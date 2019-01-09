Smart Bulb with built in Speaker

(Swahili)

Balbu inayotumia Bluetooth, Yenye Spika iliyo na sauti kubwa na yenye uwezo wa kubadilisha rangi yoyote kwa kutumia Smartphone.

Pia inatumia Watt 6, Hivyo inafaa sana kwa matumizi yake madogo ya umeme.

Inauwezo wa kukaa hadi kwa zaidi ya miaka 9.

Bei Tsh 75,000



Mawasiliano :- 0655 512131



(English)

Bluetooth and app-controlled, color-changing LED bulb, with built in Speaker.

Can change to any color via app using your iPhone or Android.

See sound in vibrant color by configuring your lights to dance to your favorite tunes.

With only 6W, Save more energy and longer lasting bulb with up to 9 years lifespan.



Price Tsh75,000

Contact:- 0655 512131