are done, the symptons disappear by themselves or sometimes they use some herbs to absorb the tumor. But their main focus is on the real cause of cancer cells. That is why the success rate of curing cancer for naturopathic doctors is very very high and you can't compare it with the mainstream/allopathic doctors.

If there are cure(s) for cancer,then what are they?
The following list can cure cancer cancer if used as recommended according to the research conducted;

1. Alkaline diet - vegetables/fruits - lemon water every day
2. Apple Cider Vinegar (Braggs)
3. Baking Soda/blackstrap molasses/maple syrup
4. IV Vitamin C
5. Vit D preferably from the sun
6. Oxygen/Ozone therapy
7. Hydrogen Peroxide (food grade)
8. Colloidal Silver
9. Organic Sulfur (activates Glutathione, the most powerful antioxidant in the body)
10. Selenium
11. Essiac teas
12. Cannabis oil
13. Crushed Garlic (let it sit for 15 mins then consume)
14. Chlorella/Spirulina/Wheatgrass juicing/supplementation
15. Turmeric (spice) - taken with something fatty like yogurt, or even with black pepper to help increase its potency.
16. Vit B17 - Apricot Kernels/apple seeds.
17. Black salve for skin cancer
18. Oleander Soup
19.fatty type food + Flaxseed oil (Budwig Protocol)
20. Shark cartilage-read the book "WHY SHARKS DON'T GET CANCER"
21. Black seeds oil
And there are still more not mentioned.


Samahani sana kwa wale ambao itatokea hawataelewa kutokana na lugha. Nimekumbuka wakati nimeshamaliza hivyo ikaniwia vigumu kubadili kwenda kiswahili. Lakini wakati wa mjadala nitayaongelea yote ya muhimu kwa wale ambao hawataelewa.
 
kichelepure

Ili katika hii mada twende pamoja kama utakuwa na muda itakuwa vizuri kama katika vile vinavyotibu cancer ukavielezea kwa kirefu kwa lugha ya kiswahili.
Deception najua utakuwa umesahau kwa sababu ya kutingwa na mambo, ila ninakukumbusha, naomba unielekeze juu ya vyakula vifuatavyo ili nipate ufahamu; tangawizi, vitunguu swaumu na vitunguu maji, parachichi, carrot, apple na cabbage. Pia naomba maelekezo juu ya upikaji wa mboga za majani na je, kula cabbage mbichi kuna madhara gani kiafya?
 
Khalidoun

Mr Deception ningependa kujifunza zaidi, kuna aina tofauti za Saratani, possibly, njia ya utokeaji au ukuaji wa hizo cancerous cells ni tofauti ikitegemea sehemu ambayo saratani hiyo itatokea, hapa chini na "paste" aina hizo za Saratani. Je zote hizo zitatibiwa au (kukingwa) na aina 21+ ya vyakula/items ulizoziorodhesha? Pia kuna watu ambao huweza kuwa katika stage 3 au 4 ya ugonjwa, wengine wakiwa "malformed" kabisa, mechanism ipi ya hizi food au treatment items ulizoorodhesha itasababisha kwa mfano mtu ambaye seli za saratani iliyokula matiti yake ziweze kuondoka na yeye kupona (simaanishi matiti kurejea kwa yule ambaye yameliwa kabisa, bali kupona tu vidonda).


  • Adrenal Cancer
  • Anal Cancer
  • Bile Duct Cancer
  • Bladder Cancer
  • Bone Cancer
  • Brain/CNS Tumors In Adults
  • Brain/CNS Tumors In Children
  • Breast Cancer
  • Breast Cancer In Men
  • Cancer in Adolescents
  • Cancer in Children
  • Cancer in Young Adults
  • Cancer of Unknown Primary
  • Castleman Disease
  • Cervical Cancer
  • Colon/Rectum Cancer
  • Endometrial Cancer
  • Esophagus Cancer
  • Ewing Family Of Tumors
  • Eye Cancer
  • Gallbladder Cancer
  • Gastrointestinal Carcinoid Tumors
  • Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)
  • Gestational Trophoblastic Disease
  • Hodgkin Disease
  • Kaposi Sarcoma
  • Kidney Cancer
  • Laryngeal and Hypopharyngeal Cancer
  • Leukemia
  • Leukemia - Acute Lymphocytic (ALL) in Adults
  • Leukemia - Acute Myeloid (AML)
  • Leukemia - Chronic Lymphocytic (CLL)
  • Leukemia - Chronic Myeloid (CML)
  • Leukemia - Chronic Myelomonocytic (CMML)
  • Leukemia in Children
  • Liver Cancer
  • Lung Cancer
  • Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell

  • Lung Cancer - Small Cell
  • Lung Carcinoid Tumor
  • Lymphoma
  • Lymphoma of the Skin
  • Malignant Mesothelioma
  • Multiple Myeloma
  • Myelodysplastic Syndrome
  • Nasal Cavity and Paranasal Sinus Cancer
  • Nasopharyngeal Cancer
  • Neuroblastoma
  • Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
  • Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma In Children
  • Oral Cavity and Oropharyngeal Cancer
  • Osteosarcoma
  • Ovarian Cancer
  • Pancreatic Cancer
  • Penile Cancer
  • Pituitary Tumors
  • Prostate Cancer
  • Retinoblastoma
  • Rhabdomyosarcoma
  • Salivary Gland Cancer
  • Sarcoma - Adult Soft Tissue Cancer
  • Skin Cancer
  • Skin Cancer - Basal and Squamous Cell
  • Skin Cancer - Melanoma
  • Skin Cancer - Merkel Cell
  • Small Intestine Cancer
  • Stomach Cancer
  • Testicular Cancer
  • Thymus Cancer
  • Thyroid Cancer
  • Uterine Sarcoma
  • Vaginal Cancer
  • Vulvar Cancer
 
Deception

annabrenda said:
Mkuu, hivyo vyakula 21 hapo unatakiwa ku-consume kwa wakati mmoja ama?
Click to expand...
He he hee,hapana.Hizo ni tiba zinazotegemeana,nimeandika hivyo ili kuwafanya watu wajue kwamba vitu hivyo vina umuhimu sana kwenye tiba ya cancer tofauti na walivyozoea.Halafu nitaelezea baadhi ya vitu,si vyote,jinsi ya kuvitumia ili kutibu cancer yoyote ile.

Hivyo usihofu,utajua tu,vuta subira.Cancer zote sayansi yake ya matibabu ni moja.Hivyo unaweza kutajiwa rundo la aina za cancer lakini zote hizo sayansi yake ya kuzitibu inafanana.Mimi sio daktari,hivyo nitatumia maneno rahisi sana kumuwezesha kila mtu aelewe na kufanyia kazi tiba hizi.
 
kichelepure said:
Ili katika hii mada twende pamoja kama utakuwa na muda itakuwa vizuri kama katika vile vinavyotibu cancer ukavielezea kwa kirefu kwa lugha ya kiswahili. Ila deception najua utakuwa umesahau kwa sababu ya kutingwa na mambo ila ninakukumbusha naomba unielekeze juu ya vyakula vifuatavyo ili nipate ufahamu; tangawizi,vitunguu swaumu na vitunguu maji,parachichi,carrot,apple,cabbege .pia naomba maelekezo juu ya upikaji wa mboga za majani na je kula kabegge mbichi kuna madhara gani kiafya?
Click to expand...
Mkuu vitu ulivyovitaja pia unaweza kuvitumia kama tiba ya cancer hivyo nitakujibu kwa kadri tunavyoendelea.Vuta subira.
 
time theory

Salute kwako

Mimi binafsi baadhi ya mambo huwa nafsi wala haipati tabu kuyaamini bila hata ya kuhangaika na kudadisi zaidi,japo kuna jenga kudadisi.

Nasubiri maelekezo ya tiba ili niyafanye kuwa kinga.

Ninawaonea huruma sana wale ambao ni wagumu kuelewa na hawafanyi jitihada za kutaka kuelewa kwamba ulimwengu huu umejawa na uongo kila kona.
 
Deception

Wissman said:
Ipo vizuri ila kuna kitu bado hujakiweka sawa. Vip kuhusu vipimo vya kansa? Navyo ni fake?
Click to expand...
He he heee! Cancer is real mkuu na vipimo vya cancer pia ni real.Tatizo kubwa hapa lipo pale wanaposema cancer haina tiba,hapa ndiko kwenye tatizo,sasa madhumuni ya kuanzisha uzi huu ni kuwafahamisha watu kwamba cancer yoyote ile,haijalishi ni cancer ya aina gani,ina tiba na unapona kabisa na unarudi kama hali yako ya zamani kama utafuata masharti ya matibabu sawasawa.

Siko hapa ili kuwafariji watu,la hasha,hiki ninachosema ni real,kama mtu haamini basi hana cha kupoteza kama atajaribu kwa mgonjwa yeyote ambaye watu wamepoteza matumaini.
 
Deception

Ibn Khalidoun said:
Mr Deception ningependa kujifunza zaidi, kuna aina tofauti za Saratani, possibly, njia ya utokeaji au ukuaji wa hizo cancerous cells ni tofauti ikitegemea sehemu ambayo saratani hiyo itatokea, hapa chini na "paste" aina hizo za Saratani. Je zote hizo zitatibiwa au (kukingwa) na aina 21+ ya vyakula/items ulizoziorodhesha? Pia kuna watu ambao huweza kuwa katika stage 3 au 4 ya ugonjwa, wengine wakiwa "malformed" kabisa, mechanism ipi ya hizi food au treatment items ulizoorodhesha itasababisha kwa mfano mtu ambaye seli za saratani iliyokula matiti yake ziweze kuondoka na yeye kupona (simaanishi matiti kurejea kwa yule ambaye yameliwa kabisa, bali kupona tu vidonda)....
Click to expand...
Mkuu,hizo tiba nilizotaja haimaanishi kwamba unatumia zote kwa wakati mmoja,nimetaja hizo ili watu wajue kwamba kila moja ina uwezo wa kutibu cancer kama itatumiwa na mchanganyiko mwingine.Pengine unaweza kuchanganya aina mbili tu, au tatu tu, au nne tu ya hizo nilizotaja.Jinsi ninavyoendelea nitazungumzia baadhi ya hizo jinsi zinavyoweza kutumika.

Mkuu pia ningependa kukujulisha kuwa,natural cancer cure sio specific kwa cancer fulani,tiba hizi haziangalii mtu ana cancer ya aina gani,cancer zote sayansi yake ni moja,hivyo zinachofanya tiba hizi ni ku reverse uharibifu unaofanywa na cancer ya aina yoyote ile.

Kuhusu stage za cancer,tiba hizi zina uwezo wa kutibu stage yoyote ya cancer,ila rate ya kupona kwa cancer ambazo zime advance sana ni ndogo kutokana na damage iliyofanyika mwilini, hivyo wakati dawa inaendelea kumponya mgonjwa mgonjwa anakufa kabla ya matibabu hayajaisha kutokana na maumivu makali.

Kivingine naweza kusema hivi,kama maumivu yana akili ya kusubiri mpaka tiba iishe basi mgonjwa yeyote wa cancer katika stage yeyote anaweza kupona bila wasiwasi.

Hivyo ushauri wangu ni kwamba wagonjwa kama hawa ni vizuri kuwafanyia uangalizi wa karibu sana ili kama kuna tatizo la ghafla linawatokea wakati matibabu yanaendelea kama vile upungufu wa damu,basi unawakimbiza haraka hospitali kuwaongezea damu halafu unaendelea na matibabu.

Vinginevyo upungufu wa damu unaweza kuwaua kabla hujamaliza tiba halafu watu wakapata kisingizio kwamba dawa hizi hazina uwezo wa kutibu bila kujua sababu halisi iliyomuua mgonjwa.
 
