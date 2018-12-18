Tanzania’s New Airbus Rocks Aviation Enthusiasts, Voted Best Brand

Tanzania’s New Airbus Rocks Aviation Enthusiasts, Voted Best BrandDecember 18, 2018Staff Reporter, QuebecWhen aviation photojournalist and sky-life enthusiast, Mark Brandon takes pictures, he would never predict what impression those shots would make over the heart and souls of those who view and share them online.Seemingly attracted by the beauty of the new Air Tanzania, Airbus model 220-300, Brandon who is a world brand on aviation photos, conducted a mini competition to gather what his viewers would make of the latest four Airbus pressed orders from the world over; CS-300 for Air Tanzania, Delta Air’s C100, Fly Swiss and Korean Air.Tanzania's A220-300 on its first sky exploration in QuebecIt was no surprise as viewers across the global were more attracted to the Giraffe branded Air Tanzania’s A300 (parties of the CSeries upgraded model). Some loving the giraffe, others attracted by the general beauty of the make and the colours, readers across continents showered their best choice.“Which CSeries Rocks The Best?” Asked Brandon on his twitter wall“Air Tanzania looks so clean,” said one contributor, named Libery said. Another added: “Korean, AirTanzania, Delta and Swiss in that order.”A commentator named Goodluck insisted: “Air Tanzania is superb…livery though.” With more other commentators either placing Air Tanzania on the first or second choice, it all unveils the careers’ continued market acceptability and implausible penetration into their hearts.The two new C300 Airbuses purchased by the government of Tanzania are expected to land in Tanzania anytime this month after several days of taxi trials here in Canada. They are part of a seven fleet of other sky brands ready to roar the skies of the East Africa and the world from Tanzania-the country nicknamed as the land of Kilimanjaro, Serengeti, Ngorongoro and Zanzibar.The seven planes where all purchased within the past three years-thanks to the reform minded President Magufuli John who is making great strides to make Tanzania reclaim its lost glory as EAC’s socio-political power-house.*Editing by Caroline Mark and Johnson Murio who are based in Nairobi.