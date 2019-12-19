Breaking News: President Trump has been Impeached after the House of Representatives voted in favour of charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress

Naona medie karibu zote duniani zipo live kwa watanzania wenzangu unaweza kujifunza kitu

Kwa local channel ITV wamejiunga na CNN wapo live

Mnyukano ni kati ya Democratic wanao pigakura kumwondoa na Democratic wanapinga kumbakiza imekaa kimrengo zaidi ya kiuhalisia ni kama vile bongo tu.

Wawakilishi hutakiwa kujieleza kwa nini wamuondoe au wamuache

B720643A-1690-4781-9847-9786161B2CB6.jpeg


=====
UPDATE:

Donald Trump on Wednesday evening became the third president in US history to be impeached. Here’s a timeline of how we got here.

And here are the next steps:

The selection of impeachment manager

The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, must settle on a team, known as “impeachment managers”, to make the case against Trump in a Senate trial to begin next month. Prime candidates are Adam Schiff, the intelligence committee chair, and Jerry Nadler, the judiciary chair. Another name to have been floated: Justin Amash, the Michigan independent who broke with the Republican party over Trump. His presence on the slate would confer some bipartisan credibility on the Democrats’ case.

Referral of impeachment to the Senate

The transfer of impeachment from the House to the Senate is expected to happen in short order. But some Trump critics have urged Pelosi to consider not transferring the case immediately to the Senate, where the majority leader, Mitch McConnell, has made clear his wishes to dismiss the case without calling witnesses . But with Democrats mostly arguing that the impeachment case is urgent in order to stop Trump from striking again, stalling on the transfer could be difficult to justify.

The Senate trial (and likely acquittal)

McConnell has said the Senate will host a trial in January on whether to convict and remove Trump from office, as prescribed in the constitution. But McConnell and the minority leader, Chuck Schumer, have staked out opposing positions on the terms of the trial, including what witnesses will be called and evidence admitted. There is a bare-bones set of rules governing the process, but most of the substance is up for negotiation. The supreme court’s chief justice, John Roberts, is to preside at the trial and could rule to break certain logjams – or he might not.

A two-thirds majority of senators would be required to remove Trump from office. That’s not likely to happen, given Republicans’ 53-seat majority and senior party figures’ public statements that they plan on acquitting Trump.
 
TRUMP IMPEACHED: House of Representatives charges the president with abuse of power
SONAM SHETH
Today at 4:29 AM

The House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump on Wednesday. He is the third president in history to be impeached.
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable on deregulation at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable on deregulation at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reuters
  • The chamber is voting on two articles of impeachment against Trump. The first article, charging Trump with abuse of power, passed the House after a majority 216 lawmakers voted in favor of it.
  • House lawmakers are now voting on the second article of impeachment, which charges Trump with obstruction of Congress and is also expected to pass.
  • Both articles relate to Trump's efforts to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 election while withholding vital military aid and a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately sought.
  • Next, the impeachment proceedings will go to the Republican-controlled Senate, which is widely expected to acquit the president.
The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted on Wednesday night to impeach President Donald Trump .
The first article of impeachment against Trump, which charges him with abuse of power, passed the House after a majority of 216 lawmakers voted in favor of it. The final vote on the article is still ongoing, and Insider will update the count as it comes in.
Next, the House will vote on the second article of impeachment, which charges Trump with obstruction of Congress.

Wednesday's historic vote came after about 10 hours of debate.
Both articles are related to Trump's efforts to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 election while withholding vital military aid and a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately wanted.
The catalyst for the impeachment inquiry into Trump was a whistleblower complaint that an anonymous US intelligence official filed against the president in August. The House Intelligence Committee revealed the existence of the complaint in early September and released it days later after receiving the document from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
At the center of the complaint is a July 25, 2019 phone call Trump had with Zelensky, during which he repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over baseless allegations of corruption. Trump also asked his Ukrainian counterpart to look into a bogus conspiracy theory suggesting Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US election.
A cascade of witness testimony since Congress launched its impeachment inquiry revealed that the phone call was just one data point in a months-long pressure campaign spearheaded by Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, at the president's direction. Giuliani also enlisted other government officials in his efforts, including Gordon Sondland, the US's ambassador to the European Union, and Kurt Volker, the US's former special envoy in Ukraine.
Trump has led his party in aggressively fighting the charges and attacking the Democrats directing impeachment. On Tuesday, the president sent a scathing six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in which he detailed his grievances, calling his expected impeachment "a perversion of justice and abuse of power."
"More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials," Trump wrote, referring to the infamous prosecutions and executions of those accused of witchcraft in the late 1600s.
The president argued that the American people will reject impeachment by voting for him and his party in next year's election.
"I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election," Trump wrote. "Your legacy will be that of turning the House of Representatives from a revered legislative body into a Star Chamber of partisan persecution

Source: TRUMP IMPEACHED: House of Representatives charges the president with abuse of power
 
