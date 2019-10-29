TRUMP ON NORTH EASTERN SYRIA OIL FIELDS

Volatility

Volatility

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2018
Messages
1,782
Points
2,000
Volatility

Volatility

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 22, 2018
1,782 2,000
“The oil is, you know, so valuable, for many reasons,It fueled ISIS, number one. Number two, it helps the Kurds, because it's basically been taken away from the Kurds. They were able to live with that oil. And number three, it can help us, because we should be able to take some also. And what I intend to do, perhaps, is make a deal with an ExxonMobil or one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly. Right now it’s not big. It's big oil underground but it’s not big oil up top. Much of the machinery has been shot and dead. It's been through wars. But—and—and spread out the wealth. But no, we’re protecting the oil, we're securing the oil. Now that doesn’t mean we don't make a deal at some point.”


Hahahahahahahah
 
Kusaja

Kusaja

Senior Member
Joined
Oct 28, 2012
Messages
109
Points
195
Kusaja

Kusaja

Senior Member
Joined Oct 28, 2012
109 195
This is what we call USA ,Democrats or Republic's. When it comes to Oil fields ni watoto wa baba mmoja ,huo ndio uzalendo sio kina sisi na ccm na chadema zetu,Toto politics na vituko kila siku like ze comedy
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,347,665
Members 516,954
Posts 32,924,141

FOLLOW US

Top