On February 26, 1982, an Air Tanzania Boeing 737-2R8C was on a domestic flight from Mwanza to Dar Es Salaam.There were 99 passengers and 5 crew members onboard. Minutes during the flight, the plane was hijacked by 5 passengers.The hijackers we're armed with 2 wooden imitation pistols, an imitation hand grenade, 2 candles wrapped to appear as gelignite explosive sticks and 3 knives. They forced the pilots to land in Nairobi. 5 other passengers were released and the 737 was refueled. 6 hours on the ground, the plane took off from Nairobi 15 minutes after midnight on February 27.The 737 landed in Jeddah where it was refueled and continued on to Athens. Moments after the 737 touched down in Athens, 2 passengers were released. The plane then took off from and Athens and continued to London-Stansted.The hijackers demanded to speak to exiled Tazmanian opposition politician Oscar Kambona. After he spoke to them as they demanded.The hijackers surrendered on February 28. There were no injuries among the 104 passengers and crew onboard.