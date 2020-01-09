Finally the financial statement for ATCL has been seen.

I have been wondering how come a functional organization has never released its financial statements, is it because of losses or are they making a lot of "profit" which they don't want "thieves" to know with fear that they may be stolen?. But yesterday my worries were sufficiently solved. The way our brothers from South were making noise about KQ you would think that ATCL was the most profitable airline in the world. Anyway neighbors, welcome to the reality of space business. To make matters so much fun is that they are making losses while operating local routes, I don't know what will happen when they begin daily international routes. GOOD MORNING EVERYONE
tapatalk_1578547210251.jpeg


I've also been waiting for this ....such a small business. I think it's only fair to compare ATCL and Jambojet not KQ. Reasons why:
- They both operate local/regional routes
- Fleet size is almost the same
- They are both fairly new
Let me look for the income statement of Jambojet and post here
 
Gwizzy said:
I've also been waiting for this ....such a small business. I think it's only fair to compare ATCL and Jambojet not KQ. Reasons why:
- They both operate local/regional routes
- Fleet size is almost the same
- They are both fairly new
Let me look for the income statement of Jambojet and post here
Jambo jet is far much ahead of that failed airline.

Teargass said:
I have been wondering how come a functional organization has never released its financial statements, is it because of losses or are they making a lot of "profit" which they don't want "thieves" to know with fear that they may be stolen?. But yesterday my worries were sufficiently solved. The way our brothers from South were making noise about KQ you would think that ATCL was the most profitable airline in the world. Anyway neighbors, welcome to the reality of space business. To make matters so much fun is that they are making losses while operating local routes, I don't know what will happen when they begin daily international routes. GOOD MORNING EVERYONE

Na hapo walipiga zengwe Fast jet kapigwa pini.
 
Teargass said:
I have been wondering how come a functional organization has never released its financial statements, is it because of losses or are they making a lot of "profit" which they don't want "thieves" to know with fear that they may be stolen?. But yesterday my worries were sufficiently solved. The way our brothers from South were making noise about KQ you would think that ATCL was the most profitable airline in the world. Anyway neighbors, welcome to the reality of space business. To make matters so much fun is that they are making losses while operating local routes, I don't know what will happen when they begin daily international routes. GOOD MORNING EVERYONE

Kumbe huwa inaandaliwa kijinga jinga hivi hata bila ya adress, signature na stamp ya aliyeiandaa!!

Teargass said:
I have been wondering how come a functional organization has never released its financial statements, is it because of losses or are they making a lot of "profit" which they don't want "thieves" to know with fear that they may be stolen?. But yesterday my worries were sufficiently solved. The way our brothers from South were making noise about KQ you would think that ATCL was the most profitable airline in the world. Anyway neighbors, welcome to the reality of space business. To make matters so much fun is that they are making losses while operating local routes, I don't know what will happen when they begin daily international routes. GOOD MORNING EVERYONE

I think you could evaluate performance of the company based on balance sheet and not P&L. Infact i thought they would register loss and not profit
 
Teargass said:
I have been wondering how come a functional organization has never released its financial statements, is it because of losses or are they making a lot of "profit" which they don't want "thieves" to know with fear that they may be stolen?. But yesterday my worries were sufficiently solved. The way our brothers from South were making noise about KQ you would think that ATCL was the most profitable airline in the world. Anyway neighbors, welcome to the reality of space business. To make matters so much fun is that they are making losses while operating local routes, I don't know what will happen when they begin daily international routes. GOOD MORNING EVERYONE

They are making losses and yet they don't even have to spend anything on aircraft purchase or lease like normal airlines.

If they acquired those planes like other airlines, that loss would be 100 times more.
 
