A letter to "The Inept Makonda."

God! You are disgusting. You lack a sense of humor and thus, you lack a good sense of perspective!



I am certain it is an inhospitable way to begin a conversation but i suppose you have to hear this, and since i am unlike you, Governor, I'll reconsider and start up afresh in a welcoming manner.



Dear Paul Makonda or whatever your name is, I repeat these words, once said to you by a friend of mine, Nyani Ngabu.



"When you lose control, You lose balance. When you lose balance you lose reason. When you lose reason you lose logic. And when you lose logic I don't know anywhere in any dictionary what worst word can describe you".



Truth must be said, there is no filter between your mouth and brains. Kila unapoongea au kuwasilisha jambo anaacha uchafu ambao wengine ndiyo wanawajibika kuja kuusafisha.



Now let me cut to the chase and say what made me write this: Art has no boundaries. What Idris Sultan did, is clearly not wrong. I don't know anything about law but my guess is that you confused president's right of publicity with what Idris had addressed and that is that. He is a comedian if you didn't know so what did you expect?? He chose to share his birthday wishes to the president in that manner, but you went as far as to employ your position in the government to do what you did. It is sad you have been employing your efforts on things that are not even half of your roles as an RC which makes me question why does your boss keep on retaining and trusting you with that position!! Speaking of your boss, I am sure he has a good sense of humor and will understand the situation much better. I am aware he is a hard working and very busy man, but I pray and hope he sees your inept acts and employs the best panacea before you pour poison in his ears as it is said you are good at that...



Again! From what I know, politician's images are public property unless someone is trying to make some money from them. Now the real question is - was Idris trying to make some money or doing what everyone else was doing, wishing the president a happy birthday and long life like everyone else, only in a humorous and creative manner - The caption says it all - as he always does...?



Aisee, Makonda, unakera. It's few people like you who stain our Magufuli and make him and the government look dirty before the public yet he is not. He is affectionate and a caring person. Please stop convincing people he is like you.



And Dear Kigwangala, Please see to it justice is met. I can't wait to see Makonda put down his face in shame.