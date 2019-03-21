- Joined
A new study discovered some bizarre and troubling facts about Germany.
Up to 100 Germans a year are killed while engaging in risky masturbation...techniques?
For example: one man was found dead with Christmas tree lights clamped to his nipples, apparently trying to stimulate himself by electrocution, reports The Daily Mail.
Another man died while trying to melt slices of cheese on his body. He was sitting next to a heater, wearing pantyhose, a raincoat, a diving suit and he had a plastic bag over his head.
Forensic examiner Harald Voß said some people try to autoerotically stimulate themselves to the ultimate climax by depriving themselves of oxygen.
The study found that between 80 and 100 people across the country accidentally die every year due to risky masturbation.
German website, The Local, reports that many autoerotic deaths go unreported because families feel ashamed.
The Legal Medicine in Hamburg tallied 40 accidental autoerotic deaths between 1983 and 2003, with victims ranging in age from 13 to 79.
The victims are almost always men.
Voß estimates 'one or two' autoerotic deaths per one million Germans. In 2016, the country's population was estimated to be 83 million people.
Voß adds that people died from autoerotic activity because the underestimate how quickly they can lose consciousness.
