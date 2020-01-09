Election 2020 YOU WILL STAY ON THE CELL LYRICS

superbug

superbug

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 31, 2018
Messages
3,392
Points
2,000
superbug

superbug

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 31, 2018
3,392 2,000
Dear comrades let us compose verses and poems using the about heading YOU WILL STAY ON THE CELL.

Let me start ; here we go...

If you steal our votes you will stay on the cell.

If you take my wife you will stay on the cell.

If you tresspass in my house compound you will stay on the cell.

If you kidnapp our people you Will stay on the cell.

If you gunned tundu you will stay on the cell.

If you abducted Ben and Azory you will stay on the cell.



Continue with your own poem lyrics n verses.......

Mind you if you misbehave in jamiiforums you will stay on the cell......🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Mzee Kinana jiandae na songombindo ya uraia wako! Stay tuned Kinana Jukwaa la Siasa 52
jingalao Wapinzani wa Magufuli wameanza kampeni kwa kiwewe. He is here to stay!! Jukwaa la Siasa 97
Matojo Cosatta Fatma Karume vs Attorney general: Who is legally right with regards to stay of execution in Bob Chacha Wangwe's constitutional case? Jukwaa la Siasa 60
Wacha1 Fight against cybercrime is here to stay Jukwaa la Siasa 0
SlimBoy Let's Stay awake Jukwaa la Siasa 4
Similar threads
Mzee Kinana jiandae na songombindo ya uraia wako! Stay tuned Kinana
Wapinzani wa Magufuli wameanza kampeni kwa kiwewe. He is here to stay!!
Fatma Karume vs Attorney general: Who is legally right with regards to stay of execution in Bob Chacha Wangwe's constitutional case?
Fight against cybercrime is here to stay
Let's Stay awake

Forum statistics

Threads 1,376,093
Members 524,216
Posts 33,642,755

FOLLOW US

Top