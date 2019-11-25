You are blind. Though you don't want to admit

Mshana Jr

Mshana Jr

Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 19, 2012
Messages
124,653
Points
2,000
Mshana Jr

Mshana Jr

Platinum Member
Joined Aug 19, 2012
124,653 2,000
What is the difference between an Ordinary Thief (OT) and a Political Thief (PT)?

1. The Ordinary Thief steals your money, bag, watch, gold chain etc. But, The Political Thief steals your future, career, education, health and business!

2. The hilarious part is: The Ordinary Thief will choose whom to rob. But, you yourself choose the Political Thief to rob you.

3. The most ironic one: Police will chase and nab the Ordinary Thief. But, Police will look after and protect the Political Thief, That’s the travesty and irony of our current society. And, we blindly say we are not blind!

Too good not to share.
 
Mshana Jr

Mshana Jr

Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 19, 2012
Messages
124,653
Points
2,000
Mshana Jr

Mshana Jr

Platinum Member
Joined Aug 19, 2012
124,653 2,000
Ronny2010 said:
Naombeni tafsiri ya kiswahili nisipitwe.
Click to expand...
NIMEIKUTA KWENYE PAGE YA BABA ASKOFU DR BENSON BAGONZA ALFAJIRI HII

FURAHA KAENDA WAPI?

Waliopiga kura hawana furaha

Waliosusa/suswa hawana furaha

Waliopita bila kupingwa hawana furaha

Waliosimamia kura hawana furaha

Walioshinda hawana furaha

Walioshindwa hawana furaha

Waliopanga yaliyotokea hawana furaha

Waliopangiwa yaliyotokea hawana furaha

Walioshauri hekima hawana furaha

Waliokaa kimya hawana furaha

Wanaounga mkono nilichoandika hapa, hawana furaha

Wanaopinga nilichoandika hapa, hawana furaha

Wanaodhani wana furaha hawana furaha

Wapinzani hawana furaha
Wapinzani wa wapinzani, hawana furaha.

ILA wanaodhani hawana furaha, ni KWELI hawana furaha.

Ni bora kujiuliza huyu furaha yuko wapi?
 
Ronny2010

Ronny2010

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 1, 2011
Messages
292
Points
1,000
Ronny2010

Ronny2010

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 1, 2011
292 1,000
Mshana Jr said:
NIMEIKUTA KWENYE PAGE YA BABA ASKOFU DR BENSON BAGONZA ALFAJIRI HII

FURAHA KAENDA WAPI?

Waliopiga kura hawana furaha

Waliosusa/suswa hawana furaha

Waliopita bila kupingwa hawana furaha

Waliosimamia kura hawana furaha

Walioshinda hawana furaha

Walioshindwa hawana furaha

Waliopanga yaliyotokea hawana furaha

Waliopangiwa yaliyotokea hawana furaha

Walioshauri hekima hawana furaha

Waliokaa kimya hawana furaha

Wanaounga mkono nilichoandika hapa, hawana furaha

Wanaopinga nilichoandika hapa, hawana furaha

Wanaodhani wana furaha hawana furaha

Wapinzani hawana furaha
Wapinzani wa wapinzani, hawana furaha.

ILA wanaodhani hawana furaha, ni KWELI hawana furaha.

Ni bora kujiuliza huyu furaha yuko wapi?
Click to expand...
Tukiridhika kutokuwa na Furaha, ndio Furaha yenyewe.
 
Starnslas

Starnslas

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 2, 2019
Messages
295
Points
500
Starnslas

Starnslas

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 2, 2019
295 500
Mshana Jr said:
What is the difference between an Ordinary Thief (OT) and a Political Thief (PT)?

1. The Ordinary Thief steals your money, bag, watch, gold chain etc. But, The Political Thief steals your future, career, education, health and business!

2. The hilarious part is: The Ordinary Thief will choose whom to rob. But, you yourself choose the Political Thief to rob you.

3. The most ironic one: Police will chase and nab the Ordinary Thief. But, Police will look after and protect the Political Thief, That’s the travesty and irony of our current society. And, we blindly say we are not blind!

Too good not to share.
Click to expand...
sheria kipofu
 
KENZY

KENZY

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 27, 2015
Messages
8,086
Points
2,000
KENZY

KENZY

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 27, 2015
8,086 2,000
Mshana Jr said:
NIMEIKUTA KWENYE PAGE YA BABA ASKOFU DR BENSON BAGONZA ALFAJIRI HII

FURAHA KAENDA WAPI?

Waliopiga kura hawana furaha

Waliosusa/suswa hawana furaha

Waliopita bila kupingwa hawana furaha

Waliosimamia kura hawana furaha

Walioshinda hawana furaha

Walioshindwa hawana furaha

Waliopanga yaliyotokea hawana furaha

Waliopangiwa yaliyotokea hawana furaha

Walioshauri hekima hawana furaha

Waliokaa kimya hawana furaha

Wanaounga mkono nilichoandika hapa, hawana furaha

Wanaopinga nilichoandika hapa, hawana furaha

Wanaodhani wana furaha hawana furaha

Wapinzani hawana furaha
Wapinzani wa wapinzani, hawana furaha.

ILA wanaodhani hawana furaha, ni KWELI hawana furaha.

Ni bora kujiuliza huyu furaha yuko wapi?
Click to expand...
Mkuu hapa ndo umetafsiri...??!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
areafiftyone You can't understand the Saudi Cruelty and ISIS if you don't know the History of Wahhabism in Saudi Arabia. The Palace 1
droney Don't mind what people say about you or your dream The Palace 16
Nalendwa Why most Men Fall Asleep After Sex and Women Don't? The Palace 226
Similar threads
You can't understand the Saudi Cruelty and ISIS if you don't know the History of Wahhabism in Saudi Arabia.
Don't mind what people say about you or your dream
Why most Men Fall Asleep After Sex and Women Don't?

Forum statistics

Threads 1,359,656
Members 519,579
Posts 33,199,104

FOLLOW US

Top