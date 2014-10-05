Real Madrid (‎Los Blancos) | Special Thread


Welcome to the Real Madrid C.F. Jamii Forums thread. Keep up to date with the latest news & engage with the club and other supporters.


real_madrid_logo.png
real_madrid_logo.png
real_madrid_logo.png


The club formed in 1902.

Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu, Chamartin, Madrid.

Satellite?blobcol=urldata&blobheader=image%2Fjpeg&blobkey=id&blobtable=MungoBlobs&blobwhere=1203338228108&ssbinary=true


Santiago+Bernabeu+Stadium+Madrid+will+see+724ETCRw4r0l.jpg


Satellite?blobcol=urldata&blobheader=image%2Fjpeg&blobkey=id&blobtable=MungoBlobs&blobwhere=1203338228048&ssbinary=true


33690377_2006458326045584_5883721736544845824_n.jpg?_nc_cat=0&oh=cb3ddca2b084b6484d354bad2070ada9&oe=5B7A3D87


33751455_2007229552635128_6757963850064068608_n.jpg?_nc_cat=0&oh=0548f8d8715b35ec502eafc093958cd7&oe=5B82B504


33892892_2009838229040927_8937164379846082560_n.jpg?_nc_cat=0&oh=349734fc17e605d6a73e17f311d4def9&oe=5B886D68


Club official website: Real Madrid CF | Official Website
 
About Real Madrid.

Founded in 1902 as Madrid Football Club, the team has traditionally worn a white home kit since inception. The word Real is Spanish for Royal and was bestowed to the club by King Alfonso XIII in 1920 together with the royal crown in the emblem. The team has played its home matches in the 85,454-capacity Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in downtown Madrid since 1947. Unlike most European sporting entities, Real Madrid's members (socios) have owned and operated the club throughout its history.

The club is the most valuable sports team in the world, worth €3.24 billion ($3.65 billion) and the world's highest-earning football club for 2014–15, with an annual revenue of €577 million.[6][7][8] The club is one of the most widely supported teams in the world.[9] Real Madrid is one of three founding members of the Primera División that have never been relegated from the top division, along with Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona. The club holds many long-standing rivalries, most notably El Clásico with Barcelona and the El Derbi madrileño with Atlético Madrid.

Real Madrid established itself as a major force in both Spanish and European football during the 1950s, winning five consecutive European Cups and reaching the final seven times. This success was replicated in the league, where the club won five times in the space of seven years. This team, which consisted of players such as Alfredo Di Stéfano, Ferenc Puskás, Francisco Gento, Raymond Kopa, and José Santamaría, is considered by some in the sport to be the greatest team of all time.[10][11][12][13]


1 THE BEST CLUB OF THE 20TH CENTURY FIFA TROPHY

10 EUROPEAN CUPS

Real Madrid is the only club to have kept a European Cup by winning it five times in a row.

1955-56 1956-57 1957-58 1958-59 1959-60


In domestic football, the club has won a record 32 La Liga titles, 19 Copa del Rey, nine Supercopa de España, a Copa Eva Duarte, and a Copa de la Liga.[14] In international football, the club has won a record 11 European Cup/UEFA Champions League titles, a joint record three Intercontinental Cups, two UEFA Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and a FIFA Club World Cup.
 
Real Madrid CF VS Athletic Bilbao 2014/ All Goals Highlights 5-0.

 
Real Madrid Calendar


LIGA BBVA 18-10-2014/16:00

Levante vs Real Madrid​

levante_mediano.png
Rm_mediano.png


Stadium: Ciudad de Valencia.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE . Matchday3. 22-10-2014/20:45

Liverpool FC vs Real Madrid CF
liverpool_mediano.png
Rm_mediano.png


Stadium: Anfield.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LIGA BBVA 25-10-2014/18:00

Real Madrid CF vs Barcelona.
Rm_mediano.png
barcelona_mediano.png



Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu.
 
International Madridistas

Satellite?blobcol=urldata&blobheader=image%2Fjpeg&blobkey=id&blobtable=MungoBlobs&blobwhere=1203345317550&ssbinary=true
The International Madridista Card unites those who share their passion for Real Madrid. More than 700,000 Madridistas already enjoy all its benefits.

At Real Madrid C.F., we know that none of this would be possible without you. Together we have built a Club that is a legend and we want you to be one of the team.

If you live abroad, the card has three different modalities designed to satisfy the different needs of every supporter.

With your Madridista Card you will feel closer to your Club. Join Real Madrid C.F. Become a Madridista!

Become an International Madridista. International Madridistas | Real Madrid CF
 
andybird314 said:
Asante kwa kutuwekea video. Nimefurahi sana kuona Cr7 akifikisha 17 goals. Sijui nani atakuwa mpinzani wake kwenye awards mwaka huu
Click to expand...
Jamaa kwa sasa hana mpinzani, mwaka huu anavunja rekodi ya mabao kwenye Champions League.
 
14 Real Madrid players are called upon by their countries.
It is a week for international duty for the 14 Real Madrid players who have been called upon by their national teams. Casillas, Carvajal, Ronaldo, Pepe, Kroos, Modric and Bale are preparing for 2016 European Championship qualification matches. Benzema, Varane, James, Chicharito and Keylor Navas will play friendlies. Meanwhile, Isco and Pacheco will play with the Under-21s against Serbia in a qualification match for the 2015 European Championship.

Spain take on Slovakia and Luxembourg
The Spanish national team, featuring Casillas and Carvajal, will play their second and third qualification matches for France 2016. On Thursday (8:45pm CET) they travel to Slovakia and on Sunday (8:45pm CET) they will play in Luxembourg.

A friendly game and a competitive fixture for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe have been called upon for Portugal's upcoming games. On Saturday they travel to France (8:45pm CET) for a friendly and on Tuesday 14 they take on Denmark (8:45pm CET) in a Euro 2016 qualifier.

Benzema and Varane take on Portugal and Armenia
The hosts of the upcoming European Championship will play two friendlies with a squad including Benzema and Varane. Both players will be up against their Portuguese teammates from Real Madrid on Saturday (8:45pm CET). They will then take on Armenia on Tuesday 14 at 6pm CET.

Kroos faces Poland and the Republic of Ireland
The German national team, featuring Toni Kroos, has two Euro 2016 qualifiers. The first takes place on Saturday at 8:45pm CET in Poland. On Tuesday 14 they will play host to the Republic of Ireland at 8:45pm CET.

Croatia travel to Bulgaria and play host to Azerbaijan
Luka Modric will once again be one of Croatia's key men as they fight it out for a place for France 2016. On Friday, at 8:45pm CET, they face Bulgaria, while on Monday 13 they will battle it out with Azerbaijan (8:45pm CET).

Bale looks to get Wales to a European Championship
Bale's Welsh side is still fighting for a place in the upcoming European Championship in France. First up they will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff (Friday, 8:45pm CET), before then playing Cyprus (Monday 13, 8:45pm CET).

James plays two friendlies in New Jersey
The Red Bull Arena in New Jersey will host two of the Colombian national team's friendlies. Real Madrid's James Rodríguez will be in action on Saturday (2am CET) against El Salvador and on Wednesday 15 (3:15am CET) against Canada.

Mexico play host to Honduras and Panama
Chicharito returns to international duty in order to play in two friendlies for Mexico. On Friday (3am CET) they will be up against Honduras in Chiapas and on Sunday (11pm CET) they will take on Panama in Querétaro.

Keylor Navas to play two friendlies in Asia
Keylor Navas will travel to Asia to play in two games for the Costa Rican national team. The first opponent will be Oman on Friday (4:30pm CET). Following that, on Tuesday 14, at 1pm CET, they will play against South Korea in Seoul.

Isco and Pacheco, with the Spanish Under-21s
The Spanish Under-21 national team will be involved in two qualifying matches against Serbia for the 2015 European Championship in the Czech Republic. The first leg will be played in Jagodina on Friday (5pm CET) and the second leg will take place on Tuesday 14 in Cádiz (6pm CET).
 
The Real Madrid player collects the award for the fourth time in his career.
Satellite?blobcol=urldata&blobheader=image%2Fjpeg&blobkey=id&blobtable=MungoBlobs&blobwhere=1203349944403&ssbinary=true
&#8203;
Garet Bale has been voted Welsh Player of the year for fourth time in his career. The Real Madrid man has set a new record with this award and has now eclipsed the three occasions in which Mark Hughes and John Hartson both received the accolade. The FAW (Football Association of Wales) has recognised Bale's extraordinary 2014, a year in which he scored in the Copa del Rey and Champions League finals. He also won the European Super Cup on Welsh soil.

Additionally, the Real Madrid man also collected the fans' Welsh player of the year trophy for 2014. The award ceremony, which was hosted by the FAW, took place in St.David's Hotel, Cardiff.
 
Enjoy the Christiano Ronaldo's 13 goals in La Liga BBVA, after his hat-trick against Athletic on Sunday.

Bofya hapa:​
[video]http://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2014/10/cristiano-ronaldos-13-liga-goals[/video]
 
The new Bernabeu Stadium will be the stuff of dreams.
Satellite?blobcol=urldata&blobheader=image%2Fjpeg&blobkey=id&blobtable=MungoBlobs&blobwhere=1203339614499&ssbinary=true


nuevo-bernabeu--644x362.jpg


The Santiago Bernabéu will change its aspect in the coming years as it carries on being a worldwide reference for both sport and architecture. The project lead by GMP and L35 Ribas won the competition held to design a stadium that will become an international icon.

In the words of Florentino Pérez, the new Santiago Bernabéu "will be a privileged territory for the emotions and pride of our fans. We want it to be the best stadium in the world, with maximum comfort, an icon of architecture and cutting edge. The best stadium is a unique position, and it will be a world symbol. A special stadium, unique and spectacular".
"Four world-renowned teams presented proposals. But we had to chose one, and we opted for the one submitted by GMP and L35 Ribas. This cutting edge project perfectly reflects the objectives that we wanted. It possesses great beauty and the possibility of fitting it together with our sporting development calendar".

Volkwin Marg
For his part, Volkwin Marg, founder and owner of GMP said: "We have had the honour of participating in the construction of more than 20 stadiums, but this is the most important project of our career. We present the most important stadium of a new generation. The design reflects the values of the legendary club that is Real Madrid. Also, the removable roof allows the enjoyment of different events with different purposes. Sporting, cultural and leisure events that will bring all sorts of different people to the building who previously had never even thought of going".



 
Kroos, the best passer in La Liga.
Satellite?blobcol=urldata&blobheader=image%2Fjpeg&blobkey=id&blobtable=MungoBlobs&blobwhere=1203348267423&ssbinary=true

Great football players do not need much time to show their worth. That is certainly the case with Toni Kroos, who has stood out as an exceptional passer of the ball during the early stages of the season. In fact, the German man has the most impressive pass completion rate (92.61%) of all the players in La Liga to have played more than four games.

A fixture in Ancelotti's team selection, Kroos has started all seven of this campaign's matches. In the latest match against Athletic he came off for Illarra and received a standing ovation from the supporters in the Bernabéu. The Whites' midfielder has demonstrated a level passing precision that no other footballer can equal at such a consistent rate.

 
Benzema:75 La Liga goals for Real Madrid.
Satellite?blobcol=urldata&blobheader=image%2Fjpeg&blobkey=id&blobtable=MungoBlobs&blobwhere=1203349909616&ssbinary=true


He reached this tally after scoring twice against Athletic.

Karim Benzema scored his 75th La Liga goal for Real Madrid during the team's 5-0 win over Athletic. The Real Madrid forward, who has made 165 league appearances for the Whites, has reached this tally after six seasons in Spain. Benzema has improved on his numbers year after year.

After getting eight La Liga goals during his first season with the Whites, 2009-10, he went on to score 15 during the 2010-11 campaign, and registered his highest tally in a single season the following year (21). He hit the mark 11 times during the 2012-13 season and last year he got on the scoresheet on 17 occasions. He found the back of the net in the first match this season against Córdoba and got a brace against Athletic in the Bernabéu.


 
Real Madrid boast highest-scoring strikeforce in La Liga.
Satellite?blobcol=urldata&blobheader=image%2Fjpeg&blobkey=id&blobtable=MungoBlobs&blobwhere=1203349957846&ssbinary=true


Christiano Ronaldo, Benzema and Chicharito have hit 18 goals between them in seven matchdays played so far.

The brilliant goalscoring start made by Real Madrid in La Liga is in no small part down to the attacking contribution of its forwards. Cristiano Ronaldo (13), Benzema (3) and Chicharito (2) make up the Primera División's top striking set with 18 goals in the seven matchdays played this term. They head the list in front of Barcelona's forward line, which has scored 17.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who in Sunday's win over Athletic scored three or more in a La Liga match for the 22nd time, has now racked up 13 goals with seven games played, and is the Spanish top flight's top scorer. The Portuguese star has found the net this season against Córdoba, Atlético, Deportivo, Elche, Villarreal and Athletic.

Benzema, who scored his 75th La Liga goal for Real Madrid against Athletic, has netted three times in six matches. He scored his first against Córdoba, before getting on the scoresheet again on the last matchday with a double versus Athletic. Chicharito, meanwhile, picked up his first goals in the white shirt with a brace against Deportivo at Riazor.

 
Real Madrid Basketball Team.

Friend Match at Vodafone Sportcetrum, Székesfehérvár, Hungary.
Wednesday,08-10-2014 19:00H

Alba Fehérvár VS Real Madrid
albakosar_mediano.png
Rm_mediano.png





 
Real Madrid top scoring charts in Europe's top five majoe leagues.
Satellite?blobcol=urldata&blobheader=image%2Fjpeg&blobkey=id&blobtable=MungoBlobs&blobwhere=1203349612121&ssbinary=true


The whites have averaged 3.57 goalsper game in the 7 matchdays so far played, ahed of Chelsie, Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Real Madrid are enjoying an excellent season in attack. Ancelotti's men are the highest goalscorers out of the five major leagues in Europe. In their best scoring start to a La Liga season in 27 years, the Whites have racked up 25 goals in seven matchdays. They average 3.57 goals per game, ahead of Chelsea (3), Bayern Munich (2.14), Milan and Juventus (2.16 in six matchdays) and Benfica (2.71).

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bale, Benzema, Chicharito, James, Ramos and Modric are the seven Real Madrid players who have found the net in the Spanish top flight this term. The Portuguese forward leads that list with 13 goals in six games, averaging 2.16 per match.

Similar stats at home and away
Real Madrid are scoring lots of goals both at the Santiago Bernabéu and on the road. The Whites have hit 13 in their home matches and 12 as visitors. Their highest-scoring display came against Deportivo de la Coruña on matchday four, the game finishing 2-8: the most goals ever scored by Real Madrid away from home in La Liga.


 
BASKETBALL.

Real Madrid put on a show as they win in Hungary 104-72.
Satellite?blobcol=urldata&blobheader=image%2Fjpeg&blobkey=id&blobtable=MungoBlobs&blobwhere=1203349990116&ssbinary=true


Rivers (18 points), Mejri (18 points) and Carroll (17 points) were the whites'outstanding players in the friendly against Alba Fehérvár.

Real Madrid came through their friendly against Hungarian outfit Alba Fehérvár with a comfortable win. The Whites again gave a top defensive display with a masterclass in the third quarter, and added to that with devastating attacking play to exceed the 100-point mark. Rivers and Mejri, each with 18 points, and Carroll (17) were to the fore as Madrid blew their hosts away.

Laso's men set a high scoring rhythm from the off that the home side struggled to keep pace with. Very effective from the three-point line with four triples, two coming courtesy of Carroll (nine points in the quarter), Real Madrid were already nine points up after 5' (7-16). It was a lead that they kept up during the first quarter despite the efforts of Wood, who hit two three-pointers, to cut the gap for his team (23-31, min. 10).

Alba Fehérvár put together a tentative reaction with a 5-0 run at the start of the second quarter, reducing the deficit to three points (28-31, min. 13). Thanks to the greater aggression shown by the Hungarians in defence, and with Supola and Wood spot on, Madrid went three minutes and eight seconds without scoring.

Chacho-Llull-Reyes
However, with the speed of the Sergios in directing the play and with control over the rebound in defence, the Whites regained the initiative through counter-attacks and by always finding the best options in attack. Reyes (eight points), Rivers and Maciulis put on the points to see Real Madrid go in +10 at the break (37-47, min. 20).

Madrid appear set on using their defence to claim the advantage in the third quarter of their matches this season. Last Sunday, they limited Gran Canaria to two points; on this occasion they gave up ten, but all from minute 24 on. The start to the quarter saw them hit their hosts with a 0-14 run that ended any hopes they had entertained (37-61). And they did so with a great defensive performance, drawing a number of turnovers out of their rivals and offering a counter-attacking masterclass with Carroll (17 points), Campazzo and Rivers leading the way. Alba Fehérvár were nowhere to be seen.

The visitors were enjoying themselves, putting on a terrific show for a packed out Vodafone Sportcentrum, and gave a display of one of their major weapons: their strength in depth on the bench. Regardless of who was on the court, the level of intensity in defence and the accuracy of the shooting did not drop (half the players finished the match with a PIR of over ten). For the hosts, the pair of Kromah and Wood were all they had.

Rivers: a left hand made of gold
But it was the American forward, with four three-pointers on the bounce between 28' and 32', who pushed the deficit to thirty (49-79). And that was that. Mejri dominated the paint in the final minutes (18 points) and Madrid break 100 points for the second time this season (72-104, min. 40).


Squads
ALBA FEHÉRVÁR 72 (23+14+10+25): Melvin (5), Wood (22), Lasan (19), Kovacs (2) and P.Toth (3).--starting five--; Juhos (4), Supola (6), Dalibor (3), Czirbus (0), Csorvasi (8), Molnar (0) and Blaskovits (0).
REAL MADRID 104 (29+16+28+31): Campazzo (10), Carroll (17), Rivers (18), Nocioni (2) and Mejri (18) --starting five--; Llull (5), Sergio Rodríguez (5), Reyes (8), Ayón (6), Maciulis (9), Bourousis (2) and Slaughter (4).

 
Christiano Ronaldo heads scoring in charts Europe's top ten leagues.
Satellite?blobcol=urldata&blobheader=image%2Fjpeg&blobkey=id&blobtable=MungoBlobs&blobwhere=1203349906609&ssbinary=true


With 13 goals, the Real Madrid forward sits ahead of Diego Costa, Gignac and Gounongbe.

Christiano Ronaldo is enjoying a spectacular start to the La Liga season, and his 13 goals make him European football's top goalscorer. No other player in the 10 highest-ranked top flights in Europe reaches the Portuguese star's league tally. Diego Costa (Chelsea), Gignac (Marseille) and Gounongbe (Westerlo), each on nine, come closest to the Real Madrid man.

The Madrid forward has scored in each of the six La Liga appearances he has made this term. Particularly outstanding among his top performances are his hat-tricks against Deportivo and Athletic, and his four-goal haul versus Elche.

Comparison with other leagues
These are the other top scorers in the ten best leagues in Europe, according to UEFA's most recent coefficient rankings. Diego Costa (England), Gignac (France) and Gounongbe (Belgium): 9 goals; Rondón (Russia): 7 goals; Tévez (Italy), Talisca (Portugal) and Kramer (Netherlands): 6 goals; Okazaki (Germany), Xavier, Gladkiy, Bruno Gama, Kravets and Yarmolenko (Ukraine): 5 goals.
 
Bale-Ronaldo: a lether Connection.
Satellite?blobcol=urldata&blobheader=image%2Fjpeg&blobkey=id&blobtable=MungoBlobs&blobwhere=1203349996935&ssbinary=true


The Welshman is the team's top provider of assists, with each of them leading to goals scored by the Portuguese star.

One of the chief weapons boasted by Europe's highest-scoring team is the connection between Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair form a lethal duo, and in the early stages of the season are showing their perfect understanding. The Wales international is the team's top provider of assists, laying on five goals - all scored by Cristiano.

After finishing his first campaign in Spain with a spectacular set of figures, Bale's ability to give assists is particularly catching the eye at the start of his second term. And Cristiano is taking full advantage. Indeed, the team's first competitive goal of the season, in the European Super Cup, came after a measured Bale cross from the left, finished off by the Whites' number seven.

Five assists from Bale
In Real Madrid's Champions League opener, the connection again delivered for the third goal against Basel. And in La Liga, Elche and Athletic have been their victims. Against Elche, Bale produced a top piece of individual play before feeding Cristiano to hit his fourth of the match, while in the clash with Athletic two of the Portuguese's three came from Bale passes.

 
How the day went for the Real Madrid players in action with their countries.
Satellite?blobcol=urldata&blobheader=image%2Fjpeg&blobkey=id&blobtable=MungoBlobs&blobwhere=1203348774453&ssbinary=true


This is a week of international commitments for the 14 Real Madrid players who have been called upon by their national teams. Casillas, Carvajal, Ronaldo, Pepe, Kroos, Modric and Bale play qualification matches for the 2016 European Championship. Benzema, Varane, James, Chicharito and Keylor Navas are involved in friendly games. Meanwhile, Isco and Pacheco will play with the Under-21s against Serbia in a qualification match for the 2015 European Championship.

Casillas started against Slovakia
The Spanish national team lost against Slovakia (2-1) in their second qualification match for France 2016. Casillas started the game while Carvajal did not feature. Spain will have another qualifier against Luxembourg on Sunday (8:45pm CET, La1).

Chicharito scores as Mexico win
Chicharito started and opened the scoring for Mexico during a friendly win against Honduras in the Chiapas Jaguar's Estadio Víctor Manuel Reyna (2-0). On Sunday (11pm CET) they will face Panama in Querétaro.

A friendly game and a competitive fixture for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe have been called upon for Portugal's upcoming games. On Saturday they travel to France (8:45pm CET) for a friendly and on Tuesday 14 they take on Denmark (8:45pm CET) in a Euro 2016 qualifier.

Benzema and Varane take on Portugal and Armenia
The hosts of the upcoming European Championship will play two friendlies with a squad including Benzema and Varane. Both players will be up against their Portuguese teammates from Real Madrid on Saturday (8:45pm CET). They will then take on Armenia on Tuesday 14 at 6pm CET.

Kroos faces Poland and the Republic of Ireland
The German national team, featuring Toni Kroos, has two Euro 2016 qualifiers. The first takes place on Saturday at 8:45pm CET in Poland. On Tuesday 14 they will play host to the Republic of Ireland at 8:45pm CET.

Croatia travel to Bulgaria and play host to Azerbaijan
Luka Modric will once again be one of Croatia's key men as they fight it out for a place for France 2016. Today, at 8:45pm CET, they face Bulgaria, while on Monday 13 they will battle it out with Azerbaijan (8:45pm CET).

Bale looks to get Wales to a European Championship
Bale's Welsh side is still fighting for a place in the upcoming European Championship in France. First up they will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff (today, 8:45pm CET), before then playing Cyprus (Monday 13, 8:45pm CET).
James plays two friendlies in New Jersey
The Red Bull Arena in New Jersey will host two of the Colombian national team's friendlies. Real Madrid's James Rodríguez will be in action on Saturday (2am CET) against El Salvador and on Wednesday 15 (3:15am CET) against Canada.

Keylor Navas to play two friendlies in Asia
Keylor Navas will travel to Asia to play in two games for the Costa Rican national team. The first opponent will be Oman today (4:30pm CET). Following that, on Tuesday 14, at 1pm CET, they will play against South Korea in Seoul.

Isco and Pacheco, with the Spanish Under-21s
The Spanish Under-21 national team will be involved in two qualifying matches against Serbia for the 2015 European Championship in the Czech Republic. The first leg will be played in Jagodina today (5pm CET) and the second leg will take place on Tuesday 14 in Cádiz (6pm CET).


 
