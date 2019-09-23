Thieves escape with holy wine, bread from SDA church

Wezi siku ya Ijumaa wamevamia Kanisa la Waadventist Wasabato la 'Ibara Seventh Day' katika Kaunti ya Nyamira na kuiba divai takatifu na mikate iliyokuwa kwaajili ya Ekaristi

Wezi hao pia waliondoka na vifaa vingine vya Kanisa zikiwemo spika na viti huku Maafisa wa Kanisa wakisema waligundua tukio hilo Jumamosi asubuhi wakijiandaa na Misa

Misa ya Jumamosi ilifanyika nje ya Kanisa kutokana na mlango wa mbele na nyuma kuvunjwa huku waumini wakilazimika kuondoka bila kupata Ekaristi Takatifu

Mzee wa Kanisa, Evans Ariga amesema "Tumewaachia wachunguzi kufanya kazi yao. Ila katika roho ya Kikristo, tunaomba kila mmoja aliyehusika kuguswa na Roho Mtakatifu na kurudisha vifaa"
Burglars on Friday night broke into Ibara Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nyamira county and stole the holy wine and bread meant for eucharist.

They also escaped with church equipment, including speakers and pews.

Congregants had to return home without partaking of the holy communion following the theft. Church officials said they learnt of the theft on Saturday morning as they were reporting for Sabbath.

"The back and front doors were broken. The thieves ransacked the church and stole all the essential church items," church elder Evans Ariga said.

Saturday's service was held outside the church building. The wine and unleavened bread for holy communion were prepared by the deaconry on Friday afternoon, Ariga told the Star by phone.

The SDA Church celebrates Eucharist once after three months according to its calendar. Ariga said they reported to the police in Keroka for action.

"We have placed it on their hands to conduct investigations. But in the spirit of Christianity, we wish to urge anybody who did this to be touched by the Holy Spirit, repent and return the items, lest he live with a curse," he said.
 
Mali ya babujinga huliwa ni babujinga
 
Kama Mungu mwenyewe anaiibiwa, je mwanadamu?
Sejasoma huu Uzi, lakini bila shaka ni Kenya. Kama wakenya waliweza kuingia Kanisani na kulichoma moto na kuwauwa waumini waliokimbilia kujificha huko Kiambaa 2007/18, watashindwaje kuiba?. Wakenya hawana Dini, UTU, wala Mungu, Mungu wa wakenya ni MZUNGU ndiye wanayemuogopa na kumlamba miguu.
 
Imani ya msingi no 5 ya Waadventista wa Sabato Inamhusu Roho Mtakatifu utasemaje hawamkubali au unadhani kumkubali ni kuongea lugha zisizojulikana na kupiga kelele kama wendawazimu?
 
Je wanaokula albino nao wanamuogopa nani
Sejasoma huu Uzi, lakini bila shaka ni Kenya. Kama wakenya waliweza kuingia Kanisani na kulichoma moto na kuwauwa waumini waliokimbilia kujificha huko Kiambaa 2007/18, watashindwaje kuiba?. Wakenya hawana Dini, UTU, wala Mungu, Mungu wa wakenya ni MZUNGU ndiye wanayemuogopa na kumlamba miguu.
Huku hatupendi upuzi tunachinjana kwa njaa na hatuna dini ndio maana tunachimana kanisani. Nafikiri ndio sababu tupo Failed State afu bado yupo MDC ilhali wenzetu waliotuzunguka Ni LDC na dead States 😂😂😂😂😂
 
