Programmers tujadili hapa

inategemea sana na upande wa field unataka kuelekea, sijui end point yako ni nini lakini kuna some fields zinategemeana: mfano ukitaka kujua tu programming basically you need to know nothing than reading , writing and cha muhimu kuliko chote kuelewa:



if you want to be a lifetime programmer you probably need to be programming all day, all years, all decades: to upgrade yourself, kama hauko bado na vision ya which field you want please make sure unajua physics, maths sana sana: am telling you this because most of the programming utafanya chuo might sound useless mbelen unless you want employment, most fields za programming are becomming extint in some years to come: (*MOST*) understand that (*MOST*)





why am i saying most? because most programmers you will ever encounter are just basic of them and they have a moderate life but if you to be extra ordinary prepare to do extra ordinary, about chuo: kama utaweza kufanya NANO DEGREES. sio degrees za chuo but NANO DEGREE, itakua a bonus kwako