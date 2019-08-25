East Africa’s Largest University, University of Dodoma

Ngumu kumeza I knowAisee kumbe Dodoma ni green
There are plans for a Modern Stadium and a 55MW solar farm in the Campus,It's like a city. I saw their site plan a couple of years.
Kudos UDOM.
Waache ungo hawa waTzed,the true size of any university is the student count.
Univ of Nairobi - 70,000 students.
Univ of Dar - 20,000 students
Makerere Univ - 35,000 students.
Hii University of Dodoma is still a work in progress and when its fully built it will have capacity of 50,000 students. Hiki chuo kikuu Dodoma ni ukubwa tu wa eneo la ardhi - only because Dodoma city is still mostly bush country.
Ulifikiri Dom ni kama turkana..hadi ukaamua ku-edit post yanguAisee kumbe Dodoma ni green
Hata turkana ni green majira ya masika. Hukauka wakati wa kiangazi, just lyk DodomaUlifikiri Dom ni kama turkana..hadi ukaamua ku-edit post yangu
ReadYou said Nairobi uni is 70,000 students?
Can you explain this please?
Now bring evidence for ur largest university!Stupid Tanzanians who think having the biggest land means you are the largest. Dodoma is only large in hectares.
Otherwise it is just similar to Kibabii University.
99% of its land is not built up.
Using bongolala retarded logic, Dar is slum is largest city in the world because it is 1,590 square km. Twice New York.