SI unit ya IQ ni nini?


Habari wana Jf mwenye uelewa wa Calculations na SI units za IQ ya binadamu naomba atujuze.

Cc Zero IQ njoo utupe msaada ulicalculate vipi ukapata hiyo Zero.
 
GKado said:
Habari wana Jf mwenye uelewa wa Calculations na SI units za IQ ya binadamu naomba atujuze.

Cc Zero IQ njoo utupe msaada ulicalculate vipi ukapata hiyo Zero.
There does not exist an SI unit of intelligence.

Intelligence is a very controversial topic in terms of just agreeing on what it is—even how many different forms or categories it takes on. Without a clear concept or definition as to what intelligence is, trying to measure and quantify it has very questionable meaning.

SI focuses on measuring things that have been historically important in quantifying, such as fair trade in terms of length, area, volume, and mass/weight,

Quora

But since IQ is in fact, a ratio of a person's mental age to their chronological age, ukizidisha kwa 100 (to keep it clean - in intergral form) the SI unit yake tuiite 'Points'
 
gp1rooney said:
Naona umeibeba post ya huko Quora.

Ulichoongezea hapo bado hakimake sense sana!! Trying to quantify something which, by nature is, subjective is something hard. Ni Sawa na kutaka ku quantify uzuri (urembo) wa mwanamke!! There is no unit for urembo! Kila mtu anakigezo chake au vipo vichache tunavyoshare (subjectivity).

Hivyo mimi bado nakubaliana na jibu la huyo professor huko Quora kuwa there is no such a thing.
 
Naona umeibeba post ya huko Quora.

Ulichoongezea hapo bado hakimake sense sana!! Trying to quantify something which, by nature is, subjective is something hard. Ni Sawa na kutaka ku quantify uzuri (urembo) wa mwanamke!! There is no unit for urembo! Kila mtu anakigezo chake au vipo vichache tunavyoshare (subjectivity).

Hivyo mimi bado nakubaliana na jibu la huyo professor huko Quora kuwa there is no such a thing.
Ya quorq nmeionesha kabisa ipo hko juu,chini nmeongezea kwa sources zangu bnafsi na maarifa,
Haiwez kumake sense kwa kila mtu ndo maana haina SI unit.
 
IQ is ratio of metal age (in years and months) over chronological age (in years and months) multiplied by 100. hence a unitless number.
pia ni vema ungeuliza "unit" na sio "SI unit"
 
Hahaha hii kitu mumuite na lifecoded nadhani atakuwa ananyama za kuongezea hapo.
 
