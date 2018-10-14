Tanzania: The East African Capital of Data Cooking faces World Bank Sanctions over the same

- Joined
Kuna siku niliweka thread humu kuhusu jinsi Tanzanian government iko in denial over hunger in Tanzania. Sasa hivi World Bank imewaweka kwenye kurunzi. Ukiwasikia wakifoka eti ooh Kenya cooks data jua ni reflection ya kwao.
The World Bank may suspend funding to Tanzania after expressing concerns about new legislation which would punish anyone who questions official statistics.
The World Bank may suspend funding to Tanzania after expressing concerns about new legislation which would punish anyone who questions official statistics.
