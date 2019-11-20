Floods and hunger decimating locals in Tana River

Geza Ulole
Geza Ulole
Joined Oct 31, 2009
they r hardworkers!Kipindi cha ukame, wanakumbwa na njaa, wanapewa chakula cha msaada, kipindi cha mvua pia wanakumbwa na njaa, wanahitaji chakula cha msaada, hiyo ndio maana halisi ya "Failed state".
Mzee umesahau vilevile nyumbani mafuriko huleta shida kama hizo tuthey r hardworkers!
Mbunge Kaomba kwa GoT wakati ur brocken GoK can't provide food to Tana river people! WFP n other UN agencies have to come to ur help!Mzee umesahau vilevile nyumbani mafuriko huleta shida kama hizo tu
Dodoma: Mbunge Nkamia aomba msaada wa haraka wa chakula, mahema na dawa jimboni kwakeItabidi mzee lemutuz ashirikishwe anaonekana karibu na DAB. On a serious note, Dr Mh Rais inabidi awashighulikie wananchi wake wanaopatwa na majanga ya asili wapate msaada wa kibinadamu. Tumwombee tu. Hamna namna tena.www.jamiiforums.com
What's the mandate of WFP?Mbunge Kaomba kwa GoT wakati ur brocken GoK can't provide food to Tana river people! WFP n other UN agencies have to come to ur help!
What is the mandate of responsible Government?, WFP is for only Failed states like South Sudan, Kenya, Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan, and those which are in war for very long period.What's the mandate of WFP?
