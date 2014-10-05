Real Madrid (‎Los Blancos) | Special Thread

14 Real Madrid players are called upon by their countries.

It is a week for international duty for the 14 Real Madrid players who have been called upon by their national teams. Casillas, Carvajal, Ronaldo, Pepe, Kroos, Modric and Bale are preparing for 2016 European Championship qualification matches. Benzema, Varane, James, Chicharito and Keylor Navas will play friendlies. Meanwhile, Isco and Pacheco will play with the Under-21s against Serbia in a qualification match for the 2015 European Championship. ​

The Spanish national team, featuring Casillas and Carvajal, will play their second and third qualification matches for France 2016. On Thursday (8:45pm CET) they travel to Slovakia and on Sunday (8:45pm CET) they will play in Luxembourg.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe have been called upon for Portugal's upcoming games. On Saturday they travel to France (8:45pm CET) for a friendly and on Tuesday 14 they take on Denmark (8:45pm CET) in a Euro 2016 qualifier.

The hosts of the upcoming European Championship will play two friendlies with a squad including Benzema and Varane. Both players will be up against their Portuguese teammates from Real Madrid on Saturday (8:45pm CET). They will then take on Armenia on Tuesday 14 at 6pm CET.

The German national team, featuring Toni Kroos, has two Euro 2016 qualifiers. The first takes place on Saturday at 8:45pm CET in Poland. On Tuesday 14 they will play host to the Republic of Ireland at 8:45pm CET.

Luka Modric will once again be one of Croatia's key men as they fight it out for a place for France 2016. On Friday, at 8:45pm CET, they face Bulgaria, while on Monday 13 they will battle it out with Azerbaijan (8:45pm CET).

Bale's Welsh side is still fighting for a place in the upcoming European Championship in France. First up they will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff (Friday, 8:45pm CET), before then playing Cyprus (Monday 13, 8:45pm CET).

The Red Bull Arena in New Jersey will host two of the Colombian national team's friendlies. Real Madrid's James Rodríguez will be in action on Saturday (2am CET) against El Salvador and on Wednesday 15 (3:15am CET) against Canada.

Chicharito returns to international duty in order to play in two friendlies for Mexico. On Friday (3am CET) they will be up against Honduras in Chiapas and on Sunday (11pm CET) they will take on Panama in Querétaro.

Keylor Navas will travel to Asia to play in two games for the Costa Rican national team. The first opponent will be Oman on Friday (4:30pm CET). Following that, on Tuesday 14, at 1pm CET, they will play against South Korea in Seoul.