SI unit ya IQ ni nini?

GKado said: Habari wana Jf mwenye uelewa wa Calculations na SI units za IQ ya binadamu naomba atujuze.



Cc Zero IQ njoo utupe msaada ulicalculate vipi ukapata hiyo Zero.

There does not exist an SI unit of intelligence.Intelligence is a very controversial topic in terms of just agreeing on what it is—even how many different forms or categories it takes on. Without a clear concept or definition as to what intelligence is, trying to measure and quantify it has very questionable meaning.SI focuses on measuring things that have been historically important in quantifying, such as fair trade in terms of length, area, volume, and mass/weight,QuoraBut since IQ is in fact, a ratio of a person's mental age to their chronological age, ukizidisha kwa 100 (to keep it clean - in intergral form) the SI unit yake tuiite 'Points'