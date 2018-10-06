Direct flights to Nyeri from Nairobi launched

- Joined
Nyeri County on Saturday had its first commercial direct flight from Nairobi County. Arriving on the Beechcraft King Air (BE 200) were ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and Lands Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri were among passengers who traveled on the maiden flight which landed at Nyaribo Airstrip.
The flight flew in from Wilson Airport in Nairobi and the journey only took 25 minutes. Governor Mutahi Kahiga welcomed the passengers on the tarmac and noted that the direct flights would open up Nyeri for great business opportunities.
“This will open up new opportunities in the transport, trade and tourism sectors. The flights will also save the three hours which people use in travelling to Nairobi on road,” Kahiga noted. The flights, Kahiga stated would strengthen the business link between Nyeri and Nairobi and offer tourists and business a shorter ride to Nyeri County.
Read more at: CS Joe Mucheru at the launch of direct flights to Nyeri- Photos
