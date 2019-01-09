Wasifu wa Dr. Jonas Benedict Tiboroha mgombea uenyekiti Yanga

Kura yangu kama Ndumbula Ndema bila shaka ni kwa huyu jamaa👉Education Background• PhD (Education), Awarded at the University of Dar es Salaam, February, 2015.• MSc. Exercise and Sports Sciences: Norwegian University of Sport and Physical Education – Oslo, Norway, August 2002 – Feb 2004• BSc Exercise and Sport Sciences: Norwegian University of Sport and Physical Education- Oslo, Norway, August 1999 - June, 2002• Norwegian Language Proficiency Certificate for Foreigners: University of Oslo, Norway; September 1998 – May 1999.• BEd. Physical Education Sport and Culture; University of Dar es Salaam- Tanzania – Sept 1994 – May 1998.👉Professional Experiences and Community Services• Executive Director and Co-founder, Intercultural Sport Development Initiative, 2017-Now.• Technical and Managerial Consultant Mtibwa Sugar Football Club, 2017-Now• Technical and Managerial Consultant, Mbao Football Club, October, 2016- Now• Technical and Managerial Consultant, Stand United Football Club, May 2016 – August 2016.• Managerial Consultant and Ag. Chief Executive Officer, Young Africans Sports Club, September 2014 – March 2016.• Consulting Technical Development Officer, Tanzania Football Federation, June -October 2014- March 2015• Part time Lecturer Saint Augustine University College, Tabora campus, 2013 – June 2016• Part time Lecturer University of Gaborone – Botswana, June 2013 –June 2016.• Technical Member Youth Football Development, Malmo Football Club, Malmo Sweden; October 2010 – August 2013• Lecture: School of Education, Department of Physical Education and Sport Science, University of Dar es salaam – since Jan, 2008 – Now.• Assistant Lecturer; The School of Education, Department of Physical Education and Sport Science, University of Dar es salaam – since Jan, 2005 – 2008• Reporteur TAFCA Conference on Key Aspects of Football Development in Tanzania. Held at the Waterfront Conference Center from 18th – 22th September 2008. Report Submitted.• Founder and Director of Talent Identification, Mobilization and Development Organization (TIMaD); A Community Based Organization for Promoting Football Talents in Youth – since December 2004 - Now.• Technical Advisor, Wakati Ujao Football Academy; An academy led by TIMaD for Promotion of Youth football Talents, 2004 – Now.👉Professional Courses, Seminar and Conferences Attended• Pre-East African University Games Scientific Symposium, University of Dodoma, 16th August 2018.• International Conference of Sports in Africa, University of Lusaka, 6th- 9th June 2018.• The International Council of Coach Excellence conference, Amsterdam Netherlands, 20th-24th February, 2017• The African Elite Sports Academicians Conference, Nairobi Kenya, 6th-10th February, 2017• FIFA TMS conference on Sports Insights and Success, Accra Ghana, January, 2016.• Elite Sports Administrators conference held in Windhoek, Namibia July 2015.• Conference on Sports Facilities and Equipment, Organized by Sport Leaders’ Institute of Zimbabwe, Harare, February 2015.• Conference of Sports Management held at UDSM November, 2013• European Conference of Sports Science held at Malmo, Feb 2012.• CAF License C in September 2011• Conference on Coach Education on Analysis of Global Issues and Challenges held in Amsterdam, Netherland, 10th – 15th January 2011.• FIFA Comm-Unity Seminar on Women Football Development Held at PPF Tower Dar es Salaam, Tanzania from 25th – 28th October 2011.• Symposium on Women and Sport for Empowerment held in Stockholm, Sweden, from 8th – 12th Feb 2011.• MRC/UCT Conference on Sports Medicine Held at the University of Cape Town, South Africa from 16th – 19th September, 2009.• TAFCA Conference on Key Aspects of Football Development in Tanzania. Held at the Waterfront Conference Center in Dar es salaam, Tanzania, from 18th – 22th September 2008, Report Submitted.• DFB Advanced Football Coaching Course for Youth Football Development, held at the Department of Physical Education and Sports Science University of Dar es salaam, Tanzania from 14th – 18th September, 2007.• KNVB Course for Coaching Youth Football held at the International School of Tanganyika Dar es salaam, Tanzania in 2002.• The FIFA Course on Coaching Youth Football, Held at the National Stadium in 2007.• The TFF/TAFCA 7Course on Youth Football and Grassroots Development held at the TFF Conference Hall, Dar es salaam, Tanzania, 2006.• Annual Symposium on Key Issues in the Norwegian Football League held at the Norwegian University of Physical Education and Sport Sciences, Oslo, Norway November 2004• Annual Symposium on Key Issues in the Norwegian Football League held at the Norwegian University of Physical Education and Sport Sciences, Oslo, Norway, November 2003• Annual Symposium on Key Issues in the Norwegian Football League held at the Norwegian University of Physical Education and Sport Sciences, Oslo, Norway, November 2002• Annual Symposium on Key Issues in the Norwegian Football League held at the Norwegian University of Physical Education and Sport Sciences, Oslo, Norway, November 2001• Intermediate Course in Coaching Football in Dar es salaam, Tanzania in 2001.• Preliminary Course in Coaching Football in Dar es salaam, Tanzania in 1996.Sports Activities and Youth Development Programs Facilitated• Community Football Clinic organized by ISDI in Collaboration with Simon Msuva, 2nd June 2018• Managing Profitable Football Clubs in Tanzania a Two days Training Seminar organized by ISDI, 29th-30th March 2018.• Seminar on Managing Grassroots Football Programmes Organized by the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government in Collaboration with the Department of physical Education and Sport Sciences 23rd – 28th October 2017• Strategic Youth Football Training Seminar for Dar es Salaam Secondary School Teachers, held at the University of Dar es salaam, 16th-21st October 2017.• Strategic Youth Football Training Seminar for Dar es Salaam Primary School Teacher, held at the University of Dar es salaam, 9th-14th October 2018• The EDUSPORT Regional Football Tournaments for Youth in Lusaka, Zambia 2010 and 2011 with Wakati Ujao.• The Rollingstone Youth Tournaments in Arusha, 2009, 2010 and 2011 with Wakati Ujao.• Taysa Tournaments in Dar es salaam 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008 With Wakati Ujao.• Gorthia Cup in Gotenberg, 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004 with Staeback youth team of Oslo.• Norway Cup; 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004 with Staeback youth team of Oslo.• Tivoli Cup; 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004 with Staeback youth team of Oslo.• Gorthia Cup 2006 with Wakati Ujao of Dar es salaam, Tanzania• Tivoli Cup 2006 with Wakati Ujao of Dar es salaam, Tanzania.• Norway Cup 2006 with Wakati Ujao Dar es salaam, Tanzania.Sports Related Publications, Reports and Papers Presented• Tiboroha, J. (2018). The contribution of University Games in the Promotion of Tourism in East Africa: A call for Sustainable Sport-tourism nexus. A paper presented at the Pre-games Scientific Gymposium/Conference held at the University of Dodoma on 16th August 2018• Tiboroha, J. (2018). Language of Instruction and Attainment of Transnational Coach Education Programmes among Tanzanian Football Coaches. Submitted at the Journal of Education and Development, 30th August 2018 (Accepted for publication).• Tiboroha, J. (2018) Adoption of FIFA Youth Football Coach Education: A rhetoric or reality. In press for publication, Scandinavian Journal of Sports Studies (Accepted for Publication)• Tiboroha, J (2018). The development dilemma facing youth football coaches: A case of Managing and engaging volunteer academy coaches. Resubmitted at the International Journal of Sports and Coaching (December, 2017 and Accepted for Publication May 2018).• Tiboroha, J. (2018). Language of Instruction and Attainment of Transnational Coach Education Programmes among Africa Coaches, A paper presented at the International Conference of Sports in Africa, University of Lusaka, 6th- 9th June 2018.• Tiboroha, J. (2017). Language as a learning barrier for coaches undertaking transnational football coach education programmes in Tanzania: Perceptions from coaches participating in CAF B license. A paper presented at the School of Education during the Research week Conference on Research for Industrialized and Mid-sized economy Tanzania, 24th March, 2017.• Tiboroha, J. (2017). Transnational football coach education programmes in Tanzania: an analysis of trends, challenges and prospect. A paper presented during the International Council of Coach Excellence conference held in Amsterdam Netherlands, 20th-24th February, 2017• Tiboroha, J. (2017). Youth football coach education: an analysis of barriers for adopting transnational programmes in Tanzania. A paper presented in the African Elite Sports Academician conference held in Nairobi, 6th-10th February, 2017.• Tiboroha, J. (2016). The changing faces of Tanzanian football development programs: issues and controversies. Canadian Journal of Sport and coaching, 34(3), 16-28.• Tiboroha, J. (2015). Transnational Coaching Education Courses in Tanzania: An investigation on the Adoption Process and Barriers for Coaches to Participate. A Thesis Submitted in Fulfilment of the Doctoral Degree in Sports Science at the University of Dar es Salaam.• Tiboroha, J. The Implementation of Health School Programs in Tanzania: A Critique to the Implementation of the MDGs in Tanzanian Education System. A paper presented at the EdQUAL Doctoral Conference held at the University Bouya, Cameroon, 8th – 15th December, 2010.• Tiboroha, J. Physiological Demands of Young Amateur football Players: A study on Dar es salaam UMISETA, Team-Manuscript, Idrotts forum journal, October 2009.• The Physical Status of Tanzanian Olympic Swimmers one Year after Beijing: What do we learn on the demands and levels of competitiveness? A paper presented at the Tanzanian Swimmers Association Seminar, Held at the Millennium Towers Hotel 12 – 14 December, 2009.• Tiboroha, J. Mainstreaming Physical Education in Primary and Secondary schools for Promotion of Sports, Tanzania Institute of Education Quarterly, May 2009.• Tiboroha, J. The Making of Professionals in the Development of Quality Physical Education. Paper presented in the Annual analysis of Physical Education status in Sub Saharan African Countries, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, March, 2007• Tiboroha, J. Challenges and Prospect of Fitness and Health promotion in Tanzanian Primary Schools, Papers in Education and Development Journal, May 2006.• Tiboroha, J. (2005). The Influence of Strength and Endurance on Elite football players’ Jumping and Sprinting Abilities: A comparative Study on Tanzanian and Norwegian Elite football Players, Acta Scandinavia Journal, 5(2) 14-16.• Tiboroha, J. Challenges in Organizing Physical Activities to promote Health in People with special needs – Paper presented to the Eastern African conference for Fitness and Health to People with Special Needs – October 2005Academic Visits and Scholarships Received• The World Bank’s “Quick Wins Project”, Scholarship for PhD Study on The Transnational Youth Football coaching courses in Tanzania: An investigation on the adoption process and barriers for coaches to participate, August 2010 – May 2013• The SIDA-SAREC research fund on the desk-review of the eliciting factors for poor youth socio-economic development in Tandale: What can youth football do to avail the situation? August, 2009 – February, 2010• The SIDA-Linnaeus Palme Scholarship, Academic Visit to Malmo Sweden, Jan 2009 – June 2009.• EdQUAL Prospective Doctoral Students’ Workshop on Qualitative Research Method held at The University of Bouya, Limbe, Cameroon, 2nd – 12th December, 2008• Norwegian State Educational Fund (NSEF), MSc Studies, September 2002 - February 2004.• Norwegian State Educational Fund (NSEF), BSc Studies in Exercise and Health Sciences, September 1999 – June 2002• Norwegian State Education Fund (NSEF), Norwegian Language Course for Foreign Students at the University of Oslo Norway, August 1998 – June 1999.***************************************************ANAGOMBEA NAFASI YA MWENYEKITI YANGA SCAll the best Jonas Tiboroha