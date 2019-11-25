You are blind. Though you don't want to admit

What is the difference between an Ordinary Thief (OT) and a Political Thief (PT)?



1. The Ordinary Thief steals your money, bag, watch, gold chain etc. But, The Political Thief steals your future, career, education, health and business!



2. The hilarious part is: The Ordinary Thief will choose whom to rob. But, you yourself choose the Political Thief to rob you.



3. The most ironic one: Police will chase and nab the Ordinary Thief. But, Police will look after and protect the Political Thief, That’s the travesty and irony of our current society. And, we blindly say we are not blind!



Too good not to share.