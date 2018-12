US/EU Walimtoa Saadam, Ghadafi na Mugabe? Je, wanapanga kumtoa Rais Magufuli madarakani? Watanzania wazalendo tutakubali?

Maseneta wa Marekani wamemuandikia barua Waziri wa Mambo ya Nje wa nchi hiyo, Mike Pompeo wakiishutumu Serikali ya Tanzania. Wasema tangu 2015 inaongozwa kwa sera za ajabu



- Wadai Serikali inaminya haki za watu na demokrasia. Waongeza kuwa tangu mwaka 2016 nchi hiyo haina Balozi rasmi nchini Tanzania hivyo ni lazima Balozi ateuliwe.



- Wasema kuwa Ubalozi wao uanze kufanya juhudi za kuhakisha kunakuwa na uchaguzi huru na wa haki mwaka 2020.



- Wataka Marekani ihakikishe hakuna fedha zinatolewa na taasisi yoyote ya kimataifa kufadhili sera zinazoonekana kuwa kinyume na haki za binadamu



The United States too must act to address these challenges. First, the Administration should appoint an Ambassador to Tanzania to lead our strategies, programs and diplomatic outreach on the ground. The post has been vacant since late 2016. Second, we should begin undertaking actions that support fair and credible elections in 2020. The U.S. embassy and USAID mission in Tanzania should immediately be allocated resources to facilitate and implement a full array of democracy, rights, and governance programs — including on-the-ground independent election planners and long-term observers who can monitor and report on the pre-election environment, electoral processes, and eventual election outcomes.



Finally, we must develop a strategy with likeminded diplomatic partners in Tanzania and multilateral fora to speak out against President Magufuli’s war on democratic freedoms and civil liberties, and urge the Tanzanian government to take concerted action to ensure that all political and civic rights guaranteed under the Tanzanian constitution are fully respected. This should include using our voice and vote in International Financial Institutions to ensure no funding is provided that supports intolerant, unfair or inequitable public policies.



Mr. Secretary, Tanzania’s current political trajectory is deeply troubling. The progress that Tanzania has made in the last decade and a half in the areas of democracy and respect for civil liberties is undergoing a reversal before our very eyes. We can and should take immediate steps to help halt this backsliding. We stand ready to support the Administration’s efforts to stem the growing tide of repression and ensure adherence to internationally recognized civil liberties and human rights norms and standards in Tanzania.,