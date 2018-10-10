Tanzania: NHC Projects stall, hakuna pesa.


Tanzania kweli wanajenga kwa pesa zao, wako na uwezo, hawakopi hata kidogo. #propaganda_republic.
Grand NHC projects run into a brick wall
thecitizen.co.tz Oct 9, 2018 12:23 PM
In Summary
The construction of the multi-billion shillings Kawe mega city has stalled as National Housing Corporation fails to raise Sh232 billion in credit

Nationa Housing Corporation Project at Kawe beach in Dar es Salaam. PHOTO|ETRICK BONIPHACE
Dar es Salaam. The dream to turn Kawe beach in Dar es Salaam into a modern satellite city has hit a snag, The Citizen can report.

The National Housing Corporation which is constructing Sh473 billion worth of real estate in the area has run out of funds, leading to the stalling of the project, sources privy to the mega project have confided.

The project, including construction of eight high rise buildings, each with up to 18 storeys called Kawe 711, shopping malls and other amenities, has stalled for a year now as NHC grapples with securing a Sh232 billion credit line.

NHC management was banking on the government to guarantee it to borrow the Sh232 billion to continue construction and avoid possible and costly litigation issues should contractors and suppliers lose patience.

“The corporation is awaiting treasury approval to borrow the amount from commercial banks but the fear is that the process was taking too long and project partners were getting impatient,” said one of the sources who requested for anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

According to the sources, NHC was also suffering the consequence of not having a board of directors in place to help the management push its agenda with the government. The last board was dissolved following an ongoing investigation that saw the removal of NHC’s then high flying CEO Nehemiah Mchechu.

Reached for comment last week, neither the NHC management, Lands and Housing minister William Lukuvi nor Treasury registrar Athumani Mbutukka were ready to comment on the status of the stalled project.

Mr Lukuvi referred all the questions put to him by The Citizen to the NHC boss. On the delay to name the new board of directors, Mr Lukuvi said the government will name one at its own convenience. “I am the minister in charge and will decide when that is convenient,” he stressed.

Mr Mbutukka also declined to comment when asked about the crerdit guarantee from treasury. He said the NHC management should be consulted.

“This issues involves NHC, why am I the one being contacted to explain while the NHC have all the information?” he queried.

The stalled project is part of the grand plan by NHC to decongest Dar es Salaam city centre with a vision for modernization of the outskirts and creation of investment opportunities in real-estate.

The Kawe mega city had four projects worth a total of Sh473 billion. The include Kawe 711 residency project worth about Sh105 billion and the Golden Premium worth Sh69 billion.

A spot check revealed the construction stalled at the second storey. The site which was busy throughout the day and night has gone silent. The project was expected to be implemented in three years and completed by 2019.

In total, the Kawe mega city would involve over 500 buildings in an envisioned investment worth $2.2 billion (about Sh4.9trillion) in a 12-year public-private partnership venture.

Contacted, NHC director general asked that our questions be put forward through their communications office. However the corporate public affairs manager, Yahaya Charaani told The Citizen later that the management was not in a position to comment on the matter at the moment.

Reports show that NHC entered into partnership agreement with 16 banks that provide loans to it as well as to house buyers on a long-term basis.

The banks include Azania Bank, Bank of Africa, CRDB Bank, Exim Bank, KCB Bank, NBC Bank, DCB Bank, Commercial Bank of Africa, NMB, Banc ABC, NIC, Stanbic, First National Bank (FNB), International Commercial Bank (ICB) and Diamond Trust Bank (DTB).
 
Magu is doing a great Job. Seems hiyo NHC was full of thugs..Tumbua majipu yote hata wakilalamika eti pesa sasa hawana..Mtapata taabu sana
 
Hivi Nehemiah Kyando Mchechu yupo wapi? Simsikii sana siku hizi
 
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
Magu is doing a great Job. Seems hiyo NHC was full of thugs..Tumbua majipu yote hata wakilalamika eti pesa sasa hawana..Mtapata taabu sana
Wacha kuficha uchi kwa kutumia makaratasi ya nylon, tafuta nguo(develop economically) uvae uwe sambamba(ability to execute projects of such magnitude with ease).
 
Yosef Festo said:
Wacha kuficha uchi kwa kutumia makaratasi ya nylon, tafuta nguo(develop economically) uvae uwe sambamba(ability to execute projects of such magnitude with ease).
Hataelewa huyo uliemwandikia hivyo. Anasubiri kushangilia kila kitakachotamkwa na jiwe. Hawa ccm apologetics hata wakiambiwa na jiwe kuwa baba zao ni punda wao watashangilia.
 
Poor journalism, NHC wanted a permit from Treasury to acquire loans from banks. This is a corporate project which require loans, and it was known from the go. The problem here is that NHC doesn't have board of directors to push their agendas to the government. Remember NHC already had a $2 billions loan on a satellite project around that area.
 
Hadi huruma, tatizo wanakurupuka sana hawakamati kimoja wamalize, vitawaponyoka sana.
 
BestOfMyKind said:
Poor journalism, NHC wanted a permit from Treasury to acquire loans from banks. This is a corporate project which require loans, and it was known from the go. The problem here is that NHC doesn't have board of directors to push their agendas to the government. Remember NHC already had a $2 billions loan on a satellite project around that area.
And their request for loan guarantee was refused outright. And in public
 
