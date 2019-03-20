Usimchokoze Mrusi


JF-Expert Member
RUSSIA ilipiga makombora huko Syria kutoka bahari ya caspian sea zaidi ya 1,000kms yakipitia Iraq huku yakikwepa milima kama mbayuwayu
1553084672389-png.1049826





1553085223036-png.1049841




MISSILE IN FLIGHT

The subsonic missile is powered by a turbojet engine. Over water, the missile flies as low as 66 feet. The missile is thought to have a cruising speed of between 656 and 886 feet per second at sea level, and a range in excess of 917 nautical miles.


 

JF-Expert Member
Hiyo mara nyingi ni stori za vijiweni. Sote tunajua Urusi ni kati ya mataifa yalio imara kivita. Lakini, bado huwezi kukurupuka na kuipamba tu kwa hisia. Haya nayaona kwa mashabiki wengi wasiozingatia hoja makini kuchambua masuala ya kivita.

Sasa hapo umetuma hizo picha za hizo silaha na mbwembwe kibao, je, Marekani hana? Mfaransa hana? Mwingereza hana? Mchina hana? Kama kweli umedhamiria kuonesha umwamba wa nchi fulani, lete vigezo(makombora, ndege, manowari,nyambizi, bunduki, nyuklia n.k) utakavyotumia kulinganisha ili asiyefahamu aone okay, kwa namna hii huyu yupo vema hapa au yupo dhaifu pale.

Tujifunze kujenga hoja
 
JF-Expert Member
Mtafiti77 said:
Hiyo mara nyingi ni stori za vijiweni. Sote tunajua Urusi ni kati ya mataifa yalio imara kivita. Lakini, bado huwezi kukurupuka na kuipamba tu kwa hisia. Haya nayaona kwa mashabiki wengi wasiozingatia hoja makini kuchambua masuala ya kivita.

Sasa hapo umetuma hizo picha za hizo silaha na mbwembwe kibao, je, Marekani hana? Mfaransa hana? Mwingereza hana? Mchina hana? Kama kweli umedhamiria kuonesha umwamba wa nchi fulani, lete vigezo(makombora, ndege, manowari,nyambizi, bunduki, nyuklia n.k) utakavyotumia kulinganisha ili asiyefahamu aone okay, kwa namna hii huyu yupo vema hapa au yupo dhaifu pale.

Tujifunze kujenga hoja
hao uliowataja wote lazima wakusanyike pale NATO ndio waanze kuitana katika mission zao
 
JF-Expert Member
MakinikiA said:
hao uliowataja wote lazima wakusanyike pale NATO ndio waanze kuitana refence katika mission zao
Ndiyo maana nikasema hapo awali tupate vigezo vya kulinganisha. Mwisho wa kwisha vita inahitaji ushindi, sasa hata ngumi, ukishashindwa ndiyo uanze kulalama kuwa mpinzani wako alivaa viatu?

Aidha, ushirikiano ni mbinu pia katika vita, kiuchumi na kisiasa ili kumaliza shida zenu bila hasara kubwa na kirahisi, lakini haimaanishi hawa mabwana wanafanana kwa kila kitu. Bado kila mmoja humuangalia mwenzake kwa jicho la makengeza. Na hali ipo hivyo hadi kwenye utengenezaji wa silaha. Usitegemee Marekani atakubali afanye mambo yote ya uzalishaji silaha huku watu wa ulaya wakijua ama wawe sawa. Unakumbuka Ujerumani iliwahi kuishutumu USA kwa kudukua mawasiliano ya waziri mkuu wao, Angela Markel.
 
JF-Expert Member
Mtafiti77 said:
Ndiyo maana nikasema hapo awali tupate vigezo vya kulinganisha. Mwisho wa kwisha vita inahitaji ushindi, sasa hata ngumi, ukishashindwa ndiyo uanze kulalama kuwa mpinzani wako alivaa viatu?

Aidha, ushirikiano ni mbinu pia katika vita, kiuchumi na kisiasa ili kumaliza shida zenu bila hasara kubwa na kirahisi, lakini haimaanishi hawa mabwana wanafanana kwa kila kitu. Bado kila mmoja humuangalia mwenzake kwa jicho la makengeza. Na hali ipo hivyo hadi kwenye utengenezaji wa silaha. Usitegemee Marekani atakubali afanye mambo yote ya uzalishaji silaha huku watu wa ulaya wakijua ama wawe sawa. Unakumbuka Ujerumani iliwahi kuishutumu USA kwa kudukua mawasiliano ya waziri mkuu wao, Angela Markel.
hakuna taifa lolote linaloweza kupambana lenyewe na mrussi
waulize wenyewe nani alimtoa HITLER
 
JF-Expert Member
MakinikiA said:
hakuna taifa lolote linaloweza kupambana lenyewe na mrussi
waulize wenyewe nani alimtoa HITLER
Labda utupe historia hiyo ndugu, huenda baadhi tupo nyuma sana. Binafsi, ningependa sana kuona taifa litakaloisimamsha Marekani na washirika wake.
 
JF-Expert Member
MakinikiA said:
INJINIA SOOOOMA HIYOOOOOO

View attachment 1049914
Hhahahhahahahhahahah! Mi nikajua unajua unachosema, kumbe unapoteza muda. Sidhani hata kama unaelewa kilichoandikwa hapo na Kiingereza hicho cha kuzuga kama changu. Wala huelewi lolote aisee. Nimenyoosha mikono!

Hahahhahahhahahahhahhahahahhahahhahahahh
 
JF-Expert Member
popo1986 said:
Huwezi kukuta USA anajitamba hivyo yy huwa kimyaaa lkn mtibueni uone

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Aliwakimbia wavietim haikutosha akatuma kikosi Somalia na kwenyewe akatolewa nduki Iraq tu ilibidi awakusanye vibaraka wake Afghanistan mpaka leo hajawahi kuweka mambo vizuri
 
