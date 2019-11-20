Report: Iranians use Israeli-made app during protests

The app was invented by Israeli company Waze Mobile in 2008 and sold to Google for nearly $1 billion in 2013.

By World Israel News Staff

Iranian demonstrators used an Israeli-made Waze app to coordinate their traffic jams on Friday, according to TheJerusalem Post, citing the Italian daily La Repubblica.

The Italian newspaper reported on Sunday that the protesters managed to communicate where to drive and leave their cars to maximize the disruption using Waze, says The Post.


On Friday, the Iranian government announced that it would double the price of gasoline. In response, protesters took to the streets and staged traffic jams that were coordinated via the Waze app.

NetBlocks, an internet blockage observatory NGO, tweeted on Saturday that the Iranian government blocked the internet in an attempt to control information, silence protesters, and prevent people from communicating and organizing.
“Iran is now in the midst of a near-total national internet shutdown; realtime network data show connectivity at 7% of ordinary levels after 12 hours of progressive network disconnections as public protests continue,” NetBlocks tweeted.

The app was invented by Israeli company Waze Mobile in 2008 and was sold to Google for nearly $1 billion in 2013.


In 2017, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that Teheran temporarily blocked the Waze app because it was invented in Israel.

“The Iranian government long feared that the Waze app was developed by the Mossad,” Middle East economic analyst Doron Peskin said in a phone interview with Calcalist at the time.

After Iran unblocked the app in late 2017, Israel’s official state Twitter handle in Persian poked fun at the decision.

“Now that the block on Waze has been lifted – is it no longer a Mossad app?” the tweet said at the time.



On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his support for the protests.

“After 40 years of tyranny, the proud Iranian people are not staying silent about their government’s abuses,” Pompeo said.

“We will not stay silent either. I have a message for the people of Iran: The United States hears you. The United States supports you. The United States is with you,” he tweeted.

Source: Report: Iranians use Israeli-made app during protests
 
Akili za Pompeo na Trump ni akili Pacha.

sasa kama internet connectivity imekuwa blocked hiyo app ina operate vipi?

The Ayatollahs should switch off electricity supply consequently switching off all mobile phones, if the stupid demonstrators have solar powered androids, they should bring in the chinese and blanket the sun.
 
Taifa la Israel linapambana na Iran kwa nguvu nyingi sana lakini linasahau uhalisia mmoja mchungu kwamba mshindani wake mkubwa kwa Iran miaka mingi ijayo siyo Iran.

Bali taifa la Kiislamu ambalo liko barani Ulaya na Barani Asia, taifa pekee la kiislamu ambalo ambalo wasomi wake wana ushawishi mkubwa sana duniani na taifa pekee la kiislamu ambalo liko ndani ya Umoja wa Kujihami wa NATO.

Hili taifa lina jiografia nzuri mno inayounganisha mataifa ya Ulaya Magharibi na Ulaya Mashariki kupitia bahari nyeusi na Mediterranean, pia kuunganisha bara la Ulaya na Mashariki ya kati kupitia bahari nyeusi na bahari ya Mediterranean.

Jiografia ya taifa hili la Kiislamu ilikuwa ndiyo chanzo kikubwa cha The Cuban missile crisis ya mwaka 1962 ambayo ingepelekea kutokea kwa vita ya tatu ya dunia baina ya Marekani na Umoja wa Kisovieti.

Unajua kwanini ilibidi taifa hili liingizwe Umoja wa NATO miaka ya 1950's na wanaogopa lisitoke kwenye Umoja huo mpaka leo ???

Hili taifa linapata nguvu na ushawishi kila siku kwenye Ulimwengu wa Kiislamu na Ulimwengu usio wa Kiislamu tofauti kabisa na mataifa mengine ya Kiislamu ambayo ushawishi wake uko kwenye dini, mafuta na pesa.

Ukitazama vizuri mwelekeo wa siasa za dunia, hili taifa ndilo litakuja kuwa adui mkubwa sana wa Israel huko mbeleni.
 
Malcom Lumumba said:
Taifa la Israel linapambana na Iran kwa nguvu nyingi sana lakini linasahau uhalisia mmoja mchungu kwamba mshindani wake mkubwa kwa Iran miaka mingi ijayo siyo Iran.

Bali taifa la Kiislamu ambalo liko barani Ulaya na Barani Asia, taifa pekee la kiislamu ambalo ambalo wasomi wake wana ushawishi mkubwa sana duniani na taifa pekee la kiislamu ambalo liko ndani ya Umoja wa Kujihami wa NATO.

Hili taifa lina jiografia nzuri mno inayounganisha mataifa ya Ulaya Magharibi na Ulaya Mashariki kupitia bahari nyeusi na Mediterranean, pia kuunganisha bara la Ulaya na Mashariki ya kati kupitia bahari nyeusi na bahari ya Mediterranean.

Jiografia ya taifa hili la Kiislamu ilikuwa ndiyo chanzo kikubwa cha The Cuban missile crisis ya mwaka 1962 ambayo ingepelekea kutokea kwa vita ya tatu ya dunia baina ya Marekani na Umoja wa Kisovieti.

Unajua kwanini ilibidi taifa hili liingizwe Umoja wa NATO miaka ya 1950's na wanaogopa lisitoke kwenye Umoja huo mpaka leo ???

Hili taifa linapata nguvu na ushawishi kila siku kwenye Ulimwengu wa Kiislamu na Ulimwengu usio wa Kiislamu tofauti kabisa na mataifa mengine ya Kiislamu ambayo ushawishi wake uko kwenye dini, mafuta na pesa.

Ukitazama vizuri mwelekeo wa siasa za dunia, hili taifa ndilo litakuja kuwa adui mkubwa sana wa Israel huko mbeleni.
Hilo Taifa wako vizuri mpaka watatufanya tujidai wabongo kuweza kuteleza kwa mwendokasi wa 160km/h hapo mwakani, inshallah
 
Chamoto said:
Hilo Taifa wako vizuri mpaka watatufanya tujidai wabongo kuweza kuteleza kwa mwendokasi wa 160km/h hapo mwakani, inshallah
Hili taifa ndilo lilimfanya Muingereza kuwa ndiyo taifa kubwa duniani kuanzia karne ya 18, 19 na 20. Hivi unafahamu hili wewe mzee ???

Halafu hili taifa mpaka leo limegoma kusaini mkataba wa umoja wa mataifa (UNCLOS) unaohusu mipaka ya bahari, unajua kwanini wewe mzee ???
 
Malcom Lumumba said:
Hili taifa ndilo lilimfanya Muingereza kuwa ndiyo taifa kubwa duniani kuanzia karne ya 18, 19 na 20. Hivi unafahamu hili wewe mzee ???

Halafu hili taifa mpaka leo limegoma kusaini mkataba wa umoja wa mataifa (UNCLOS) unaohusu mipaka ya bahari, unajua kwanini wewe mzee ???
Una maanisha taifa la Iran mkuu?
 
Malcom Lumumba said:
Taifa la Israel linapambana na Iran kwa nguvu nyingi sana lakini linasahau uhalisia mmoja mchungu kwamba mshindani wake mkubwa kwa Iran miaka mingi ijayo siyo Iran.

Bali taifa la Kiislamu ambalo liko barani Ulaya na Barani Asia, taifa pekee la kiislamu ambalo ambalo wasomi wake wana ushawishi mkubwa sana duniani na taifa pekee la kiislamu ambalo liko ndani ya Umoja wa Kujihami wa NATO.

Hili taifa lina jiografia nzuri mno inayounganisha mataifa ya Ulaya Magharibi na Ulaya Mashariki kupitia bahari nyeusi na Mediterranean, pia kuunganisha bara la Ulaya na Mashariki ya kati kupitia bahari nyeusi na bahari ya Mediterranean.

Jiografia ya taifa hili la Kiislamu ilikuwa ndiyo chanzo kikubwa cha The Cuban missile crisis ya mwaka 1962 ambayo ingepelekea kutokea kwa vita ya tatu ya dunia baina ya Marekani na Umoja wa Kisovieti.

Unajua kwanini ilibidi taifa hili liingizwe Umoja wa NATO miaka ya 1950's na wanaogopa lisitoke kwenye Umoja huo mpaka leo ???

Hili taifa linapata nguvu na ushawishi kila siku kwenye Ulimwengu wa Kiislamu na Ulimwengu usio wa Kiislamu tofauti kabisa na mataifa mengine ya Kiislamu ambayo ushawishi wake uko kwenye dini, mafuta na pesa.

Ukitazama vizuri mwelekeo wa siasa za dunia, hili taifa ndilo litakuja kuwa adui mkubwa sana wa Israel huko mbeleni.
Siku zote hawa jamaa waturuki mimi huwa siwaelewi kabisa,hafadhali Iran anayejionyesha waziwazi...Turkey the sleeping Lion.
 
SirChief said:
Siku zote hawa jamaa waturuki mimi huwa siwaelewi kabisa,hafadhali Iran anayejionyesha waziwazi...Turkey the sleeping Lion.
Hahaha Mkuu heshima yako, Turkey is the most dangerous state in the Middle-East lakini naona watu wanamuangalia sana Iran.

Mkuu kilama upo hapo ???
 
Malcom Lumumba said:
Hahaha Mkuu heshima yako, Turkey is the most dangerous state in the Middle-East lakini naona watu wanamuangalia sana Iran.

Mkuu kilama upo hapo ???
Salama mkuu,naona unatokea mara chache na kupotea kama radi,, 😀 😀
Hivi mkuu,ile failed coup ni kweli USA & NATO walikuwa behind,au ilikuwa ni janja ya Edogan kuwashughulikia enemies wake?...
 
SirChief said:
Salama mkuu,naona unatokea mara chache na kupotea kama radi,,
Hivi mkuu,ile failed coup ni kweli USA & NATO walikuwa behind,au ilikuwa ni janja ya Edogan kuwashughulikia enemies wake?...
www.nytimes.com

Turks Can Agree on One Thing: U.S. Was Behind Failed Coup

Turks of all stripes believe the United States was involved in the coup attempt, especially because the cleric suspected of leading it lives in Pennsylvania.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
Soma hapa mkuu.
 
Malcom Lumumba said:
Taifa la Israel linapambana na Iran kwa nguvu nyingi sana lakini linasahau uhalisia mmoja mchungu kwamba mshindani wake mkubwa kwa Iran miaka mingi ijayo siyo Iran.

Bali taifa la Kiislamu ambalo liko barani Ulaya na Barani Asia, taifa pekee la kiislamu ambalo ambalo wasomi wake wana ushawishi mkubwa sana duniani na taifa pekee la kiislamu ambalo liko ndani ya Umoja wa Kujihami wa NATO.

Hili taifa lina jiografia nzuri mno inayounganisha mataifa ya Ulaya Magharibi na Ulaya Mashariki kupitia bahari nyeusi na Mediterranean, pia kuunganisha bara la Ulaya na Mashariki ya kati kupitia bahari nyeusi na bahari ya Mediterranean.

Jiografia ya taifa hili la Kiislamu ilikuwa ndiyo chanzo kikubwa cha The Cuban missile crisis ya mwaka 1962 ambayo ingepelekea kutokea kwa vita ya tatu ya dunia baina ya Marekani na Umoja wa Kisovieti.

Unajua kwanini ilibidi taifa hili liingizwe Umoja wa NATO miaka ya 1950's na wanaogopa lisitoke kwenye Umoja huo mpaka leo ???

Hili taifa linapata nguvu na ushawishi kila siku kwenye Ulimwengu wa Kiislamu na Ulimwengu usio wa Kiislamu tofauti kabisa na mataifa mengine ya Kiislamu ambayo ushawishi wake uko kwenye dini, mafuta na pesa.

Ukitazama vizuri mwelekeo wa siasa za dunia, hili taifa ndilo litakuja kuwa adui mkubwa sana wa Israel huko mbeleni.
Kihistoria inaonesha kuwa kuanguka kwa ottoman empire wayahudi walichangia saana pia haohao wayahudi walichelewesha kuanguka kwa ottoman empire
 
Malcom Lumumba said:
Taifa la Israel linapambana na Iran kwa nguvu nyingi sana lakini linasahau uhalisia mmoja mchungu kwamba mshindani wake mkubwa kwa Iran miaka mingi ijayo siyo Iran.

Bali taifa la Kiislamu ambalo liko barani Ulaya na Barani Asia, taifa pekee la kiislamu ambalo ambalo wasomi wake wana ushawishi mkubwa sana duniani na taifa pekee la kiislamu ambalo liko ndani ya Umoja wa Kujihami wa NATO.

Hili taifa lina jiografia nzuri mno inayounganisha mataifa ya Ulaya Magharibi na Ulaya Mashariki kupitia bahari nyeusi na Mediterranean, pia kuunganisha bara la Ulaya na Mashariki ya kati kupitia bahari nyeusi na bahari ya Mediterranean.

Jiografia ya taifa hili la Kiislamu ilikuwa ndiyo chanzo kikubwa cha The Cuban missile crisis ya mwaka 1962 ambayo ingepelekea kutokea kwa vita ya tatu ya dunia baina ya Marekani na Umoja wa Kisovieti.

Unajua kwanini ilibidi taifa hili liingizwe Umoja wa NATO miaka ya 1950's na wanaogopa lisitoke kwenye Umoja huo mpaka leo ???

Hili taifa linapata nguvu na ushawishi kila siku kwenye Ulimwengu wa Kiislamu na Ulimwengu usio wa Kiislamu tofauti kabisa na mataifa mengine ya Kiislamu ambayo ushawishi wake uko kwenye dini, mafuta na pesa.

Ukitazama vizuri mwelekeo wa siasa za dunia, hili taifa ndilo litakuja kuwa adui mkubwa sana wa Israel huko mbeleni.
Unaamanisha Turkey mkuu? Alipowekewa kikwazo kauchumi kidogo tu akaanza kujamber nakukimbilia Kwa Althan Qatar nakumpigia magoti nakuomba msaada nakupewa 14 billion dollars akapumua
 
Jon Stephano said:
Unaamanisha Turkey mkuu? Alipowekewa kikwazo kauchumi kidogo tu akaanza kujamber nakukimbilia Kwa Althan Qatar nakumpigia magoti nakuomba msaada nakupewa 14 billion dollars akapumua
Umeongea kishabiki sana, ndiyo maana hata nikisema tujadili hoja nafahamu fika kuwa hatuwezi kufika mwafaka.
 
