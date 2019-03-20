Usimchokoze Mrusi

- Joined
RUSSIA ilipiga makombora huko Syria kutoka bahari ya caspian sea zaidi ya 1,000kms yakipitia Iraq huku yakikwepa milima kama mbayuwayu
MISSILE IN FLIGHT
The subsonic missile is powered by a turbojet engine. Over water, the missile flies as low as 66 feet. The missile is thought to have a cruising speed of between 656 and 886 feet per second at sea level, and a range in excess of 917 nautical miles.
