What is happening at Fast Jet?


#2
They have cancelled all December and January flights, things went haywire as soon the airline was handed to a Tanzanian. Problem with Bongos thinks whenever foreigners businesses thrives in Tanzania that it's so easy, wait as soon they take over with their sluggish mindset, everything takes a nosedive.
Fasjet cancels December, January trips
 
#3
They have cancelled all December and January flights, things went haywire as soon the airline was handed to a Tanzanian. Problem with Bongos thinks whenever foreigners businesses thrives in Tanzania that it's so easy, wait as soon they take over with their sluggish mindset, everything takes a nosedive.
Fasjet cancels December, January trips
Too much flight cancellations ndio imetoa kwa soko .wanatakiwa wajipange ndipo warudi tena otherwise they will out
 
#4
Tanzania is just a terrible place to invest or do any business. Too much nationalism will impoverish this country, ujamaa mentality still rules Tanzania.
 
