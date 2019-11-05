Believe it or not we have an irrational president! time to be vigilant!

I have been closely following the conduct of this guy ever since he came to power i have come to conclude that we have an irrational president! why do i say that? to start with his conduct has been quite unusual and sometimes beyond human comprehension. This has entailed me to go online and get the way of describing him and i found irrational to be an appropriate word. The dictionary defines an irrational person as follows:



What is an irrational person?

When someone is being irrational, they don't listen to reason, logic, or even common sense. They are laser focused to fulfill a need. And until that need is fulfilled, or they snap out of it, the irrational person can be unpredictable and sometimes even dangerous!



There has been a lot of misconduct on the office of the president which include disregard of laws enacted by the parliament such as procurement Act, now jobs are being awarded without tendering, disregard of constitution such as appointment of CAG and lots of other misconduct.



Just to end here my fellow citizen we have to be vigilant we have an irrational person in the "white House" it is upon us to decide.