Tanzania: The East African Capital of Data Cooking faces World Bank Sanctions over the same


Kuna siku niliweka thread humu kuhusu jinsi Tanzanian government iko in denial over hunger in Tanzania. Sasa hivi World Bank imewaweka kwenye kurunzi. Ukiwasikia wakifoka eti ooh Kenya cooks data jua ni reflection ya kwao.

The World Bank may suspend funding to Tanzania after expressing concerns about new legislation which would punish anyone who questions official statistics.

World Bank could suspend funding to Tanzania over new statistics law | Africanews
 
NairobiWalker said:
Kuna siku niliweka thread humu kuhusu jinsi Tanzanian government iko in denial over hunger in Tanzania. Sasa hivi World Bank imewaweka kwenye kurunzi. Ukiwasikia wakifoka eti ooh Kenya cooks data jua ni reflection ya kwao.

The World Bank may suspend funding to Tanzania after expressing concerns about new legislation which would punish anyone who questions official statistics.

World Bank could suspend funding to Tanzania over new statistics law | Africanews
"May", "could"

NairobiWalker said:
Kuna siku niliweka thread humu kuhusu jinsi Tanzanian government iko in denial over hunger in Tanzania. Sasa hivi World Bank imewaweka kwenye kurunzi. Ukiwasikia wakifoka eti ooh Kenya cooks data jua ni reflection ya kwao.

The World Bank may suspend funding to Tanzania after expressing concerns about new legislation which would punish anyone who questions official statistics.

World Bank could suspend funding to Tanzania over new statistics law | Africanews
Huu uwongo ulisambazwa na media za Kenya. Pia hakuna pesa ya statistics Tanzania iliomba world Bank. Third but not list hii habari ya zamani sana ..
 
NairobiWalker said:
Kuna siku niliweka thread humu kuhusu jinsi Tanzanian government iko in denial over hunger in Tanzania. Sasa hivi World Bank imewaweka kwenye kurunzi. Ukiwasikia wakifoka eti ooh Kenya cooks data jua ni reflection ya kwao.

The World Bank may suspend funding to Tanzania after expressing concerns about new legislation which would punish anyone who questions official statistics.

World Bank could suspend funding to Tanzania over new statistics law | Africanews
Arnold mrass cannambo said:
Ukweli utafichuliwa polepole tu. Hii GDP growth yao unawezapata hata iko2.5
😂😂😂😂
 
NairobiWalker said:
Kuna siku niliweka thread humu kuhusu jinsi Tanzanian government iko in denial over hunger in Tanzania. Sasa hivi World Bank imewaweka kwenye kurunzi. Ukiwasikia wakifoka eti ooh Kenya cooks data jua ni reflection ya kwao.

The World Bank may suspend funding to Tanzania after expressing concerns about new legislation which would punish anyone who questions official statistics.

World Bank could suspend funding to Tanzania over new statistics law | Africanews
Hizo pesa serikali ya Tanzania hatuzitambui😂😂😂
 
NairobiWalker said:
Kuna siku niliweka thread humu kuhusu jinsi Tanzanian government iko in denial over hunger in Tanzania. Sasa hivi World Bank imewaweka kwenye kurunzi. Ukiwasikia wakifoka eti ooh Kenya cooks data jua ni reflection ya kwao.

The World Bank may suspend funding to Tanzania after expressing concerns about new legislation which would punish anyone who questions official statistics.

World Bank could suspend funding to Tanzania over new statistics law | Africanews
Latest news kutoka world Bank😂😂😂
 
NairobiWalker said:
Kuna siku niliweka thread humu kuhusu jinsi Tanzanian government iko in denial over hunger in Tanzania. Sasa hivi World Bank imewaweka kwenye kurunzi. Ukiwasikia wakifoka eti ooh Kenya cooks data jua ni reflection ya kwao.

The World Bank may suspend funding to Tanzania after expressing concerns about new legislation which would punish anyone who questions official statistics.

World Bank could suspend funding to Tanzania over new statistics law | Africanews
Keep up your propaganda😂😂😂😂
 
Kuna jamaa hapa katokwa na povu kweli. Yani post yangu moja kaiquote mara tano akitafuta uharo online wa kurebut. Yaani ukweli umeuma hadi raha.:D:D:D:D
 
mulisaaa said:
😂😂😂😂
Teh teh teh tihiii
it's known as the "rebasing economy" which overstates the existing GDP figures while other parameters such as income, production, consumption, net export remain constant.
 
