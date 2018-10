Ushauri wa Bure kwa Director Modestus Francis Kipilimba

To define the strategy, including approach and the task of each countrymen through diverse organizations they are in;

To have the capability for abstract reasoning and understanding of the multiple interactions existing in complex environments, including a capability of judgment and knowledge development.

To have the capability to detect substitute products or disruptive technology and to understand cultural or demographic changes.

To develop the capability to be ahead of changes in regulatory or economic conditions of market dealers in order to launch offensive or defensive actions.

Kwanza kabisa nakupongeza kwa majukumu mazito ya kuwa sehemu ya Uongozi wa taasisi ambayo kwa sasa wewe ndiyo mtendaji mkuu.Nataka kuamini unashaurika kupitia wanaokufahamu, pia hata na watu usiowafahamu maadamu msingi wa ushauri wao umelenga kwenye uzalendo na ujenzi wa taifa letu Tanzania.Toka 1997 wakati dira ya Taifa inazinduliwa na toka JPM atangaze namna ya kukuza uchumi kupitia sekta ya viwanda, sisi kama Taifa je kuna mkakati wa pamoja wa kiuchumi (strategic economic inclusion)?Je tuna model ya kiuchumi/model za kiuchumi ili kutimiza malengo ya kupata output kubwa katika kufikia uchumi wa kati kupitia viwanda?Moja ya chanzo nilichosoma kutoka maandiko mbalimbali ya model ya kiintelijensia ya kukuza uchumi inasema… If intelligence isIntelligence must be firstly strategic and then economic. Then, it will be competitive or solely reduced to the analysis previous to knowledge acquisition through the appropriate techniques and technologies.Ili kufikia malengo ya kukuza uchumi wa pamoja ambao nataka kuamini kuna outsiders ambao wanaweza kuwasaidia akina Dr. Mpango (Waziri wa Fedha) Waziri VIwanda Mwijage na Waziri wa Kilimo Tizeba, Waziri wa Mifugo Mpina na Waziri wa Ajira Mhagama na Director wa TIC Godfrey Mwambe.Akina Mark Zuckeberg wa Facebook, Jeff Bezos wa Amazon, Jack Ma wa Alibaba ni “outsiders” katika elimu ya biashara na uchumi. Ila uwezo wa kuwa “creative and Innovative” walianza mdogo mdogo, eventually leo hii wamekuwa sehemu ya kukuza uchumi wa nchi zao.Director Kipilimba, you can adopt a system of human intelligence that obtains information through persons through economic intelligence, business intelligence and competitive intelligence to ensure Tanzania is thriving economically by use of technology and know-how. Part can be locally harnessed and part can be outsourced.In your course of governing the entity of which you’re entrusted with God and second, you’re entrusted with the President, you can quickly get results by accepting counsels and adopting the economic models to eliminate poverty and unemployment in this country.If it happened the outsiders like David, Joseph, the house-girl the list goes on made a difference, you can experience the same by opening-avenue for such people. Some are not far away from the battle ground, you just need to head-pick them; some are “imprisoned through false accusation”Policies and procedure are man made to ensure desired goals are realized. Decisions made on bad policies and standard operating procedures can delay on hinder true patriots who can make a remarkable economic change in motherland Tanzania.As you stand in position to analyze a lot of human intel from various sectors/dept. under you. There is a potential of relying to a challenge which face Moses which he was receiving a feedback report from spies who visited the “Promise land”. Up-to this moment some people in junior, middle or senior positions who are serving the current regime are coward like the 10 spies. Either they have bad perception or non believers on how we can arrive into middle income earning country.Sir, you have a real challenge to listen to a few who are bold like Joshua and Caleb. Very fortunate the boss you serve who is Commander in Chief is a true visionary, very bold, courageous leader who is decisive with audacity to see we Tanzania are navigating towards the promise land.Mungu Ibariki Tanzania.