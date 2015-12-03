Why Magufuli administration misses the point on government splurge


We have always been long on applauding both the effort and intent but short in appraising the effectiveness of drastic measures declared and vigorously pursued by our post colonial administrations.

Nyerere was lauded for Azimio la Arusha but he later admitted the policy tools and directions were faulty, and economic decimation was all too much of an eyesore to all of us. The legacy of Nyerere administration will always be soiled by sheer levels of economic mismanagements despite genuine efforts to address causes and effects of our underdevelopment.

Mwinyi administration was accorded a red carpet reverence for the frantic effort to undo "Nyerereism" via the antithesis of the Zanzibar declaration but we all know better the indigenization of our economy took a back seat as the economy was placed in grubby hands of aliens.

Mkapa administration cemented official graft while its successive administration of Jakaya Kikwete approved it in all its pernicious forms.

Then comes Magufuli administration while a couple of weeks in office seems lacking ideas of how to reform the government, and has so far been generating plenty of heat but very little substance.

Sweeteners may taste good on mouth but in the stomach are likely to foment gastric juice notorious for corroding the intestines. What this nation needs is reforms on good governance where accountability has been sacrificed at the altar of nepotism and sycophancy.

We need to restore pre-independence accountability if we are to reach where a president has no business to snatch duties and responsibilities of his juniors but to oversee them.

For start, he needs to acknowledge NEC ought to be fully investigated by an impartial commission how it conducted this election despite its numerous vain claims that the election was free, fair and transparent. We need a legislation to empower that commission but we also need the same commission to investigate thoroughly how this very partisan police interfered with the electoral process. We cannot face another election where UKAWA are adamant they were shortchanged and we have a president who may or may not be a squatter at our IKULU pretending to bribe us with "peremende" and expect for a different result.

On government splurge, we need concrete policies and pieces of legislation like capping staff emoluments based on a ratio of recurrent expenditure. What I have seen; so far, is a battle of nomenclatures which past administrations fought with equal zeal but lost because they never identified policy tools to do it.
 
I beg to differ. In Tanzania we have the necessary policy and institutional framework to move the country forward successfully. The missing link for many years has been effective supervision or unyampara if you like. Magufuli is doing just that and in the first 100 days in power, he will have defined his leadership style and expectations for all to take note, not only for the digestion of those already in government service and others who aspire to work with him in cabinet or high government offices, but all wananchi and the international community. It needs a courageous and committed leader like Magufuli and an equally committed team, exemplified by Ndugu Majaliwa, to spearhead such a systemic cleansing of the government machinery so that it can deliver to the expectations of the Tanzanian masses -not a small political and economic elite . The country has been lacking a national leadership with the needed political will to sort the rot out, now thanks God we have Magufuli and Majaliwa( double M). Magufuli is now the talking point across the globe and helping to brand Tanzania positively, making us Tanzanians feel proud once again.
 
Yes we need concrete policies, in fact wouldn't be surprised to find them stacked in various Government Ministries and Departments. According to my perception having pieces of paper well articulated doesn't bring change by itself. Human capital still plays the best vital role of translating words into actions.

Go Double M Team
 
The world recognised the electorate process. The country has moved on away from your sycophancy rhetorics. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that ur a bitter team low lowassa sycophant.
 
Can't agree more policies empowered with legislative tinkering is what we truly miss. It is easier to camouflage behind enticing electoral chants such as "HAPA NI KAZI TU!" But lofty questions ought to be probed. Is KAZI an end or a means to an end?

Is not justice the more sure way to combat sickening poverty amidst us?
 
Not mastering the language confirms the limitations of your academic background and cast serious doubts over whether you have understood what I wrote.

Can an individual be Our Redeemer. How risible to contemplate this let alone inking it for the general public to see what is in your upstairs!
 
So we are going back to colonial administration style of "unyampara" the trouble I have with this parochial view is where are empowered institutions?

Magufuli was in the government for almost two decades and our economy has sputtered out despite him being a senior minister!

What has changed now? What I see he is carving a cult of personality around himself but he is impotent to reform our institutions.
 
How will you rate him five years from now? Having a new constitution that will strengthen accountability or indulging himself in punishing "prawns" in our morally decadent public institutions?

Will presidential amnesties be done with in that "strong policies" of yours? We all know better!
 
Lowassa was not mentioned in this article. What you are cynically attempting to do is circumventing the issues and putting words in my mouth...

By the way, once you have rigged your way to public office you embark on alighting all genuine complaints of stolen election deluding yourself by cloaking your electoral fouls behind nobler concepts of a cleaner government in a forlorn hope that circus will cleanse your bloody hands?

The truth ought to be echoed: only justice exalts a nation while covering your sins is reproachable to all nations!

Is there bitterness in probing the effectiveness of slashing sitting allowances while human resource costs remain uncapped? If Board of Director fees and staff emoluments remain a freefall, not interrelated to corporate revenues, recurrent budgets among others how can one control runaway public expenditures?

Is the Magufuli administration not naive despite insidious decibels trumpeted, so far? Should we lie low on this out of trepidation of uninformed opinions from those who are eating our emaciated national bread like you and cohorts?
 
You seem to be trying to jump the gun; you must appreciate the fact that this country needed a "Shock therapy" to stop a failing heart from total collapse while bidding time to initiate lasting clinical management. JPM needed to start somewhere; mind you even the cabinet and the new government structures are not in place yet, the parliament is in reccess; how the heck do you expect the president to start with reforms without the structures in place?!

Academic theories are non starters here; the situation on the theatre table determines the surgeons approach to the operation. Give JPM time to work out strategy and approach as he deems fit; afterall the buck stops with him not "Rutashubanyuma or Rutaililamumaisho" or any one of us lesser mortals for that matter!

Jipe muda wa kutosha; nchi haiwaki moto! Ili upate vigezo muhimu vya kufanyia uchambuzi sahihi zaidi.



Rutashubanyuma said:
We have always been long on applauding both the effort and intent but short in appraising the effectiveness of drastic measures declared and vigorously pursued by our post colonial administrations.

Nyerere was lauded for Azimio la Arusha but he later admitted the policy tools and directions were faulty, and economic decimation was all too much of an eyesore to all of us. The legacy of Nyerere administration will always be soiled by sheer levels of economic mismanagements despite genuine efforts to address causes and effects of our underdevelopment.

Mwinyi administration was accorded a red carpet reverence for the frantic effort to undo "Nyerereism" via the antithesis of the Zanzibar declaration but we all know better the indigenization of our economy took a back seat as the economy was placed in grubby hands of aliens.

Mkapa administration cemented official graft while its successive administration of Jakaya Kikwete approved it in all its pernicious forms.

Then comes Magufuli administration while a couple of weeks in office seems lacking ideas of how to reform the government, and has so far been generating plenty of heat but very little substance.

Sweeteners may taste good on mouth but in the stomach are likely to foment gastric juice notorious for corroding the intestines. What this nation needs is reforms on good governance where accountability has been sacrificed at the altar of nepotism and sycophancy.

We need to restore pre-independence accountability if we are to reach where a president has no business to snatch duties and responsibilities of his juniors but to oversee them.

For start, he needs to acknowledge NEC ought to be fully investigated by an impartial commission how it conducted this election despite its numerous vain claims that the election was free, fair and transparent. We need a legislation to empower that commission but we also need the same commission to investigate thoroughly how this very partisan police interfered with the electoral process. We cannot face another election where UKAWA are adamant they were shortchanged and we have a president who may or may not be a squatter at our IKULU pretending to bribe us with "peremende" and expect for a different result.

On government splurge, we need concrete policies and pieces of legislation like capping staff emoluments based on a ratio of recurrent expenditure. What I have seen; so far, is a battle of nomenclatures which past administrations fought with equal zeal but lost because they never identified policy tools to do it.
Click to expand...
 
Rutashubanyuma said:
We have always been long on applauding both the effort and intent but short in appraising the effectiveness of drastic measures declared and vigorously pursued by our post colonial administrations.

Nyerere was lauded for Azimio la Arusha but he later admitted the policy tools and directions were faulty, and economic decimation was all too much of an eyesore to all of us. The legacy of Nyerere administration will always be soiled by sheer levels of economic mismanagements despite genuine efforts to address causes and effects of our underdevelopment.

Mwinyi administration was accorded a red carpet reverence for the frantic effort to undo "Nyerereism" via the antithesis of the Zanzibar declaration but we all know better the indigenization of our economy took a back seat as the economy was placed in grubby hands of aliens.

Mkapa administration cemented official graft while its successive administration of Jakaya Kikwete approved it in all its pernicious forms.

Then comes Magufuli administration while a couple of weeks in office seems lacking ideas of how to reform the government, and has so far been generating plenty of heat but very little substance.

Sweeteners may taste good on mouth but in the stomach are likely to foment gastric juice notorious for corroding the intestines. What this nation needs is reforms on good governance where accountability has been sacrificed at the altar of nepotism and sycophancy.

We need to restore pre-independence accountability if we are to reach where a president has no business to snatch duties and responsibilities of his juniors but to oversee them.

For start, he needs to acknowledge NEC ought to be fully investigated by an impartial commission how it conducted this election despite its numerous vain claims that the election was free, fair and transparent. We need a legislation to empower that commission but we also need the same commission to investigate thoroughly how this very partisan police interfered with the electoral process. We cannot face another election where UKAWA are adamant they were shortchanged and we have a president who may or may not be a squatter at our IKULU pretending to bribe us with "peremende" and expect for a different result.

On government splurge, we need concrete policies and pieces of legislation like capping staff emoluments based on a ratio of recurrent expenditure. What I have seen; so far, is a battle of nomenclatures which past administrations fought with equal zeal but lost because they never identified policy tools to do it.
I concur with most of your aguement and with to salute you for your strong language command,You must have acquired and utilised white man wisdom.I wish Magufuli had given a time flame on new constitution it will be defining solution to our ineffective policies especially if all wananchi opinion polls will be taken on board.
Maguful personally has admitted that we have bad law which need to be changed immediately like public procurement so when some layman make conclusion that we only lack supervision it is absurd.
most of our laws were enacted to contain opposition and create a one-man show in government business.
 
So far our president has set a tone of how his government should work.

For instance you will wonder the former applauded ministers failed to see foul play at TRA and Port. ...With JPM we are starting a new are but to set the government machinery is not an easy task.

Let's join hands with our president towards this noble cause
 
Rutashubanyuma said:
So we are going back to colonial administration style of "unyampara" the trouble I have with this parochial view is where are empowered institutions?

Magufuli was in the government for almost two decades and our economy has sputtered out despite him being a senior minister!

What has changed now? What I see he is carving a cult of personality around himself but he is impotent to reform our institutions.
[FONT=&amp] What is parochial in advocating for effective supervision or management of government institutions , resources and service delivery ? You should remember that behind strong and efficient institutions there are equally efficient and committed individuals-institutions are not made of stones ! It is unfortunate you seem not to recognize the wind of change that is blowing across the country for reasons best known to yourself. Does it mean every leader at any level now in the country , or anywhere else , who comes up to do his work is building a personality cult ? That diversionary talk will not distract us and our brave leaders from fulfilling the hopes and expectations of the Tanzanian masses. Of course there are &#8216;losers' in this new political dispensation who do not wish Tanzania well. They include those who have been thriving on systemic graft and corruption that almost brought the country to its knees, and of course other actors who are not in favour of the country's stand on regional issues. Your bitter stance on President Magufuli and the new political dispensation may be understood in that context. [/FONT]
 
Rutashubanyuma said:
Lowassa was not mentioned in this article. What you are cynically attempting to do is circumventing the issues and putting words in my mouth...

By the way, once you have rigged your way to public office you embark on alighting all genuine complaints of stolen election deluding yourself by cloaking your electoral fouls behind nobler concepts of a cleaner government in a forlorn hope that circus will cleanse your bloody hands?

The truth ought to be echoed: only justice exalts a nation while covering your sins is reproachable to all nations!

Is there bitterness in probing the effectiveness of slashing sitting allowances while human resource costs remain uncapped? If Board of Director fees and staff emoluments remain a freefall, not interrelated to corporate revenues, recurrent budgets among others how can one control runaway public expenditures?

Is the Magufuli administration not naive despite insidious decibels trumpeted, so far? Should we lie low on this out of trepidation of uninformed opinions from those who are eating our emaciated national bread like you and cohorts?
You call a government of 32 days naive? Have you ever wondered why governments are given specific terms to save their mandates? You are educated but you sound so ignorant. What Magufuli is doing now is setting up the pace for his government take a process. It is universal that you start cleaning the dirtiest parts first before going to other parts. Magufuli will go where you want him to go. He has already set the pace... we will all follow (institutionally and individually). You should stop being bitter (because of an election you squarely lost), as you end up sounding very ignorant, uninformed and detached with reality. Most of all, you loose your sense of wisdom irrespective of your educational acumen.

By the way you smell like a Lowassa sycophant, you write like a Lowassa sycophant and you speak like a Lowassa sycophant- so there was nothing wrong of me to mention him.
 
Ruvuman said:
[FONT=&amp] What is parochial in advocating for effective supervision or management of government institutions , resources and service delivery ? You should remember that behind strong and efficient institutions there are equally efficient and committed individuals-institutions are not made of stones ! It is unfortunate you seem not to recognize the wind of change that is blowing across the country for reasons best known to yourself. Does it mean every leader at any level now in the country , or anywhere else , who comes up to do his work is building a personality cult ? That diversionary talk will not distract us and our brave leaders from fulfilling the hopes and expectations of the Tanzanian masses. Of course there are ?losers? in this new political dispensation who do not wish Tanzania well. They include those who have been thriving on systemic graft and corruption that almost brought the country to its knees, and of course other actors who are not in favour of the country?s stand on regional issues. Your bitter stance on President Magufuli and the new political dispensation may be understood in that context. [/FONT]
There is no commitment in stealing an election. There is no bitterness in asking for justice. We owe it to millions who voted.

Even Satan after murdering the truth he transforms himself into an angel of light no wonder that his messengers of unrighteousness transforms themselves into angels of "commitment" after a daylight robbery of this historical election.

Unless we address what went wrong into this election the same electoral theft will be repeated again and again until we see bloodshed on our streets then we shall ask ourselves what went wrong like Kenya after 2007 election bungle.

There is no commitment in sweeping under the carpet allegations of electoral improprieties.
 
jingalao said:
Declare interest kwanza ...kwamba wewe ni Team lowassa
I voted for neither to begin with. Five years down the road and when our currency has depleted its value against the major currencies with the economy nosediving probably you will have the decency to apologize.

You cannot steal an election then claim you are an ambassador of righteousness. Own up to your sleazy conduct then the rest stands a chance of getting resolved
 
