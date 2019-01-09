Wasifu wa Dr. Jonas Benedict Tiboroha mgombea uenyekiti Yanga

- Joined
Kura yangu kama Ndumbula Ndema bila shaka ni kwa huyu jamaa
👉Education Background
• PhD (Education), Awarded at the University of Dar es Salaam, February, 2015.
• MSc. Exercise and Sports Sciences: Norwegian University of Sport and Physical Education – Oslo, Norway, August 2002 – Feb 2004
• BSc Exercise and Sport Sciences: Norwegian University of Sport and Physical Education- Oslo, Norway, August 1999 - June, 2002
• Norwegian Language Proficiency Certificate for Foreigners: University of Oslo, Norway; September 1998 – May 1999.
• BEd. Physical Education Sport and Culture; University of Dar es Salaam- Tanzania – Sept 1994 – May 1998.
👉Professional Experiences and Community Services
• Executive Director and Co-founder, Intercultural Sport Development Initiative, 2017-Now.
• Technical and Managerial Consultant Mtibwa Sugar Football Club, 2017-Now
• Technical and Managerial Consultant, Mbao Football Club, October, 2016- Now
• Technical and Managerial Consultant, Stand United Football Club, May 2016 – August 2016.
• Managerial Consultant and Ag. Chief Executive Officer, Young Africans Sports Club, September 2014 – March 2016.
• Consulting Technical Development Officer, Tanzania Football Federation, June -October 2014- March 2015
• Part time Lecturer Saint Augustine University College, Tabora campus, 2013 – June 2016
• Part time Lecturer University of Gaborone – Botswana, June 2013 –June 2016.
• Technical Member Youth Football Development, Malmo Football Club, Malmo Sweden; October 2010 – August 2013
• Lecture: School of Education, Department of Physical Education and Sport Science, University of Dar es salaam – since Jan, 2008 – Now.
• Assistant Lecturer; The School of Education, Department of Physical Education and Sport Science, University of Dar es salaam – since Jan, 2005 – 2008
• Reporteur TAFCA Conference on Key Aspects of Football Development in Tanzania. Held at the Waterfront Conference Center from 18th – 22th September 2008. Report Submitted.
• Founder and Director of Talent Identification, Mobilization and Development Organization (TIMaD); A Community Based Organization for Promoting Football Talents in Youth – since December 2004 - Now.
• Technical Advisor, Wakati Ujao Football Academy; An academy led by TIMaD for Promotion of Youth football Talents, 2004 – Now.
👉Professional Courses, Seminar and Conferences Attended
• Pre-East African University Games Scientific Symposium, University of Dodoma, 16th August 2018.
• International Conference of Sports in Africa, University of Lusaka, 6th- 9th June 2018.
• The International Council of Coach Excellence conference, Amsterdam Netherlands, 20th-24th February, 2017
• The African Elite Sports Academicians Conference, Nairobi Kenya, 6th-10th February, 2017
• FIFA TMS conference on Sports Insights and Success, Accra Ghana, January, 2016.
• Elite Sports Administrators conference held in Windhoek, Namibia July 2015.
• Conference on Sports Facilities and Equipment, Organized by Sport Leaders’ Institute of Zimbabwe, Harare, February 2015.
• Conference of Sports Management held at UDSM November, 2013
• European Conference of Sports Science held at Malmo, Feb 2012.
• CAF License C in September 2011
• Conference on Coach Education on Analysis of Global Issues and Challenges held in Amsterdam, Netherland, 10th – 15th January 2011.
• FIFA Comm-Unity Seminar on Women Football Development Held at PPF Tower Dar es Salaam, Tanzania from 25th – 28th October 2011.
• Symposium on Women and Sport for Empowerment held in Stockholm, Sweden, from 8th – 12th Feb 2011.
• MRC/UCT Conference on Sports Medicine Held at the University of Cape Town, South Africa from 16th – 19th September, 2009.
• TAFCA Conference on Key Aspects of Football Development in Tanzania. Held at the Waterfront Conference Center in Dar es salaam, Tanzania, from 18th – 22th September 2008, Report Submitted.
• DFB Advanced Football Coaching Course for Youth Football Development, held at the Department of Physical Education and Sports Science University of Dar es salaam, Tanzania from 14th – 18th September, 2007.
• KNVB Course for Coaching Youth Football held at the International School of Tanganyika Dar es salaam, Tanzania in 2002.
• The FIFA Course on Coaching Youth Football, Held at the National Stadium in 2007.
• The TFF/TAFCA 7Course on Youth Football and Grassroots Development held at the TFF Conference Hall, Dar es salaam, Tanzania, 2006.
• Annual Symposium on Key Issues in the Norwegian Football League held at the Norwegian University of Physical Education and Sport Sciences, Oslo, Norway November 2004
• Annual Symposium on Key Issues in the Norwegian Football League held at the Norwegian University of Physical Education and Sport Sciences, Oslo, Norway, November 2003
• Annual Symposium on Key Issues in the Norwegian Football League held at the Norwegian University of Physical Education and Sport Sciences, Oslo, Norway, November 2002
• Annual Symposium on Key Issues in the Norwegian Football League held at the Norwegian University of Physical Education and Sport Sciences, Oslo, Norway, November 2001
• Intermediate Course in Coaching Football in Dar es salaam, Tanzania in 2001.
• Preliminary Course in Coaching Football in Dar es salaam, Tanzania in 1996.
Sports Activities and Youth Development Programs Facilitated
• Community Football Clinic organized by ISDI in Collaboration with Simon Msuva, 2nd June 2018
• Managing Profitable Football Clubs in Tanzania a Two days Training Seminar organized by ISDI, 29th-30th March 2018.
• Seminar on Managing Grassroots Football Programmes Organized by the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government in Collaboration with the Department of physical Education and Sport Sciences 23rd – 28th October 2017
• Strategic Youth Football Training Seminar for Dar es Salaam Secondary School Teachers, held at the University of Dar es salaam, 16th-21st October 2017.
• Strategic Youth Football Training Seminar for Dar es Salaam Primary School Teacher, held at the University of Dar es salaam, 9th-14th October 2018
• The EDUSPORT Regional Football Tournaments for Youth in Lusaka, Zambia 2010 and 2011 with Wakati Ujao.
• The Rollingstone Youth Tournaments in Arusha, 2009, 2010 and 2011 with Wakati Ujao.
• Taysa Tournaments in Dar es salaam 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008 With Wakati Ujao.
• Gorthia Cup in Gotenberg, 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004 with Staeback youth team of Oslo.
• Norway Cup; 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004 with Staeback youth team of Oslo.
• Tivoli Cup; 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004 with Staeback youth team of Oslo.
• Gorthia Cup 2006 with Wakati Ujao of Dar es salaam, Tanzania
• Tivoli Cup 2006 with Wakati Ujao of Dar es salaam, Tanzania.
• Norway Cup 2006 with Wakati Ujao Dar es salaam, Tanzania.
Sports Related Publications, Reports and Papers Presented
• Tiboroha, J. (2018). The contribution of University Games in the Promotion of Tourism in East Africa: A call for Sustainable Sport-tourism nexus. A paper presented at the Pre-games Scientific Gymposium/Conference held at the University of Dodoma on 16th August 2018
• Tiboroha, J. (2018). Language of Instruction and Attainment of Transnational Coach Education Programmes among Tanzanian Football Coaches. Submitted at the Journal of Education and Development, 30th August 2018 (Accepted for publication).
• Tiboroha, J. (2018) Adoption of FIFA Youth Football Coach Education: A rhetoric or reality. In press for publication, Scandinavian Journal of Sports Studies (Accepted for Publication)
• Tiboroha, J (2018). The development dilemma facing youth football coaches: A case of Managing and engaging volunteer academy coaches. Resubmitted at the International Journal of Sports and Coaching (December, 2017 and Accepted for Publication May 2018).
• Tiboroha, J. (2018). Language of Instruction and Attainment of Transnational Coach Education Programmes among Africa Coaches, A paper presented at the International Conference of Sports in Africa, University of Lusaka, 6th- 9th June 2018.
• Tiboroha, J. (2017). Language as a learning barrier for coaches undertaking transnational football coach education programmes in Tanzania: Perceptions from coaches participating in CAF B license. A paper presented at the School of Education during the Research week Conference on Research for Industrialized and Mid-sized economy Tanzania, 24th March, 2017.
• Tiboroha, J. (2017). Transnational football coach education programmes in Tanzania: an analysis of trends, challenges and prospect. A paper presented during the International Council of Coach Excellence conference held in Amsterdam Netherlands, 20th-24th February, 2017
• Tiboroha, J. (2017). Youth football coach education: an analysis of barriers for adopting transnational programmes in Tanzania. A paper presented in the African Elite Sports Academician conference held in Nairobi, 6th-10th February, 2017.
• Tiboroha, J. (2016). The changing faces of Tanzanian football development programs: issues and controversies. Canadian Journal of Sport and coaching, 34(3), 16-28.
• Tiboroha, J. (2015). Transnational Coaching Education Courses in Tanzania: An investigation on the Adoption Process and Barriers for Coaches to Participate. A Thesis Submitted in Fulfilment of the Doctoral Degree in Sports Science at the University of Dar es Salaam.
• Tiboroha, J. The Implementation of Health School Programs in Tanzania: A Critique to the Implementation of the MDGs in Tanzanian Education System. A paper presented at the EdQUAL Doctoral Conference held at the University Bouya, Cameroon, 8th – 15th December, 2010.
• Tiboroha, J. Physiological Demands of Young Amateur football Players: A study on Dar es salaam UMISETA, Team-Manuscript, Idrotts forum journal, October 2009.
• The Physical Status of Tanzanian Olympic Swimmers one Year after Beijing: What do we learn on the demands and levels of competitiveness? A paper presented at the Tanzanian Swimmers Association Seminar, Held at the Millennium Towers Hotel 12 – 14 December, 2009.
• Tiboroha, J. Mainstreaming Physical Education in Primary and Secondary schools for Promotion of Sports, Tanzania Institute of Education Quarterly, May 2009.
• Tiboroha, J. The Making of Professionals in the Development of Quality Physical Education. Paper presented in the Annual analysis of Physical Education status in Sub Saharan African Countries, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, March, 2007
• Tiboroha, J. Challenges and Prospect of Fitness and Health promotion in Tanzanian Primary Schools, Papers in Education and Development Journal, May 2006.
• Tiboroha, J. (2005). The Influence of Strength and Endurance on Elite football players’ Jumping and Sprinting Abilities: A comparative Study on Tanzanian and Norwegian Elite football Players, Acta Scandinavia Journal, 5(2) 14-16.
• Tiboroha, J. Challenges in Organizing Physical Activities to promote Health in People with special needs – Paper presented to the Eastern African conference for Fitness and Health to People with Special Needs – October 2005
Academic Visits and Scholarships Received
• The World Bank’s “Quick Wins Project”, Scholarship for PhD Study on The Transnational Youth Football coaching courses in Tanzania: An investigation on the adoption process and barriers for coaches to participate, August 2010 – May 2013
• The SIDA-SAREC research fund on the desk-review of the eliciting factors for poor youth socio-economic development in Tandale: What can youth football do to avail the situation? August, 2009 – February, 2010
• The SIDA-Linnaeus Palme Scholarship, Academic Visit to Malmo Sweden, Jan 2009 – June 2009.
• EdQUAL Prospective Doctoral Students’ Workshop on Qualitative Research Method held at The University of Bouya, Limbe, Cameroon, 2nd – 12th December, 2008
• Norwegian State Educational Fund (NSEF), MSc Studies, September 2002 - February 2004.
• Norwegian State Educational Fund (NSEF), BSc Studies in Exercise and Health Sciences, September 1999 – June 2002
• Norwegian State Education Fund (NSEF), Norwegian Language Course for Foreign Students at the University of Oslo Norway, August 1998 – June 1999.
***************************************************
ANAGOMBEA NAFASI YA MWENYEKITI YANGA SC
All the best Jonas Tiboroha
