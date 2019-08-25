East Africa’s Largest University, University of Dodoma

Janerose mzalendo said:
Aisee kumbe Dodoma ni green 💚 💚
Ila kwa ukubwa ni kama catholic university .UoN & KU are bigger. GAME OVER!
Waache ungo hawa waTzed,the true size of any university is the student count.

Univ of Nairobi - 70,000 students.
Univ of Dar - 20,000 students
Makerere Univ - 35,000 students.
Hii University of Dodoma is still a work in progress and when its fully built it will have capacity of 50,000 students. Hiki chuo kikuu Dodoma ni ukubwa tu wa eneo la ardhi - only because Dodoma city is still mostly bush country.
 
Wewe una matatizo, inawezekana kabisa hata haujawahi gusa darasa hata moja la Uni.

Heko @Mzalendojenerosa
Wow, Nairobi uni 70 000, kuna pia distance learning? Au hao ni fulltime students?
 
You said Nairobi uni is 70,000 students?
Can you explain this please?
 
Kenyatta University 71,000.
Around 2016
 
Stupid Tanzanians who think having the biggest land means you are the largest. Dodoma is only large in hectares.

Otherwise it is just similar to Kibabii University.

99% of its land is not built up.
Using bongolala retarded logic, Dar is slum is largest city in the world because it is 1,590 square km. Twice New York.
 
Now bring evidence for ur largest university!
 
