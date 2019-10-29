TRUMP ON NORTH EASTERN SYRIA OIL FIELDS

“The oil is, you know, so valuable, for many reasons,It fueled ISIS, number one. Number two, it helps the Kurds, because it's basically been taken away from the Kurds. They were able to live with that oil. And number three, it can help us, because we should be able to take some also. And what I intend to do, perhaps, is make a deal with an ExxonMobil or one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly. Right now it’s not big. It's big oil underground but it’s not big oil up top. Much of the machinery has been shot and dead. It's been through wars. But—and—and spread out the wealth. But no, we’re protecting the oil, we're securing the oil. Now that doesn’t mean we don't make a deal at some point.”





Hahahahahahahah