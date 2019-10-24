Baada ya kuji-exhaust sana kuwaridhiwa watu leo nimepata jibu.



DON'T KILL YOURSELF!

MAXIMUM EXTREME RANGE OF SEX IS 13 MINUTES..

For married men and women only. Stay away from Sex Enhancing drugs OR Some natural boosting herbs...

Men Please, stop killing yourselves with Sex.

Depending on what side of the sex duration spectrum men fall on, an average of five minutes is good.

But, according to a 2008 study of United States and Canadian sex therapists, sex that is “too short” lasts one to two minutes, “adequate” lasts three to five minutes, and some extreme condition is seven to 13 minutes.

It seems that anything longer than ten minutes is unusual.

So, why then has the issue of sex in marriages become a hard nut to crack.

Today all medications on the market has it written on their labels: sexual weakness.

This is giving ladies the impression that the maximum Five minutes of sex isn't enough making them pressure the men to seek for supporting aids .

The youth are dying early because of the usage of these drugs.

Knowing therefore that the maximum range for sex is 7 to 13 minutes, our women are to be content with what their husbands offer them.

Men are also to remember that the pistle damages earlier than the mortar. Be wise and stay healthy and strong.