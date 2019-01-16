Shame on some Tanzanians in this Forum celebrating the Terror Attack


M

Msapere

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Jul 18, 2018
Messages
2,371
Likes
1,083
Points
280
M

Msapere

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 18, 2018
2,371 1,083 280
#1
This are the guys happy and always wishing kenya is attacked,according to how they are texting it clearly shows they are pleased with what happened yesterday in 14 Riverside:
Ichoboy kadoda11 MOTOCHINI REDEEMER. joto la jiwe Geza Ulole

SHAME ON YOU a$$holes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How can you be happy to see people being killed? anyway the terrorists have been killed and over 700 people saved from the attack,it was unfortunate we lost 14 people let them R.I.P. I see a foolish NIGGAR Ichoboy insisting that 48 people died.dude did u kill them? shetani ashindwe.

About 300 Tanzanians died in the Ferry accident and no Kenyan celebrated such infact Uhuru donated some cash and staff..Washenzi mashetani mushindwe kabsa.
 
Cicero

Cicero

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Jan 20, 2016
Messages
2,568
Likes
2,352
Points
280
Cicero

Cicero

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 20, 2016
2,568 2,352 280
#2
Msapere said:
This are the guys happy and always wishing kenya is attacked,according to how they are texting it clearly shows they are pleased with what happened yesterday in 14 Riverside:
Ichoboy kadoda11 MOTOCHINI REDEEMER. joto la jiwe Geza Ulole

SHAME ON YOU a$$holes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How can you be happy to see people being killed? anyway the terrorists have been killed and over 700 people saved from the attack,it was unfortunate we lost 14 people let them R.I.P. I see a foolish NIGGAR Ichoboy insisting that 48 people died.dude did u kill them? shetani ashindwe.

About 300 Tanzanians died in the Ferry accident and no Kenyan celebrated such infact Uhuru donated some cash and staff..Washenzi mashetani mushindwe kabsa.
Click to expand...
Calm down.
Hakuna aliyefurahi kilichotokea, regardless of what they type humu.
 
Barbarosa

Barbarosa

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
18,492
Likes
17,967
Points
280
Barbarosa

Barbarosa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 16, 2015
18,492 17,967 280
#3
Nasema pole kwa niaba ya Tanzania, pole kwa jinsi Watanzania wangu baadhi walivyolichukulia kwa kejeli wasamehe tu hawajui kesho yao lkn Watanzania wengi wameomboleza na kusikitika na Wakenya.
 
M

Msapere

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Jul 18, 2018
Messages
2,371
Likes
1,083
Points
280
M

Msapere

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 18, 2018
2,371 1,083 280
#4
Barbarosa said:
Nasema pole kwa niaba ya Tanzania, pole kwa jinsi Watanzania wangu baadhi walivyolichukulia kwa kejeli wasamehe tu hawajui kesho yao lkn Watanzania wengi wameomboleza na kusikitika na Wakenya.
Click to expand...
napendaga utani lakini sio kwa kila kitu..kuna familia sai wamelose mpendwa wao
 
aretasludovick

aretasludovick

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Aug 8, 2015
Messages
4,910
Likes
5,177
Points
280
aretasludovick

aretasludovick

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 8, 2015
4,910 5,177 280
#6
Kusema ukweli vijana wa CCM walionekana kufurahia ugaidi uliotokea kwa majirani zetu Kenya

Niliona baadhi ya vijana wa CCM mitandaoni wakionekana kuwakejeli wakenya kwa matatizo yaliyotokea

Sio vyema kwa maana ugaidi unaweza kufanywa sehemu yoyote duniani na watu wa kila rika, kila kabila, kila nchi wakadhurika
 
mrangi

mrangi

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Feb 19, 2014
Messages
32,811
Likes
20,124
Points
280
mrangi

mrangi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 19, 2014
32,811 20,124 280
#7
Barbarosa said:
Nasema pole kwa niaba ya Tanzania, pole kwa jinsi Watanzania wangu baadhi walivyolichukulia kwa kejeli wasamehe tu hawajui kesho yao lkn Watanzania wengi wameomboleza na kusikitika na Wakenya.
Click to expand...
Hakuna mbongo aliyefurahia zaidi ya kutoa ushauri.....kenya wa wajitoe somalia

Ova

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Cicero

Cicero

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Jan 20, 2016
Messages
2,568
Likes
2,352
Points
280
Cicero

Cicero

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 20, 2016
2,568 2,352 280
#10
mrangi said:
Hakuna mbongo aliyefurahia zaidi ya kutoa ushauri.....kenya wa wajitoe somalia

Ova

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Click to expand...
Too late for that now.
Mi nasema hao Shabab wamalizwe tu once and for all!
Unahisi Kenya wakijitoa Shabab ndo wataondoka?
 
F

fikirikwanza

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
Jan 25, 2012
Messages
6,467
Likes
500
Points
180
F

fikirikwanza

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 25, 2012
6,467 500 180
#11
You get to be careful Tanzanians would never do that. We are together with all Kenyans during this times of hardships and intense trials

Msapere said:
This are the guys happy and always wishing kenya is attacked,according to how they are texting it clearly shows they are pleased with what happened yesterday in 14 Riverside:
Ichoboy kadoda11 MOTOCHINI REDEEMER. joto la jiwe Geza Ulole

SHAME ON YOU a$$holes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How can you be happy to see people being killed? anyway the terrorists have been killed and over 700 people saved from the attack,it was unfortunate we lost 14 people let them R.I.P. I see a foolish NIGGAR Ichoboy insisting that 48 people died.dude did u kill them? shetani ashindwe.

About 300 Tanzanians died in the Ferry accident and no Kenyan celebrated such infact Uhuru donated some cash and staff..Washenzi mashetani mushindwe kabsa.
Click to expand...
 
BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Feb 11, 2007
Messages
81,902
Likes
121,155
Points
280
BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 11, 2007
81,902 121,155 280
#12
Kama kuna Mtanzania yeyote aliyefurahia shambulizi la jana pale Nairobi basi huyo atakuwa ni kichaa. Binadamu mwenye kujitambua hata siku moja hawezi kufurahia maafa ya binadamu wenzake.

Msapere said:
This are the guys happy and always wishing kenya is attacked,according to how they are texting it clearly shows they are pleased with what happened yesterday in 14 Riverside:
Ichoboy kadoda11 MOTOCHINI REDEEMER. joto la jiwe Geza Ulole

SHAME ON YOU a$$holes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How can you be happy to see people being killed? anyway the terrorists have been killed and over 700 people saved from the attack,it was unfortunate we lost 14 people let them R.I.P. I see a foolish NIGGAR Ichoboy insisting that 48 people died.dude did u kill them? shetani ashindwe.

About 300 Tanzanians died in the Ferry accident and no Kenyan celebrated such infact Uhuru donated some cash and staff..Washenzi mashetani mushindwe kabsa.
Click to expand...
 
jogi

jogi

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Sep 25, 2010
Messages
21,138
Likes
15,479
Points
280
jogi

jogi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 25, 2010
21,138 15,479 280
#13
Barbarosa said:
Nasema pole kwa niaba ya Tanzania, pole kwa jinsi Watanzania wangu baadhi walivyolichukulia kwa kejeli wasamehe tu hawajui kesho yao lkn Watanzania wengi wameomboleza na kusikitika na Wakenya.
Click to expand...
Hawa ndio wanajiona miungu watu! Wanachekelea kwa jinsi ileile wanavyowacheka watanzania wenzao wanavyonyanyaswa na ccm!
 
mrangi

mrangi

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Feb 19, 2014
Messages
32,811
Likes
20,124
Points
280
mrangi

mrangi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 19, 2014
32,811 20,124 280
#14
Cicero said:
Too late for that now.
Mi nasema hao Shabab wamalizwe tu once and for all!
Unahisi Kenya wakijitoa Shabab ndo wataondoka?
Click to expand...
KINGEFANYIKA HIVI!
WAKENYA WAJITOE HUKO NA MAJESHI YOTE YA KULINDA USALAMA HUKO WAJITOE,KAMA KUNA NGO'S ZITOKE HUKO AKATAYE TAKA KU REMAIN HUKO SHAURI ZAKE
WABAKI WENYEWE TU HUKO WAUANE WACHINJANE SHAURI ZAO
WAMALIZANE MPAKA SOMALI IBAKI TUPU
KIKUBWA NCHI JIRANI SIFUNGE NA KULINDA BORDER ZAO TU
NA KAMA KUNA MTU ANAPIGA KELELE SJUI SOMALI INAONEWA AKAMATWE AKATUPWE HUKO SOMALI AKAISHI

OVA

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Zeus1

Zeus1

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Aug 24, 2017
Messages
2,648
Likes
2,228
Points
280
Zeus1

Zeus1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 24, 2017
2,648 2,228 280
#16
Kweli kuna watu wanaweza kufurahia majanga ya mwingine,ni shetani sana.

Pole sana ndugu zetu wakenya,tuko pamoja sana.
 
Zeus1

Zeus1

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
Aug 24, 2017
Messages
2,648
Likes
2,228
Points
280
Zeus1

Zeus1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 24, 2017
2,648 2,228 280
#17
aretasludovick said:
Kusema ukweli vijana wa CCM walionekana kufurahia ugaidi uliotokea kwa majirani zetu Kenya

Niliona baadhi ya vijana wa CCM mitandaoni wakionekana kuwakejeli wakenya kwa matatizo yaliyotokea

Sio vyema kwa maana ugaidi unaweza kufanywa sehemu yoyote duniani na watu wa kila rika, kila kabila, kila nchi wakadhurika
Click to expand...
Ni upuuzi sana aisee,huwezi kufurahia mateso ya nwingine..
 
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
6,307
Likes
3,312
Points
280
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 29, 2009
6,307 3,312 280
#18
huu Uzi ufutwe tu. unatutoa kwenye kutafakari tulio lilotokea.
 
joto la jiwe

joto la jiwe

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Sep 4, 2017
Messages
7,626
Likes
7,323
Points
280
joto la jiwe

joto la jiwe

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 4, 2017
7,626 7,323 280
#19
Msapere said:
This are the guys happy and always wishing kenya is attacked,according to how they are texting it clearly shows they are pleased with what happened yesterday in 14 Riverside:
Ichoboy kadoda11 MOTOCHINI REDEEMER. joto la jiwe Geza Ulole

SHAME ON YOU a$$holes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How can you be happy to see people being killed? anyway the terrorists have been killed and over 700 people saved from the attack,it was unfortunate we lost 14 people let them R.I.P. I see a foolish NIGGAR Ichoboy insisting that 48 people died.dude did u kill them? shetani ashindwe.

About 300 Tanzanians died in the Ferry accident and no Kenyan celebrated such infact Uhuru donated some cash and staff..Washenzi mashetani mushindwe kabsa.
Click to expand...
Hakuna mtu anayesfurahia shida za mtu mwengine, kinachotufanya tuwachukie ninyi wakenya, ni tabia yenu ya kupenda kujisifia hata katika kipindi cha matatizo kama haya.

Mnapipatwa na msiba au tatizo kubwa kama hili, mnapaswa kuwa humble na muonyeshe kwamba mpo katika shida, ili majirani wakupe pole. Haifai kuanza kujipiga kifua kwamba ninyi mpo na makomandoo bora kabisa, kwamba mnajua kila kitu na hakuna nchi inayoweza zaidi yenu, hii ni tabia yenu inayosababisha nchi zingine ziwachukie na kushindwa kuwapa pole.

Tulipopata ajali ya ferry, ulisikia mtanzania gani aliyejisifia kwa lolote lile?, badala yake wengi wetu tulilaumu serikali kwa kushindwa kudhibiti ajali za majini, punguzeni majivune yasiyo na misingi, mnazidi kutengeneza maadui.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
livafan

livafan

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
Oct 20, 2016
Messages
1,087
Likes
1,062
Points
280
Age
28
livafan

livafan

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 20, 2016
1,087 1,062 280
#20
Msapere said:
This are the guys happy and always wishing kenya is attacked,according to how they are texting it clearly shows they are pleased with what happened yesterday in 14 Riverside:
Ichoboy kadoda11 MOTOCHINI REDEEMER. joto la jiwe Geza Ulole

SHAME ON YOU a$$holes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How can you be happy to see people being killed? anyway the terrorists have been killed and over 700 people saved from the attack,it was unfortunate we lost 14 people let them R.I.P. I see a foolish NIGGAR Ichoboy insisting that 48 people died.dude did u kill them? shetani ashindwe.

About 300 Tanzanians died in the Ferry accident and no Kenyan celebrated such infact Uhuru donated some cash and staff..Washenzi mashetani mushindwe kabsa.
Click to expand...
Unauhakika gani na hao uliowataja kuwa ni Wtz, you must be sure about their Mother country instead of being suspecting only and got straight to spoil Tanzanians.
Humu watu wanatumia fake Id's elewa hilo, ww mwenyewe hapo unajiita mkenya tutajuaje kama ni kweli ww ni mkenya ,let's say shame you also .
Mungu awapumuzishe kwa amani hawa innocent people waliouliwa bila hatia, Mungu Bariki Kenya , Tanzania, Uganda and all over the World.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
ComSkills Ad

ComSkills Ad

Forum statistics

Threads 1,249,593
Members 480,932
Posts 29,704,123

FOLLOW US