The phoney economist.


Mkikuyu- Akili timamu you are nice though. Hutukanani vibaya kama wenzio.
Mbona unadanganya watz hivi:👇👇
  1. Ethiopia has double GDP that of Kenya
  2. Tz is ahead of it's EA peers in GDP,GDP (PPP)(true) ,GNI per capita
  3. Blah blah blah.
Per capita not per capital

Teach ya students proper economics pseudo.
Meanwhile...the gap keeps widening. $88 vs $56.Kenya has surpassed Ethiopia. Ghana is chasing Tanzania.
 
Janerose mzalendo said:
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu you are nice though. Hutukanani vibaya kama wenzio.
  1. Ethiopia has double GDP that of Kenya
  2. Tz is ahead of it's EA peers in GDP,GDP (PPP)(true) ,GNI per capita
  3. Blah blah blah.
Per capita not per capital

Teach ya students proper economics pseudo.
Meanwhile...the gap keeps widening. $88 vs $56.Kenya has surpassed Ethiopia. Ghana is chasing Tanzania.
You Tube imekuwa ndo WB na IMF😂😂😂😂😂. Kweli mwanamke huwa ana akili yakuvuka barabara..
 
mulisaaa said:
You Tube imekuwa ndo WB na IMF😂😂😂😂😂. Kweli mwanamke huwa ana akili yakuvuka barabara..
Jingatype. Kwani hiyo info. Ametoa wapi?watch the video first .unadhani mimi ni kama wewe hufungulia udaku wa Twitter thread. Get a life slay queen Melissaaa 😂😂
 
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
Madam, what is your obession with me? Am a middle aged man with a wife and two kids happily living my life
You are loosing sleep opening threads to discuss me? young lady have some self respect
Am not after you. Mimi siwezi taka watanzania hata nipewe bure.
Stop badmouthing Kenya
 
joto la jiwe said:
Hahahahaha, nyanyangu mkenya akiolewa na mtanzania ni sawa na kupata PhD, ndugu jamaa na marafiki wanafurahia kuliko Maelezo.
Actually,It's the other way round.
No Kenyan woman can marry a Tanzanian
 
Janerose mzalendo said:
A lady to a very old man who passed on recently.
Who is that, she can't be a Tanzanian. Tanzanian men are the ones who move around east Africa, we have higher demand:
1)AY - Rwanda
2)Ali Kiba - Kenya
3)Diamond - Uganda (Zari)
4)Diamond - Kenya(Tanasha)
5)Joto la Jiwe - Kenya (Janerose Mzalendo)
 
