Sonko arrested in Voi ‘while escaping arrest’

1575627101213.png

Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) while trying to escape arrest. According to EACC, Sonko was attempting to escape at a road block in Voi when the detectives waylaid him.

“EACC confirms that Nairobi City County Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi has been arrested while escaping arrest at a road block in Voi and is being transferred to Nairobi to face charges of corruption and economic crime,” read the tweet from EACC.

He is expected to arrive in Nairobi afterwhich he will be taken into police custody awaiting arraignment.

Sonko is alleged to have benefited from irregular procurement and payments amounting to Kshs.357, 390,299 million.

This comes barely three hours after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DPP) head Noordin Haji ordered for his arrest and prosecution over corruption allegations.

Sonko will be facing charges that include willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement, conflict of interest and abuse of office.

Other charges are the unlawful acquisition of public property, deceiving principal, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

Sonko will also be charged alongside senior County Officials, private and business entities accused of benefitting from suspect county funds.

DPP Haji further revealed that the Sonko case has been very challenging due to his attempts to interfere with the course of investigations as well as employing intimidation tactics including the use of goons to threaten investigating officers in the case.

“The investigations by EACC uncovered numerous instances of criminal conduct and a general disregard of the law by the governor and others in charge,” said DPP Haji.

Meanwhile, EACC detectives have also taken into police custody Peter Mbugua Kariuki (County Secretary) and Patrick Mwangangi (Head Supply Chain Management).

Source: Citizen Digital
 
Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been arrested in Voi, a few hours after the Director of Public of Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered for his arrest over graft allegations.

The DPP had called for the governor's arrest and other county officials over misappropriation of KSh 357 million in the morning of Friday, December 6.

The DPP had called for the governor's arrest and other county officials over misappropriation of KSh 357 million in the morning of Friday, December 6.

While ordering for his arrest, Haji said he had collected enough evidence on how the city boss and and a section of officials in his administration had misappropriated public funds.

Those to be charged alongside the embattled governor are County Secretary Peter Mbugua, head of supply chain management Patrick Mwagangi and members of the tender committee Samuel Mwangi, Edwin Kariuki and EdwinMurimi.

Others are Wambua Ndaka and Andrew Nyasiego who serve as clerical officers in the county.
The city boss and members of the county tender committee will face charges of conspiracy to commit an economic crime, willful failure to comply with the law and conflict of interest, among other charges.

Source: TUKO
 
Governor wa Nairobi, Mike Sonko akamatwa na polsi Kenya kwa tuhuma za ufisadi. Governor huyo alikamatwa ktk mji wa Voi huko Taita Taveta mashariki ya Kenya. Amesafirishwa na helicopter ya Polisi kuelekea Nairobi.

Anakabiiliwa na wizi wa fedha za Kenya shilling zaidi ya milioni 300 akishirikiana na viongozi waandamizi county ya Nairobi.

Source: Radio DW Swahili Leo mchana.
 
