Chinese loan financed all interchanges and bypasses in Kenya

Nairobi's Western bypass to cost Sh17 billion, work to start soon

Jun. 03, 2016, 9:00 amBy WILLIAM MWANGI @memwarwilliams A map of Nairobi showing road network. Photo/CourtesyThe government has commissioned the construction of the Nairobi-Western bypass.The 16km four-lane highway will connect with the Nairobi-Southern Bypass at Gitaru, and the Northern Bypass at Ruaka.The Kenya national highways authority said on Thursday that it has signed an agreement with the China Road and Bridge Corporation to carry out Feasibility studies and designs for the development of the bypass as a high capacity expressway.The bypass which will be implemented as an Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contract (EPC) will cost about Sh17.3 billion."The project is being funded through a Concessionary Loan from the government of China," the statement read.Th highway is designed to have motorists driving at 100kph.It will have interchanges and overpasses at major junctions at Wangige, Kihara, Ndenderu and Ruaka.The express highway will have service ways on both sides.Ruaka residents will also have walkways thereby reducing road accidents and pedestrians deaths mainly caused by people crossing the road at unmarked points."The constructor, will also build a bus terminus at Wangige and noise barriers on interchange slips roads will be constructed at Ruaka to minimize noise disturbance", the statement said.