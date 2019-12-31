55% of Kenyans are under multidimensional poverty

Dah! Jamaa wa allergy kali ya takwimu na kufukia vichwa mchangani mmetisha. Kumbe ule uzi wa takwimu za UN, za MPI mlikuwa mnaupitia kimya kimya? Ngoja tuuhamishe hadi humu. 2018 GLOBAL MULTIDIMENSIONAL POVERTY INDEX | Human Development Reports

1. Nigeria - 99 166 000 - 51.95%
2. Ethiopia - 85 834 000 - 83.82%
3. DRC - 57 050 000 - 72.46%
4. Tanzania - 30 915 000 - 55.63%
5. Uganda - 23 549 000 - 56.76%
6. Mozambique - 20 913 000 - 72.54%
7. Sudan - 20 738 000 - 52.40%
8. Madagascar - 19 366 000 - 77.79%
9. Kenya - 18 837 000 - 38.87%
10. Niger - 18 727 000 - 90.59%
11. Burkina Faso - 15 655 000 - 84.01%
12. Angola - 15 494 000 - 51.17%
13. Mali - 14 056 000 - 78.11%
14. Chad - 12 409 000 - 85.86%
15. South Sudan - 11 242 000 - 91.92%
16. Cote d'Ivoire - 10 926 000 - 46.11%
 
Leteni takwimu za kueleweka kama hizi tuzijadili, propaganda zenu za kiboya, za kujiliwaza, zinazidi kuangukia pua kila uchao. Hahaha!
Half of Tanzanians living in ‘multidimensional poverty’

Kenya has seen marked improvement in this 2019 ranking. In spite of the spate of natural disasters brought about by climate change. ==== An estimated 55.4 percent of Tanzanian population or around 31,778,000 people are in multidimensional poverty while an additional 24.2 percent or 13,872,000...
Hawa si kuna thread wameanzisha ya aina hii kumbe hali ya kwao ni mbaya zaidi...
Geza Ulole said:
3.1 Multidimensional poverty in Kenya
Similarly, the headcount ratio shows that the incidence of multidimensional poverty is 54.6% inKenya, with the figure being relatively higher in rural areas (60.5%) and peri-urban areas (52.2%)

