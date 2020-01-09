Dear comrades let us compose verses and poems using the about heading YOU WILL STAY ON THE CELL.Let me start ; here we go...If you steal our votes you will stay on the cell.If you take my wife you will stay on the cell.If you tresspass in my house compound you will stay on the cell.If you kidnapp our people you Will stay on the cell.If you gunned tundu you will stay on the cell.If you abducted Ben and Azory you will stay on the cell.Continue with your own poem lyrics n verses.......Mind you if you misbehave in jamiiforums you will stay on the cell......