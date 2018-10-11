Why KQ should be banned from flying to Tanzania


COMPANIES
Tanzania firm halts Kenya flour exports over tax changes
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2018 18:19
BY GEORGE OMONDI
Tanzania-based Bakhresa Group, which owns one of the largest flour mill in the country, has suspended exports to Kenya citing frequent changes in tax rules.

The firm, a well-known family-owned business founded by tycoon Said Salim Awadh Bakhresa, says frequent changes in tax rules have slowed its exports to Kenya and led to losses running into millions of shillings.

“The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has in recent months surprised us with sudden changes that end up increasing our tax liability six fold,” its export manager Yasini Billo said, claiming the changes usually aren’t communicated to importers until products get to the border.

“We see the hidden hand of competition in all this since our products do not encounter similar restriction in the other East Africa Community (EAC) markets that we export to.”

The Group, with a turnover of more than Sh80 billion, produces flour, carbonated soft drinks, dairy products, water, packaging material and petroleum products. It also owns a ferry transport service and runs a pay TV.

Apart from Tanzania, the firm has operations in Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi and South Africa. The decision to suspend flour exports to Kenya comes just weeks after the KRA detained its truckload of flour at Namanga border.

The flour, under Azam brand, is made of wheat imported under East Africa’s 10 per cent duty remission scheme.

While the same scheme is available to Kenya’s flour processors, KRA has lately imposed 25 per cent duty on such products, ostensibly on reciprocal response to similar treatment of palm and industrial sugar-based products from Nairobi by the Tanzania Revenue Authority.

Mr Billo said the tax dispute has wrecked the firm’s bottomline as duty demanded per truck of goods has increased six times.

“We have decided to suspend further export of wheat flour to Kenya until the dispute is fully resolved”, Mr Billo said, adding the group’s subsidiary in Nairobi is however continuing with its normal operations.

Sources have however intimated to the Business Daily that the row between the KRA and Bakhresa extends beyond the bilateral tax disputes.

KRA is said to have revaluated the firm’s products on suspicion that it has been exploiting the transfer pricing loophole to cut its tax liability.

Tanzania firm halts Kenya flour exports over tax changes

MY TAKE
80% of confectioneries r made of sugar and the decision by GoK to allow it's producers to import industrial sugar duty free is a conspiracy towards other sugar manufacturers in the region. Plse JPM do sth to counter this exploitative tendencies by Kenya. No need to allow this anymore!
 
You have nailed it.This guy is just here to spread hate. Nothing else. Kila siku anafungua nyuzi kama kumi za kuiponda Kenya. Mwambie achunge asiugue. Kenya is bigger than him.
 
And SSB is Tanzanian businessman employed hundreds of Tanzanians
You can't talk of relationship with Tanzania while sabotaging individual Tanzanians Business..
 
Also Read
Azam has been exporting flour to Kenya? I must be going to the wrong supermarkets.

Also, how many passengers do you think Tanzania contributes to KQ. You are an LDC that can't afford to fly. In any case most of those who fly KQ to Tanzania are tourists connecting.

Any fight involving airspace, Kenya will always win. The Kenya route is more lucrative not only for KQ, but for bigger airlines. Given an option of quitting one of the two markets, the likes of Emirates and British would stick with Nairobi in a heartbeat.

If JKIA alone records almost double all your airports passengers, tells you msishindane na ndovu kunya.
 
Haiya is that so, JKIA records double all their airports combined.....hehehe hawa mivivu sijui nani kawaroga.
 
Ninamashaka umeamkia katika banda cha chang'aa, hukumbuki mara ya mwisho mlipokataa gari za Tanzania za kubeba watalii kufika JKIA na sisi tukapunguza Safari Zach KQ kuja Dar, Uhuru alilazimika kumpigia magoti Kikwete walipokutana Kule Mania.

Route ya Nairobi Dar inaipatia KQ $20m per year, the most lucrative route in EAC. Kumbuka Tanzania economy is booming, it is tourism hub in East and central Africa.
 
Kwanini maamuzi yalenge kwenye kukomoana badala ya kujikita kwenye kutatua matatizo na kufanya kazi kwa pamoja?
Kila mmoja anamuhitaji mwenzake. Naamini hakuna kinachoshindikana kwenye mazungumzo yanayolenga kunufaisha pande zote mbili.

Tukizuia KQ kuja Tanzania, haitakua uamuzi mzuri kibiashara na hata kwa wanaohitaji huduma hiyo pia. Naamini bado kuna nafasi ya haya mambo kutatuliwa kwa namna bora zaidi.
 
Another misinformed person, ukikata mandazi hapo River Road, au ukaweka blue band kwenye slice ya mkate ujuwe umeonja Azam flour.

Whoever anapanda KQ kuna Tanzania, tourist or not, KQ has 6 flights a day kuja Tanzania. Niambie any country in Africa or the world KQ wana that kind of frequency.
 
Source please?
All I know is Qatar and others fly to more than one destination in TZ (JNIA, KIA and Abeid Karume) unlike nyie mkiondoa tu JKIA basi hamna kitu!
 
Even when there is shortage of maize flour in Kenya, wheat flour prices remain stable. There is no reason whatsoever for manufacturers to import Azam flour.
We have numerous, old and very well established unga mills in Kenya.
If Azam has been exporting anything, labda gunia mbili.
 
Azam Group is the largest flour mill in the region with a turnover exceeding $1 bln mark!
 
80% of your tourists pass through Nairobi. Majority or whom combine a safari tour of both Kenya and Tanzania.
Mkianza vita vya angani, safari yao itakuwa inaishia Kenya. :):):)
 
Probably. But it doesn't sell in Kenya. Maybe 0.01% of their revenue comes from Kenya.
That's why they are very quick to leave the Kenyan market at the first sight of trouble.
 
Jamani msiturudishe huko kwa 70,s ya Jomo baba mtu yalishapita sasa tugange yajayo. Ila naona kuna chungu kinachemka hata wakati wa JK. Kumbe bif bado lipo?
 
Haha, labda gunia mbili, have you ever been to Namanga and count the trucks waiting inline? Or your just a comment on something you don't know. Kenyan market is unpredictable because of cartel hiding in politics. Just few days ago they started a rumor ugali can make you infertile, all this to create market of their rice imported from Pakistan.
 
