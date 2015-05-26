Hidden cancer cures

Cancer is a condition/disease characterized by abnormal uncontrolled cell growth in the body. Most cancer related deaths are due to metastasis, malignant cells penetrates through circulatory system and establish colonies/tumor in other parts of the body. If abnormal cells grow in a limited area, are called benign tumors, if abnormal cells spread to other parts of the body, they constitute a malignant tumor one that is cancerous.



For so many years now we hear from media broadcasting that cancer cure is still unknown. Richard Nixon announced the war against cancer in 1971,38 years later,Obama again announced the war against cancer in 2009, and all ended in vain.Sloan Kettering has been involving itself in the search for cancer cure since 1884, at least one century has passed without any flash of light that we are even approaching to the cure for cancer.WHY?



In order to know the real reason one must know the history about different suppressed cancer cures at least from 1920's.



There are so far many causes of cancer. In-fact it is easy to say that cancer is due to weak body immunity plus external toxic agents entering in the body. Weak body immunity can be caused due to lack of essential nutrients in the body while external agents can include toxins/environmental toxins and free radicals.



Our bodies reverse different types of cancers everyday in our lives without our knowledge due to strong immune system. Those with weak immune systems will find out this battle in the hospitals. So the basic and important thing in our life to fight cancers is immunity. The next important thing is to avoid environmental toxins and free radical sources such as processed foods.



Is there cure for cancer?

Yes, contrary to what you have been told by the mainstream, there are so many different cures for cancer. But it is not easy for you to know them since you will never hear about these cures from the mainstream media.



If there is cure for cancer then, why people don't know about it/ them?

As explained above, cancer is a very big business just like HIV/AIDS. The pharmaceutical industries receive trillions of dollars per year on selling drugs and related cancer treatments, so they can't let you know about the very cheap cures that can not cost you much. There are many cancer cures around you that you have never been told because pharmaceutical industries can not patent them and make money.



Why the mainstream cancer treatments rarely cure cancer?

To answer this question,we must know that,the definition of cancer for mainstream/ allopathic doctors is very different from that of naturopathic doctors.Therefore,these two treatments are based on their definition of cancer. For allopathic/mainstream doctors,cancer is a tumor/lump of malignant abnormal cells.So what they do is to concentrate on the ways of removing away the tumors/malignant cancer cells from the body.



There are mainly 3 ways of doing that which are:

i/. To poison the cancer cells by using chemotherapy,

ii/. To burn the cancer cells by using radiations/mionzi,

iii/. To cut away the tumors if possible by surgery.



Among the three ways only one is safe to a patient, and that is surgery. When I say safe I don't mean it heals the patient,no,but I mean it can not cause new cancer to a patient. The remaining two methods above,all can cause new cancer to a patient, that means the kill previous cancer cells and cause new cancer cells.That is why many times people seem to be well after treatment,but sometimes later the cancer returns which is more fatal than before.



Allopathic treatment have very very low success in healing even stage I cancers.That is why up to now we are told there is no known cure for cancer.Its is because they don't deal with cancer but rather they deal with the symptoms of cancer.Tumor/lump/malignant cells are just symptoms of cancer.



For naturopathic doctors, tumor/lump/malignant cells are just symptoms of cancer. So what naturopathic doctors do is deal with the real cause of tumors/malignant cells.When they are done, the symptons disappear by themselves or sometimes they use some herbs to absorb the tumor. But their main focus is on the real cause of cancer cells. That is why the success rate of curing cancer for naturopathic doctors is very very high and you can't compare it with the mainstream/allopathic doctors.



If there are cure(s) for cancer,then what are they?

The following list can cure cancer cancer if used as recommended according to the research conducted;



1. Alkaline diet - vegetables/fruits - lemon water every day

2. Apple Cider Vinegar (Braggs)

3. Baking Soda/blackstrap molasses/maple syrup

4. IV Vitamin C

5. Vit D preferably from the sun

6. Oxygen/Ozone therapy

7. Hydrogen Peroxide (food grade)

8. Colloidal Silver

9. Organic Sulfur (activates Glutathione, the most powerful antioxidant in the body)

10. Selenium

11. Essiac teas

12. Cannabis oil

13. Crushed Garlic (let it sit for 15 mins then consume)

14. Chlorella/Spirulina/Wheatgrass juicing/supplementation

15. Turmeric (spice) - taken with something fatty like yogurt, or even with black pepper to help increase its potency.

16. Vit B17 - Apricot Kernels/apple seeds.

17. Black salve for skin cancer

18. Oleander Soup

19.fatty type food + Flaxseed oil (Budwig Protocol)

20. Shark cartilage-read the book "WHY SHARKS DON'T GET CANCER"

21. Black seeds oil

And there are still more not mentioned.





Samahani sana kwa wale ambao itatokea hawataelewa kutokana na lugha. Nimekumbuka wakati nimeshamaliza hivyo ikaniwia vigumu kubadili kwenda kiswahili. Lakini wakati wa mjadala nitayaongelea yote ya muhimu kwa wale ambao hawataelewa.

