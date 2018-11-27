European Court of Human Rights says that homosexual marriage is not a human right


Judgment of the Human Rights Court of Strasbourg,France.

Unanimously, the World Court of Human Rights has established, verbatim, that "there is no right to homosexual marriage." The 47 judges of the 47 countries of the Council of Europe, which are members of the full Court of Strasbourg (the world's most important human rights court), issued a statement of great relevance that has been surprisingly silenced by information progressivism and its area of influence.

In fact, unanimously, the 47 judges approved the ruling that "there is no right to homosexual marriage." The sentence was based on a myriad of philosophical and anthropological considerations based on natural order, common sense, scientific reports and, of course, positive law.

Within the latter, in particular, the judgment was based on Article 12 of the European Convention on Human Rights. This is equivalent to the articles of human rights treaties, as in the case of 17 of the Pact of San José and nº 23 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

In this historic but not disclosed, Resolution, the Court decided that the concept of family not only contemplates "the traditional concept of marriage, that is, the union of a man and a woman", but also that they should not be imposed on governments to "obligation to open marriage to persons of the same sex".

As for the principle of non-discrimination, the Court also added that there is no discrimination, since "States are free to reserve marriage only to heterosexual couples."

It is important and absolutely necessary to spread this kind of news because governments and sympathizers of such lobbies will not want people to know. Help spread if you want! Obviously, it does not interest the media to publicize this news.

You can also read this information in the following link.

Breaking News: 47 Judges of World Human Right Court Declare No Rights to Homosexual
 
Rebeca 83 said:
Ngoja wale activists wa gay rights waione hii,Ila sijui kwa nini mnapendaga kuwapa promo..lol,anyway this is like kusema straight na wenyewe sio right Yao...it’s wrong...
I dont give a **** promo to gay people but I have met Gay prople who canot change buddy. its inborn
 
Nilikua namaanisha ukisema kuwa gay sio a right,then in a nutshell you are saying being straight is also not a right buddy.i have met also some gay people who are amazing,great personalities and I would not change them for anything
 
Mbona hii issue imeanzia kwao hukohuko kwao huku kwetu kuna wasennge wa kuiga kila tabia ya magharibi yaani sijui wapoje wabongo mi nakataaa sio wote ambao wamekua bynature kwanin zamani hao watu kwetu hawakuwepo halafu sahizi ndo wapo.Ila kiukweli kwenye postive development lazima na negative development lazima yapo hata hivyo sio ugonjwa wa kuua tuwachie na maisha yao.
 
Sidhani kama kuna nature kwenye hili, mimi naamini hii ni choice ya mtu, ugay siyo disability ni maamuzi ya mtu. Ukidanganywa ukaanza kutumia unga kwa interest ya muuzaji, ukiwa teja huwezi kusema eti ulizaliwa teja. Maamuzi mabaya ya mtu, huwezi kusema eti ni nature. Na ugay siyo hitaji la wazungu wala jamii yoyote, siyo mila wala utamaduni wa jamii yoyote.
Hivyo nakubaliana na rulling ya mahakama hiyo. U gay hau-define humanity. Ni human waliofanya maamuzi yao, kama mtu anavyoweza kuamua kutoga masikio. Wasitafute huruma ya maamuzi yao binafsi.
 
Hakuna inborn kwenye hili, ni choice zao, kama wanazifurahia ni sawa na kama hawayafurahii ni waache tu lakini siyo inborn hii kitu.
 
Homosexuality is not a human right because it does not meet a classical criteria enunciated by its early proponents like Plato. They defined Human Rights as inherent entitlements which enable human being develop certain faculties: In other words, every right ranging from the cardinal right "the right to life" has a faculty to develop.

The question is: if homosexuality is a human right, what faculty is it intended to develop ? Or would a person live miserably if he's not permitted to be gay ?
 
Hujaona wale mashemale,kila kitu cha kike kasoro wana uume Kama wanaume wengine,mie baada ya kuuona huu uumbaji nikakubali tunazaliwa tofauti,wengine ni kweli wamezaliwa hivyo...,,anyway hata kama ni Choice ya Mtu kwa nini tunapenda kuingilia choice za watu?
 
Indeed, there are genetic complications in a sexual build up of some persons, this is agreeable within any civilized society. But homosexuality perse is a sexual orientation and has got nothing to do with biology.

It either you are born a male or female with sexual complications, but there's nothing as persons born gay.
 
Mkuu weka kwenye simple language tukuelewe hasa sisi wa fontifeji..😢☺️
 
Mkuu genetic complications ndio Biology yenyewe hio..
 
