Under Construction: Kenya: KSH 50 Billion Lukenya Hills Development 8,800 affordable housing units

https://twitter.com/StateHouseKenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Lukenya, Machakos County to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 8,888 housing units under the Government’s affordable housing program of the #Big4Agenda | #AffordableHousingKE
NAIROBI, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday launched 8,800 housing units on the outskirts of the capital Nairobi that were developed through a partnership with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to cater for low and middle income earners.

Kenyatta said during the launch of the new housing units that his government will strengthen partnerships with multilateral lenders and the private sector to boost home ownership.

"We are committed to increasing home ownership in the country as we embark on the implementation of the Affordable Housing Agenda," said Kenyatta.

The government has laid the foundation to pave way for the development of affordable houses for our urban and peri-urban population through innovative financing," he added.

Kenya's State Department for Housing and Urban Development in September 2018 signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with UNOPS to develop 100,000 housing units.

The project, that is being implemented by a local contractor aims to deliver affordable homes for retired employees of various UN agencies based in Kenya and their families.

Kenyatta said that Kenya is leveraging on a progressive regulatory environment to attract capital into the affordable housing agenda.

"Our partnership with UNOPS and other private entities will enable future home buyers access affordable mortgages," said Kenyatta adding that 5 billion U.S. dollars will be injected into the Kenyan economy once the 100,000 housing units are developed in conjunction with the UN body.

Kenyatta said the government has set aside 30 million U.S. dollars to develop supportive infrastructure like access roads, power, water and sewerage as the implementation of the affordable housing agenda gathers steam.

Vitaly Vanshelboim, executive director of UNOPS said that partnerships are key to ensure that Kenyans have access to decent homes irrespective of their socio-economic status.

"We look forward to showcasing the new housing project we have just delivered in partnership with the Kenyan government to the rest of Africa," said Vanshelboim.

James Macharia, Kenya's cabinet secretary for housing and urban development, said the government is banking on tax rebates to encourage the private sector to develop homes for low and middle income earners.




 
Rebeca 83 said:
Hongereni watani..na sisi tungekua na affordable housing plan..watu wasingekaa kwenye mazingira hatarishi kama pale Jangwani panavyojaa maji wakati wa mvua
Click to expand...
shukran.
wakati mmoja nilipomuuliza rafiki yangu m'bongo kwa nini mbona nyumba zao hazina mpangilio yaani watu wanajenga tu shaghalabaghala bila mwelekeo hata hakuna nafasi ya gari au hata ambulance kupita iwapo kunaeza tokea hatari ya aina yoyote ile. jibu alilonipa liliniacha hoi.... hata sikuweza kuendelea kuongea nae tena.
kwa sasa lakini tanzania bado sana. pindi muki-graduate kutoka ldc, mutayaona matunda yake.
 
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
affordable for whom? 75% of kenyans earn 75k and below.. even a mortgage would cost 50k pm for a 1.5m mortgage at almost zero intrest
Click to expand...
Stick to your LDC mentality.
Mortgages are paid over a 20-30 year period. Sh1.5 m mortgage would amount to about Sh5,000 a month.

Not that any house of Nairobi standard would cost Sh1.5 m to build. Maybe Dar is slum standard.
 
kennedy0000 said:
Stick to your LDC mentality.
Mortgages are paid over a 20-30 year period. Sh1.5 m mortgage would amount to about Sh5,000 a month.

Not that any house of Nairobi standard would cost Sh1.5 m to build. Maybe Dar is slum standard.
Click to expand...
The cheapest mortgage i have seen is 60k p.m. Thats for a 2m house.
5k hata mukuru kwa njenga rent iko juu ya hiyo😂😂😂
 
