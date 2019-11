Tofauti na matumizi ya maneno haya

Nakushauri tafuta katika Google matumizi sahihi ya hayo maneno utayapata kutoka wenye lugha yao.



Siyo topic ya kitoto, hasa kwenye matumizi ya could na would, (hizo ni past tenses za can na will).





Mfano matumizi ya will na would katika "conditional sentences" (sentensi zenye masharti).





If John comes I will meet him. (Condition one). In simple present.



If John came I would met him. (Condition two), in simple past



If John had come I would have met him, (Condition three), in past perfect.



Would pia hutumika katika nafasi ya present continuous, mfano, I would like to thank all of you present here.



Pia would hutumika kuelezea jambo au mambo yaliyokuwa yakitendeka maranyingi siku za nyuma, mfano, When I was a young boy my Mother would wash clothes my clothes , hapa ungeweza kusema My mother used to wash my clothes when I was a young boy., pia would hutumika kwa heshima unapotaka kumkaribisha au kumuomba mtu jambo fulani, mfano Would you mind if I smoke??, au plesae sir, Would you have time to accompany us in our trip to Arusha??, .au Would you like to have a cup of coffee??, etc.



Could na would kuna wakati hutumiwa kumaanisha au kutabiri matokeo ya kitu kinachofikiriwa kutokea baada ya tukio fulani, mfano; By drinking unboiled water you could get cholera. ni hivyo hivyo kwa Would, By drinking unboiled water you would get cholera. Tafsiri yake ni hii: unapokunywa maji yasiyochemshwa waweza pata kipindupindu. Pia could nayo hutumika kuomba jambo kwa njia ya heshima, mfano; please,Could you help me take this luggage to my car??.



Could pia hutumika kama past tense ya can katika hali yake ya kawaida mfano, He came here in need of money and I could not help him as I was broke (had no money).



Shall hii hutumika katika future tense kuonyesha ulazima wa jambo na hii ni tofauti na will, mfano; Tanganyika shall be free, (Lazima Tanganyika itakuwa huru), nk.



Nimejaribu kadiri nilivyoweza tusubiri na wengine watuelimishe na kama kuna maswali uliza nitakujibu kwa kadiri ninavyoweza.