The return of the king

Huwez kumpima kwa mech 1Ndio maana levy amempa muda had 2023Sasa hivi napata taarifa hapaMou amemuomba Levy alimlete LUIS CAMPOSDirector aliyewaibua kinaBernardo SilvaMbappePepeN.k[@SkySports] | Highly respected sporting director Luis Campos is open to the idea of joining Spurs and working with new head coach Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur with a view to becoming the club’s new sporting director.#THFC #COYS Ricky Sacks on Twitter